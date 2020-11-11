SEE NEW POSTS

NYC man arrested for threatening to kill Sen. Schumer, protesters, prosecutors say Authorities arrested a man in New York after he threatened to kill "anyone that claims to be a democrat" and "blow up" the FBI on social media, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, including FBI agents and New York Police Department officers, arrested Brian Maiorana, 54, early Tuesday at his home on Staten Island. Maiorana was charged in a federal complaint with threatening to kill and ordering others to kill protesters, law enforcement members and elected officials, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), according to papers filed in the Eastern District of New York. A judge in a Brooklyn federal court ordered his detainment pending a bail hearing, prosecutors said. His attorney, James Darrow, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Family members of Maiorana could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday Read the story.







Trade, Covid-19, climate change and more: Host of global issues awaits Biden The congratulatory tweets from world leaders are still trickling in, but already a host of urgent international issues are begging for the attention of President-elect Joe Biden and his team. But with domestic crises including the coronavirus pandemic, an economic recession and a national reckoning with racism on Biden's home blotter, the new president may have to initially set aside any bold international initiatives, said Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. "More than ever before, domestic priorities are going to squeeze out any foreign policy agenda in the first six months at least," Glaser said. That means Biden will need to set strict priorities on the global concerns he addresses, said Peter Trubowitz, director of the U.S. Center at the London School of Economics. With that in mind, here's where Biden will likely land on major issues and challenges facing the United States globally. Read the story.







Trump's border wall endangered ecosystems and sacred sites. Could it come down under Biden? In March, after construction crews blasted and bulldozed through the remote desert terrain of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, an ecological reserve on the Arizona-Mexico border, Christina Andrews observed the transformation in disbelief. Dozens of miles of towering border wall ordered by the Trump administration were rising across the rugged landscape in southern Arizona, displacing century-old cacti and cutting off migratory paths for jaguars and wolves. Ancestral lands and sites considered sacred by local Native Americans were also threatened after the administration declined to consult tribal groups as normally required under federal law. "It felt like someone took a dagger and drove it through my heart," said Andrews, a chairwoman of the Hia-Ced O'odham, or Sand People, a community living near the national monument that is seeking tribal recognition from the federal government. But with Democrat Joe Biden's projected win over President Donald Trump, Andrews and environmental activists and conservationists are pinning their hopes on a new administration's reversing certain policies, halting construction and going as far as to rip down the new sections of border wall. Read the story.







Biden's key immigration policies face uphill battle President-elect Joe Biden, joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at The Queen theater, on Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Carolyn Kaster / AP The incoming Biden administration has promised to unroll President Donald Trump's legacy on immigration, but it faces an uphill battle to make good on that promise. Three people involved in crafting Biden's immigration platform said that the changes will be hard-fought and that they may not happen all at once. Among Biden's top priorities: Reuniting separated migrant families, ending the "Remain in Mexico" policy for asylum seekers, reinstating and expanding some protections for "Dreamers," and increasing the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. annually. Read the story.







Credited with boosting Democrats in Georgia, Stacey Abrams looks to January Stacey Abrams, former candidate for Georgia governor, speaks at campaign event for Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic candidate for Georgia senate, near Coan Park in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2020. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Stacey Abrams isn't slowing down. Soon after it became clear Friday that Georgia, once a reliable Republican stronghold, wouldn't easily bend toward victory for President Donald Trump, Abrams, the voting rights activist and former candidate for governor, took to social media. First, she recognized the achievement, thanking elated voters and activists in a video posted to her social media accounts for their efforts over the years to create "this new Georgia." Then, she turned their attention elsewhere: to the state's two potential Senate runoff races. "We have seen what is possible when we work hard and when we work together," Abrams said in the video statement. "We know we can win Georgia. Now let's get it done, again." That laser focus on turning out voters and protecting their votes has come to define Abrams, who is being widely applauded for her work in transforming Georgia into a battleground. Read the story.







1st woman of color elected to Vermont Senate wants to uplift others "So many times in my life, I felt the impact of policies that didn't let people like me fall through the cracks, and it started to paint a picture for me of what I could do to help other people in politics," Kesha Ram said. Courtesy Kesha Ram Democrat Kesha Ram made history last week when she became the first woman of color to be elected to the Vermont Senate in a state that's more than 94 percent white. Ram, the daughter of an Indian immigrant father and a Jewish mother, said her parents' experiences deeply influence the way she thinks government can affect people's lives. "It's generally a story about the American dream and the immigrant experience but it had undertones that really formed my thinking about policy," said Ram, 34. Read the story.







Biden will have a long list of economic fixes to make: Experts say these are the top 3 Economists say these are the week-one, day-one challenges President-elect Joe Biden will face as soon as he is sworn in — and how he might be able to meet them. Corral the coronavirus: Biden's administration will need to invest in people, equipment and technology to improve the availability and accuracy of testing, production and dissemination of PPE and development of virus-mitigation and contract tracing protocols — all goals endorsed by public health officials. Stimulus: Economists are divided on whether or not — and when — another tranche of aid might be forthcoming. Most analysts, along with top officials like Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, do agree that additional stimulus is needed. The progress announced by Pfizer on Monday towards a Covid-19 vaccine was promising, some said, but did not negate the need for lawmakers to act in the near term. Jobs: A growing number of job losses are shifting from temporary to permanent, an ominous change labor economists say will get worse between now and the inauguration. Biden's transition website calls for establishing a 100,000-person job corps to combat the coronavirus. In addition, Biden will likely implement a flurry of executive orders, with many targeted at undoing policies President Donald Trump had unilaterally imposed the same way, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "Biden's going to reverse Trump on trade, on immigration, on climate change, on banking regulations," he said. "It's not big, fundamental shifts… it's more incremental."







Biden camp: Avg. vote change from recounts only 430 The Biden transition team is dismissing the Trump campaign's lawsuits as "noise" and "theatrics" and is confident they will have a full transition to the new administration in January. "Since 2000, in 31 statewide recounts, the average change in votes was 430, and the median change was 267. End of story. These margins cannot be overcome in recounts. So the recounts are yet another piece of the political theatrics," said Biden senior legal counsel Bob Bauer during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday. Speaking about the GSA's refusal to recognize the incoming administration, Bauer said: "However this develops, we can continue and are continuing with the transition…we are going to be moving very quickly and very decisively toward a full transition." Both Bauer and Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus said they're "not worried" about Trump's delay tactics. "You can perhaps create obstacles to the smooth functioning of the process … you can't succeed in stopping the process from coming to the inevitable conclusion," Bauer said.






