SEE NEW POSTS

There's a plan afoot to replace the Electoral College, and your state may already be part of it Colorado voters have decided to join a growing list of states that will decide a president by popular vote, the latest move in a national chess match over the way the United States elects its presidents. Called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the agreement calls for states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have approved the pact, covering 196 electoral votes of the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more here. Share this -







Even with a vaccine, U.S. economy faces long path toward recovery Despite news of a promising vaccine, the U.S. is still on track for a slow and grueling economic recovery, economists said. "What we're seeing [in Monday's stock market rally] is a hope that a vaccine will return life to normal enough to favor those industries that have been heavily sold off," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. An end to the economic turmoil from the virus depends on the distribution of the vaccine, which comes with numerous risks and challenges, Pfizer told NBC News. For instance, the vaccine must be stored at below 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which requires specially designed refrigerators and vials. Read more here. Share this -





