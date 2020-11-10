Even with a vaccine, U.S. economy faces long path toward recovery

Despite news of a promising vaccine, the U.S. is still on track for a slow and grueling economic recovery, economists said.

"What we're seeing [in Monday's stock market rally] is a hope that a vaccine will return life to normal enough to favor those industries that have been heavily sold off," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

An end to the economic turmoil from the virus depends on the distribution of the vaccine, which comes with numerous risks and challenges, Pfizer told NBC News. For instance, the vaccine must be stored at below 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which requires specially designed refrigerators and vials.

