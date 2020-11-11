SEE NEW POSTS

Even with Georgia runoff, Facebook and Google are still banning political ads Facebook and Google have decided to keep political ads off their platforms for now, with no exceptions, even for at least one runoff election in Georgia that could help determine control of the Senate. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee quickly criticized the decisions Wednesday, saying the bans "amount to unacceptable voter suppression." The campaigns of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said in separate statements that the bans will block voters from learning how to register to vote, how to request absentee ballots and how to ensure their vote is counted. The two tech companies, which dominate online advertising, are enforcing a quiet period in political ads out of concern they could inflame tensions and lead to civil unrest while the presidential election results are being certified. "The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the U.S. continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election," Facebook said in a blog post Wednesday. Read the full story here.







Biden places wreath at war memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden place a memorial wreath during a Veterans Day stop at the Korean War Memorial Park in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 11, 2020. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images Joe Biden on Wednesday laid a wreath at Philadelphia's Korean War Memorial in honor of Veterans Day. Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden and did not speak at the brief ceremony. Today, we honor the service of those who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces of the United States.



To our proud veterans—I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2020 Earlier Wednesday, Biden tweeted to veterans that he'd be a president who "respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend."







Pompeo calls for respecting elections abroad while ignoring Biden victory Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, on Nov. 10, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin / Pool via Reuters After years of preaching that world leaders must swiftly abide the verdicts of voters, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has settled on the opposite message at home. Pompeo has called for a peaceful transition of power and free and fair elections in countless foreign countries, including just this week in Myanmar. Yet the secretary is now also suggesting President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. election could be reversed through legal action to award President Donald Trump another four years. "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said with a grin Tuesday from the same podium at the State Department where he and others have urged others to step aside after election defeats. He added: "The world is watching what's taking place." Pompeo's suggestion that Biden may not have won drew immediate backlash from U.S. diplomats, several of whom told NBC News the assertion undermined U.S. efforts to promote democracy, as well as critics who said Pompeo was doing precisely what he himself has repeatedly condemned in foreign countries. Read the story.







Boris Johnson calls Trump the 'previous president' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to President Trump as the "previous president" on Wednesday during his weekly question-and-answer session with Parliament. Angela Eagle, a member of Parliament, asked the Prime Minister if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend," in response to Trump's refusal to concede last week's election. Eagle called Trump's behavior "both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy." After @BorisJohnson says he spoke with Pres.-elect Joe Biden, @angelaeagle asks, "Does the PM now have any advice for his erstwhile best friend, Pres. Trump, whose continuing refusal to accept the results is both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American Democracy?" pic.twitter.com/JHZJdr3hk6 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 11, 2020 Johnson responded, saying "I had — and have — a good relationship with the previous president." He continued, saying it is the prime minister's duty to "have a good relationship with the White House." Eagle highlighted the exchange on Twitter, telling Trump "it's over." It's over @realDonaldTrump @BorisJohnson just described you as 'the previous President' #PMQs pic.twitter.com/HanSbqKD2k — Angela Eagle (@angelaeagle) November 11, 2020 Johnson spoke with President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday to congratulate him on his projected win, saying he looked forward to "strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities."







Georgia secretary of state says officials will conduct hand recount in presidential race Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that officials will conduct a full hand recount of votes in the presidential race. At a press conference in Atlanta, Raffensperger, a Republican, said officials would recount every paper ballot by hand in each county and aim to complete the audit by Nov. 20, the certification deadline for the election. Georgia Secretary of State announces hand ballot recount in all 159 counties Nov. 11, 2020 01:08 Raffensperger said that with 97 percent of the vote reported, Biden leads Trump by more than 14,000 votes in the state. He said officials will investigate any case of illegal voting. When asked, the secretary of state denied his office was doing the recount at the direction of the Trump campaign, saying the audit would go forward because it makes the most sense because of the "national significance of this race and the closeness of this race." Raffensperger also said that he would be moving the Dec. 1 state runoffs to Jan. 5, when Georgia is holding a Senate runoff election. NBC News has projected that the race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will go to a runoff, but the race between GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is still too close to call, with neither candidate currently receiving 50 percent of the vote.







Blue and red states cite smooth election, contrary to Trump's baseless claims ATLANTA — The 2020 election unfolded smoothly across the country and without any widespread irregularities, according to state officials and election experts, a stark contrast to the baseless claims of fraud being leveled by President Donald Trump following his defeat. Election experts said the large increase in advance voting — 107 million people voting early in person and by mail — helped take pressure off Election Day operations. There were also no incidents of violence at the polls or voter intimidation. "The 2020 general election was one of the smoothest and most well-run elections that we have ever seen, and that is remarkable considering all the challenges," said Ben Hovland, a Democrat appointed by Trump to serve on the Election Assistance Commission. Errors seemed to have occurred at lower rates than in most elections, University of Iowa computer scientist Doug Jones said. "The practical consequence of Trump's call to vigilance to prevent fraud was increased scrutiny from both sides, and this increased scrutiny seems to have worked," Jones said. "Election officials have been more careful, and election procedures have been followed more scrupulously than usual." The federal agency charged with leading efforts to secure U.S. elections has said there were no significant problems aside from small, ordinary glitches. Read more here.







Indigenous candidates' wins in Congress give hope for change House of Representatives candidate Kai Kahele waves at people passing by while campaigning with supporters in Hilo, Hawaii, on Oct. 28, 2020. Kelsey Walling / Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP file Internet access, health care and basic necessities like running water and electricity within Indigenous communities have long been at the center of congressional debates. But until recently, Congress didn't have many Indigenous members who were pushing for solutions and funding for those issues. Hope is growing after the Native delegation in the U.S. House expanded by two on Election Day: Yvette Herrell, who is Cherokee and prevailed in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, and Kai Kahele, a Native Hawaiian who won that state's 2nd District. They will join four Native Americans who won reelection: Reps. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who's Laguna; Sharice Davids of Kansas, who's Ho-Chunk; Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, who's Cherokee; and Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who's Chickasaw. Of the six who prevailed, half are Democrats and half Republican — a divide Cole said would "absolutely be indispensable in passing anything the next two years." The winners were among a dozen Indigenous major-party candidates running in top-of-the-ticket races. Read the story







Puerto Rico discovers uncounted ballots 1 week after election Puerto Rico's elections commission said Tuesday that it has discovered more than 100 briefcases containing uncounted ballots a week after the U.S. territory held its general election, drawing criticism and scorn from voters who now question the validity of the outcomes of certain races. Francisco Rosado, the commission's new president, said the briefcases were found in a secured vault and blamed the situation on what he said was an underfunded and understaffed administrative board responsible for counting a record number of absentee and early votes. "We've identified, much to our regret, a disorganization in the handling of material in the vaults," he said at a press conference. "Misplaced. Poorly organized. We have to admit that." Rosado said he didn't know yet how many total votes are in the 126 briefcases, noting some contained three ballots and others 500 ballots. Officials initially said there were 182 briefcases but later revised the number. The discovery is the latest misstep for a commission that botched the island's primaries in August so badly that a second round of voting was held, an unprecedented situation that led to the commission's previous president to resign a month later. Then the commission was criticized for taking a record four days after the Nov. 3 general election to finalize counting nearly all votes, only to announce on Tuesday that it had discovered more briefcases. Traditionally, the commission releases final vote counts the night of the election. Read the story.






