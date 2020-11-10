SEE NEW POSTS

FIRST READ: In appeasing Trump, the GOP toys with a constitutional crisis Mitch McConnell gives election remarks at the Omni Louisville Hotel on Nov. 4, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. Jon Cherry / Getty Images In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a combined 77,000 votes; he got 306 electoral votes; and he received a concession speech by Hillary Clinton and a White House meeting with Barack Obama 48 hours after the election. In 2020, Joe Biden won those same three states by a combined 214,000 votes (and counting); he’s on track for an identical 306 electoral votes; and Trump, his administration and GOP leaders are still refusing to recognize the outcome. While it’s easy to dismiss this refusal as the last gasp of Trumpism — Republicans trying to appease the president one last time before he exits the White House — it also feels close to a country stumbling into a constitutional crisis. Get First Read. Share this -







Trump expected to launch leadership PAC President Trump is expected to launch a leadership PAC as soon as this month, according to Trump campaign officials, who argue its creation was always in the works, “win or lose.” This would allow Trump to raise money once he leaves office as an intermediary vehicle and as he contemplates a potential 2024 run. Funds raised could pay for his travel and political consultants over the next few years, for example. “The president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told NBC News in a statement. Allies have been discussing this possibility with the president for some time, NBC News has reported. Even before the election, Trump had doubts that he would win. The president told advisers in the weeks before Nov. 3 that he would consider a presidential run in 2024 if he lost, according to a person familiar with the conversations. Trump has mentioned the idea again over the past week, and his allies have discussed his possibly setting up a super PAC. Share this -







Rep. Doug Collins calls on Georgia officials to conduct vote recount by hand Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who was chosen by the Trump campaign to oversee the recount in Georgia, said Tuesday that his state should conduct it by hand instead of simply rescanning ballots. In a statement released by the Trump campaign, Collins said, "the Secretary of State should announce a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county due to widespread allegations of voter irregularities, issues with voting machines, and poll watcher access." "We can — and we will — petition for this in court after statewide certification is completed if the secretary of state fails to act," he added. This comes after Georgia’s Republican Senators called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign, something he said he has no intention of doing. Georgia's election officials have said that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and that any instances of fraud or irregularities are unlikely to change the outcome of the election. Share this -







Some publishers cool to post-White House book by Trump One of publishing’s most thriving genres of the past four years, books about President Donald Trump, is not going to end when he leaves office. In 2021 and beyond, look for waves of releases about the Trump administration and about the president’s loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Works already planned include the anti-Trump “Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the U.S. Coronavirus Response,” by former Obamacare head Andy Slavitt. There’s a campaign book from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. And former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is reportedly working on a memoir. Expect detailed condemnations of the 45th president’s actions and rhetoric, from journalists and former associates, and also flattering accounts from White House allies and pro-Trump pundits. And there might well be a book from Trump himself, who received more than 70 million votes even as he became the first president in nearly 30 years to be defeated after one term. “It was a very controversial presidency and the New York publishing world isn’t exactly packed with Trump fans,” says Matt Latimer of the Javelin literary agency, where clients have included former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Fox host Tucker Carlson. “But there are tens of millions of Americans who look to the Trump presidency as an important time and are fans of his administration. At least some publishers will recognize that.” Read the story. Share this -







There's a plan afoot to replace the Electoral College, and your state may already be part of it Colorado voters have decided to join a growing list of states that will decide a president by popular vote, the latest move in a national chess match over the way the United States elects its presidents. Called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the agreement calls for states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have approved the pact, covering 196 electoral votes of the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more here. Share this -







Even with a vaccine, U.S. economy faces long path toward recovery Despite news of a promising vaccine, the U.S. is still on track for a slow and grueling economic recovery, economists said. "What we're seeing [in Monday's stock market rally] is a hope that a vaccine will return life to normal enough to favor those industries that have been heavily sold off," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. An end to the economic turmoil from the virus depends on the distribution of the vaccine, which comes with numerous risks and challenges, Pfizer told NBC News. For instance, the vaccine must be stored at below 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which requires specially designed refrigerators and vials. Read more here. Share this -





