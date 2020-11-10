McConnell shrugs off Trump concession delay

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday hailed Republican victories in last week's election before saying President Donald Trump was right not to concede the presidential race because no states have certified their results yet.

"Obviously, no states have yet certified their election results. We have at least one or two states that are already on track to a recount, and I believe the president may have legal challenges underway in at least five states," McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the claims of widespread voter fraud by Trump and his supporters "dangerous" and "extremely poisonous."

