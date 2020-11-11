SEE NEW POSTS

Trump and Biden mark Veterans Day in solemn, but contrasting, wreath-laying ceremonies President Donald Trump walks in the rain as he arrives to attend a Veterans Day observance in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 11, 2020. Carlos Barria / Reuters President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden both marked Veterans Day by paying tribute to the nation's fallen military heroes at somber wreath-laying ceremonies on Wednesday. Trump, making his first public appearance in days, participated in the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a rainy Arlington National Cemetery. Trump made no remarks, but touched the wreath and saluted as "Taps" was played. Despite several aides and top officials recently testing positive for coronavirus, which followed a crowded election night party at the White House last week, the president, Vice President Mike Pence, their spouses and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie did not wear masks at the ceremony, ignoring signs at the entrance that they were required. Read the story.







Pentagon adds another Trump loyalists to top post Doug MacGregor, a retired Army Colonel, Fox News regular and Trump administration nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, is coming to the Pentagon as a senior adviser to Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. A Defense Department official said in a statement, "I can confirm that Mr. MacGregor will be serving as a Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr. MacGregor's decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President's national security priorities." Axios was first to report this move. In the past, MacGregor has advocated for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Syria. He was up for a policy job at the Pentagon earlier this year but didn't end up getting the nomination because of his history of controversial remarks. Anthony Tata got the nomination instead, but his name was withdrawn (also for making controversial comments.)







Steve Kornacki bids farewell to his election tie Sadly, it's time to say goodbye to Steve Kornacki's tie. Kornacki tweeted a photo of the tie he wore throughout the election — perhaps, with the article of clothing holding by a thread but for a few staples, a metaphor for the contest itself — saying it was time to put the striped strip of cloth into retirement. Against all odds, the staples held through the election, but now I think the time has come to finally retire my tie pic.twitter.com/MvjSzjfR5f — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 11, 2020 The veteran journalist and election map man received praise and offers of help from his colleagues; MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell told Kornacki to "grab a dozen" from his office closet. Others took the opportunity to suggest that the Smithsonian should take the tie — the subject of at least one farcical Twitter account — to commemorate his historic coverage, and Kornacki's new status as a viral sensation and "national treasure." @smithsonian ^ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 11, 2020







Even with Georgia runoff, Facebook and Google are still banning political ads Facebook and Google have decided to keep political ads off their platforms for now, with no exceptions, even for at least one runoff election in Georgia that could help determine control of the Senate. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee quickly criticized the decisions Wednesday, saying the bans "amount to unacceptable voter suppression." The campaigns of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said in separate statements that the bans will block voters from learning how to register to vote, how to request absentee ballots and how to ensure their vote is counted. The two tech companies, which dominate online advertising, are enforcing a quiet period in political ads out of concern they could inflame tensions and lead to civil unrest while the presidential election results are being certified. "The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the U.S. continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election," Facebook said in a blog post Wednesday. Read the full story here.







Biden places wreath at war memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden place a memorial wreath during a Veterans Day stop at the Korean War Memorial Park in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 11, 2020. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images Joe Biden on Wednesday laid a wreath at Philadelphia's Korean War Memorial in honor of Veterans Day. Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden and did not speak at the brief ceremony. Today, we honor the service of those who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces of the United States.



To our proud veterans—I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 11, 2020 Earlier Wednesday, Biden tweeted to veterans that he'd be a president who "respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend."







Pompeo calls for respecting elections abroad while ignoring Biden victory Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, on Nov. 10, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin / Pool via Reuters After years of preaching that world leaders must swiftly abide the verdicts of voters, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has settled on the opposite message at home. Pompeo has called for a peaceful transition of power and free and fair elections in countless foreign countries, including just this week in Myanmar. Yet the secretary is now also suggesting President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. election could be reversed through legal action to award President Donald Trump another four years. "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said with a grin Tuesday from the same podium at the State Department where he and others have urged others to step aside after election defeats. He added: "The world is watching what's taking place." Pompeo's suggestion that Biden may not have won drew immediate backlash from U.S. diplomats, several of whom told NBC News the assertion undermined U.S. efforts to promote democracy, as well as critics who said Pompeo was doing precisely what he himself has repeatedly condemned in foreign countries. Read the story.







Boris Johnson calls Trump the 'previous president' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to President Trump as the "previous president" on Wednesday during his weekly question-and-answer session with Parliament. Angela Eagle, a member of Parliament, asked the Prime Minister if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend," in response to Trump's refusal to concede last week's election. Eagle called Trump's behavior "both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy." After @BorisJohnson says he spoke with Pres.-elect Joe Biden, @angelaeagle asks, "Does the PM now have any advice for his erstwhile best friend, Pres. Trump, whose continuing refusal to accept the results is both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American Democracy?" pic.twitter.com/JHZJdr3hk6 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 11, 2020 Johnson responded, saying "I had — and have — a good relationship with the previous president." He continued, saying it is the prime minister's duty to "have a good relationship with the White House." Eagle highlighted the exchange on Twitter, telling Trump "it's over." It's over @realDonaldTrump @BorisJohnson just described you as 'the previous President' #PMQs pic.twitter.com/HanSbqKD2k — Angela Eagle (@angelaeagle) November 11, 2020 Johnson spoke with President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday to congratulate him on his projected win, saying he looked forward to "strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities."







Georgia secretary of state says officials will conduct hand recount in presidential race Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that officials will conduct a full hand recount of votes in the presidential race. At a press conference in Atlanta, Raffensperger, a Republican, said officials would recount every paper ballot by hand in each county and aim to complete the audit by Nov. 20, the certification deadline for the election. Georgia Secretary of State announces hand ballot recount in all 159 counties Nov. 11, 2020 01:08 Raffensperger said that with 97 percent of the vote reported, Biden leads Trump by more than 14,000 votes in the state. He said officials will investigate any case of illegal voting. When asked, the secretary of state denied his office was doing the recount at the direction of the Trump campaign, saying the audit would go forward because it makes the most sense because of the "national significance of this race and the closeness of this race." Raffensperger also said that he would be moving the Dec. 1 state runoffs to Jan. 5, when Georgia is holding a Senate runoff election. NBC News has projected that the race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will go to a runoff, but the race between GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is still too close to call, with neither candidate currently receiving 50 percent of the vote.







Blue and red states cite smooth election, contrary to Trump's baseless claims ATLANTA — The 2020 election unfolded smoothly across the country and without any widespread irregularities, according to state officials and election experts, a stark contrast to the baseless claims of fraud being leveled by President Donald Trump following his defeat. Election experts said the large increase in advance voting — 107 million people voting early in person and by mail — helped take pressure off Election Day operations. There were also no incidents of violence at the polls or voter intimidation. "The 2020 general election was one of the smoothest and most well-run elections that we have ever seen, and that is remarkable considering all the challenges," said Ben Hovland, a Democrat appointed by Trump to serve on the Election Assistance Commission. Errors seemed to have occurred at lower rates than in most elections, University of Iowa computer scientist Doug Jones said. "The practical consequence of Trump's call to vigilance to prevent fraud was increased scrutiny from both sides, and this increased scrutiny seems to have worked," Jones said. "Election officials have been more careful, and election procedures have been followed more scrupulously than usual." The federal agency charged with leading efforts to secure U.S. elections has said there were no significant problems aside from small, ordinary glitches. Read more here.






