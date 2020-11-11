How concessions have smoothed presidential transitions in the past

SEE NEW POSTS

Credited with boosting Democrats in Georgia, Stacey Abrams looks to January Stacey Abrams, former candidate for Georgia governor, speaks at campaign event for Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic candidate for Georgia senate, near Coan Park in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2020. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Stacey Abrams isn't slowing down. Soon after it became clear Friday that Georgia, once a reliable Republican stronghold, wouldn't easily bend toward victory for President Donald Trump, Abrams, the voting rights activist and former candidate for governor, took to social media. First, she recognized the achievement, thanking elated voters and activists in a video posted to her social media accounts for their efforts over the years to create "this new Georgia." Then, she turned their attention elsewhere: to the state's two potential Senate runoff races. "We have seen what is possible when we work hard and when we work together," Abrams said in the video statement. "We know we can win Georgia. Now let's get it done, again." That laser focus on turning out voters and protecting their votes has come to define Abrams, who is being widely applauded for her work in transforming Georgia into a battleground. Read the story. Share this -







1st woman of color elected to Vermont Senate wants to uplift others "So many times in my life, I felt the impact of policies that didn't let people like me fall through the cracks, and it started to paint a picture for me of what I could do to help other people in politics," Kesha Ram said. Courtesy Kesha Ram Democrat Kesha Ram made history last week when she became the first woman of color to be elected to the Vermont Senate in a state that’s more than 94 percent white. Ram, the daughter of an Indian immigrant father and a Jewish mother, said her parents’ experiences deeply influence the way she thinks government can affect people’s lives. “It's generally a story about the American dream and the immigrant experience but it had undertones that really formed my thinking about policy,” said Ram, 34. Read the story. Share this -







Biden will have a long list of economic fixes to make: Experts say these are the top 3 Economists say these are the week-one, day-one challenges President-elect Joe Biden will face as soon as he is sworn in — and how he might be able to meet them. Corral the coronavirus: Biden's administration will need to invest in people, equipment and technology to improve the availability and accuracy of testing, production and dissemination of PPE and development of virus-mitigation and contract tracing protocols — all goals endorsed by public health officials. Stimulus: Economists are divided on whether or not — and when — another tranche of aid might be forthcoming. Most analysts, along with top officials like Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, do agree that additional stimulus is needed. The progress announced by Pfizer on Monday towards a Covid-19 vaccine was promising, some said, but did not negate the need for lawmakers to act in the near term. Jobs: A growing number of job losses are shifting from temporary to permanent, an ominous change labor economists say will get worse between now and the inauguration. Biden’s transition website calls for establishing a 100,000-person job corps to combat the coronavirus. In addition, Biden will likely implement a flurry of executive orders, with many targeted at undoing policies President Donald Trump had unilaterally imposed the same way, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Biden’s going to reverse Trump on trade, on immigration, on climate change, on banking regulations," he said. “It’s not big, fundamental shifts… it’s more incremental.” Share this -







Biden camp: Avg. vote change from recounts only 430 The Biden transition team is dismissing the Trump campaign's lawsuits as "noise" and "theatrics" and is confident they will have a full transition to the new administration in January. "Since 2000, in 31 statewide recounts, the average change in votes was 430, and the median change was 267. End of story. These margins cannot be overcome in recounts. So the recounts are yet another piece of the political theatrics," said Biden senior legal counsel Bob Bauer during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday. Speaking about the GSA's refusal to recognize the incoming administration, Bauer said: "However this develops, we can continue and are continuing with the transition…we are going to be moving very quickly and very decisively toward a full transition." Both Bauer and Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus said they're "not worried" about Trump’s delay tactics. "You can perhaps create obstacles to the smooth functioning of the process … you can't succeed in stopping the process from coming to the inevitable conclusion," Bauer said. Share this -







Trump first public event in days: Will observe Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery After not being seen in public for days following his election loss, Trump will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. His official White House schedule says he and first lady Melania Trump are expected to briefly participate in a Veterans Day observance event at 11 a.m. ET at the cemetery in Northern Virginia. After that, they are scheduled to return to the White House, with no other public events expected. Except for when he was spotted golfing on both Saturday and Sunday, Trump has barely been seen in public since Election Day last week. He has not held any public events since Thursday. Share this -







Biden hopes to announce some Cabinet picks in next two weeks President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that he hoped to unveil some of his Cabinet picks in the next two weeks and predicted they would be confirmed by the Senate. "I hope we're able to be in a position to let people know, at least a couple that we want before Thanksgiving, and we'll just work this out," Biden said. "Look, I am not a pessimist, as you know." Answering questions from reporters in Wilmington after delivering a speech on strengthening the Affordable Care Act, Biden acknowledged that control of the Senate is still up in the air and he might need Republican support for some of his picks, which would mean working with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "I understand he said he will make it clear who he is prepared to support and not to support, and that's a negotiation that I'm sure we'll have," Biden said. "Look, one of the things that I would do as president-elect and when I become president is lay out to Republicans, as well as Democrats, who we intend to name for each Cabinet position." Share this -







Biden gets congratulatory calls from European leaders Johnson, Macron and Merkel President-elect Joe Biden got congratulatory calls from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who has a close relationship with President Donald Trump — publicly congratulated Biden on the election win that Trump has yet to recognize. Johnson, who Biden reportedly called Trump’s “physical and emotional clone” last year, tweeted that he had just spoken to Biden "to congratulate him on his election." "I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities — from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic," Johnson said, a play on Biden's campaign slogan of "Build Back Better." Macron, whose more complicated relationship with Trump included epic tug-of-war-style handshakes, also spoke to Biden on Tuesday "to congratulate him and Kamala Harris on their election,” the Elysee press office said. Merkel, who Trump once accused of “ruining Germany,” also called Biden to congratulate him and Harris. “The Chancellor expressed the wish for a close and trustful future cooperation,“ the German government statement said. Erdogan also congratulated Biden in a statement. He said that the “strong cooperation and alliance” between the Turkey and the U.S. would continue to contribute to world peace, according to a translation of his remarks by Reuters. Share this -







Watchdog group finds no evidence to support Trump's election fraud claims An international group invited by the Trump administration to observe the presidential election found no evidence to support the president's claims of fraud, it said in a report. The Organization of American States sent 28 observers from 13 countries to watch elections in several states, including Georgia and Michigan, at all stages including early voting and on Election Day, as well as vote tabulation, at the invitation of the U.S. Department of State. But noting that Trump had claimed he has only lost in those states because of "fraud," the organization wrote: "The OAS observers deployed in the battleground states of Michigan and Georgia did not witness any of the aforementioned irregularities." Share this -







Latest group of GOP senators to say Biden transition should begin On Tuesday, four GOP Senators told reporters that the Biden team should have access to resources needed for an orderly transition. Trump has refused to concede the race, and the vast majority of Republicans in Congress and elsewhere have yet to acknowledge the Democrats' win. A little-known agency known as the General Services Administration headed by a Trump appointee as yet to sign a letter giving the Biden team access Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said it is likely that Biden is the next president and it's important for a transition process to begin. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said the president can pursue lawsuits but "need to have that contingency in place," referring to a Biden transition. Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said while the president is in court the transition should "move forward." Sen. Mitt Romney, who has congratulated Biden and Harris, told NBC News that "it's very much in our national interest, in our foreign policy interest, national security interest" for Biden to have a smooth transition. Click here for other Republicans who have broken with Trump and say the transition should begin. Share this -





