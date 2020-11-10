HHS Secretary: Coronavirus 'general vaccination' programs by spring

SEE NEW POSTS

Some publishers cool to post-White House book by Trump One of publishing's most thriving genres of the past four years, books about President Donald Trump, is not going to end when he leaves office. In 2021 and beyond, look for waves of releases about the Trump administration and about the president's loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Works already planned include the anti-Trump "Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response," by former Obamacare head Andy Slavitt. There's a campaign book from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. And former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is reportedly working on a memoir. Expect detailed condemnations of the 45th president's actions and rhetoric, from journalists and former associates, and also flattering accounts from White House allies and pro-Trump pundits. And there might well be a book from Trump himself, who received more than 70 million votes even as he became the first president in nearly 30 years to be defeated after one term. "It was a very controversial presidency and the New York publishing world isn't exactly packed with Trump fans," says Matt Latimer of the Javelin literary agency, where clients have included former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Fox host Tucker Carlson. "But there are tens of millions of Americans who look to the Trump presidency as an important time and are fans of his administration. At least some publishers will recognize that." Read the story.







There's a plan afoot to replace the Electoral College, and your state may already be part of it Colorado voters have decided to join a growing list of states that will decide a president by popular vote, the latest move in a national chess match over the way the United States elects its presidents. Called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the agreement calls for states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have approved the pact, covering 196 electoral votes of the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more here.







Even with a vaccine, U.S. economy faces long path toward recovery Despite news of a promising vaccine, the U.S. is still on track for a slow and grueling economic recovery, economists said. "What we're seeing [in Monday's stock market rally] is a hope that a vaccine will return life to normal enough to favor those industries that have been heavily sold off," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. An end to the economic turmoil from the virus depends on the distribution of the vaccine, which comes with numerous risks and challenges, Pfizer told NBC News. For instance, the vaccine must be stored at below 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which requires specially designed refrigerators and vials. Read more here.






