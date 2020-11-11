SEE NEW POSTS

No, dead people didn't vote in Philadelphia, elections boss says Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said Wednesday that despite claims spreading in conservative circles online, there's no evidence that any dead people voted in the city. "I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and seen them spread," Schmidt, a Republican co-chair of the three-member panel in charge of the city's elections, told CNN in an interview. He cited a report about "a long list of people that they said were dead voters who voted in Philadelphia. So, when we took a break between everything else that we're doing, we looked it up, each one of them to see what their vote history was. Not a single one of them voted in Philadelphia after they died," Schmidt said. The conspiracy theory was shared last week by Rudy Giuliani and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, among others on the right. Read more here. Share this -







Trump met with advisers about path forward President Trump met Wednesday with top advisers to discuss the path forward following last week’s election, a White House official and a separate person familiar with the meeting told NBC News. Among those attending: Jared Kushner, campaign manager Bill Stepien and campaign senior adviser Jason Miller. On Tuesday, the president held a similar meeting that was more focused on the status of the legal challenges, per the White House official. Share this -







Biden talked a big game on LGBTQ rights. Here's what his agenda may look like. Just a week after Election Day, President-elect Joe Biden is doubling down on promises made to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans during his campaign and signaling his intent to reverse course from the Trump administration, which was marked by several rollbacks in LGBTQ rights. “The president-elect and the vice president-elect put together the most comprehensive plan to advance equality here at home and abroad ever put forth by a presidential ticket, and as a result it lays out a pretty strong blueprint on what the incoming administration can do,” Reggie Greer, the Biden team’s LGBTQ engagement director, told NBC News. That ambitious platform includes pledges to enact the Equality Act, reinstate Obama-era guidelines preventing anti-LGBTQ discrimination in areas like federal contracts, fight against broad carve-outs in antidiscrimination law on the basis of religious beliefs, end the transgender military ban, and eliminate LGBTQ youth homelessness. Biden has also set a goal of ending the HIV epidemic — which disproportionately affects gay and bisexual men as well as transgender women — by 2025, five years ahead of the goal set by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address this year. Making good on every goal is unlikely, as it is with any broad platform, but the Biden team is confident in their ability to enact major reforms. Greer said signing into law the Equality Act, federal legislation that would add LGBTQ protections to existing federal civil rights law, is a “top priority regardless of Senate control.” Read more here. Share this -







'We're not a colony': Mexican president stands firm on not recognizing Biden win MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday dug in his heels as one of the few leaders of major countries yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential election win, saying it was too early and that his country was “not a colony.” Lopez Obrador, who accused rivals of electoral fraud in his presidential defeats in 2006 and 2012, says he has no side in the U.S. election and will wait until legal challenges launched by the Trump administration over the vote have played out. “We can’t make any kind of recognition of a government that is not yet legally and legitimately constituted,” he told a news conference. “It’s not up to us, that's interventionism.” Lopez Obrador showed no such hesitation in congratulating the victors of Bolivia's divisive 2019 presidential election, which was later annulled over irregularities. Critics charge his position on Biden does not look neutral. While in opposition, Lopez Obrador likened Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and pledged to put him “in his place” if elected. Since taking office nearly two years ago, he has been at pains to avoid conflict with the American president. His attitude on the vote has upset some Democrats but Lopez Obrador insisted there would be no repercussions for Mexico. “Because we’re adhering to our policy of principles,” he said. “Also, we’re not a colony. We’re a free, independent, sovereign country. The Mexican government is not a puppet of any foreign government.” Share this -







Ex-Bush, Obama Homeland Security chiefs call on Trump admin to begin transition A bipartisan group of former Homeland Security chiefs are calling on the Trump administration to allow the transition process to begin, saying for "the good of the nation, we must start now." The four secretaries — Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, who served under George W. Bush, and Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, who served under Barack Obama — said in a joint statement that the process cannot be delayed while the Trump campaign pursues legal challenges in some states. "President Trump is assured the benefit of a fair process and the right to file legal challenges and request recounts in certain states, but his legal claims cannot and must not prevent the transition process from beginning. The Presidential Transition Act requires a transition to run concurrently with any election challenges and is intended to ensure the incoming administration is prepared to handle any challenge on Day 1," they said in a statement issued through Citizens for a Strong Democracy, a nonprofit that they founded to educate voters on the safety and security of U.S. voting systems. The administration's unwillingness to allow the transition to begin is preventing President-elect Joe Biden from accessing classified information and blocking his campaign from interacting with government agencies. The group noted, "A peaceful transfer of power was defined as essential to national security by the 9/11 Commission." They added, "Our country is in the middle of twin crises: a global pandemic and a severe economic downturn. The pandemic will make any transition more complicated. At this period of heightened risk for our nation, we do not have a single day to spare to begin the transition. For the good of the nation, we must start now." Share this -







Trump and Biden mark Veterans Day in solemn, but contrasting, wreath-laying ceremonies President Donald Trump walks in the rain as he arrives to attend a Veterans Day observance in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 11, 2020. Carlos Barria / Reuters President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden both marked Veterans Day by paying tribute to the nation's fallen military heroes at somber wreath-laying ceremonies on Wednesday. Trump, making his first public appearance in days, participated in the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a rainy Arlington National Cemetery. Trump made no remarks, but touched the wreath and saluted as "Taps" was played. Despite several aides and top officials recently testing positive for coronavirus, which followed a crowded election night party at the White House last week, the president, Vice President Mike Pence, their spouses and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie did not wear masks at the ceremony, ignoring signs at the entrance that they were required. Read the story. Share this -







Pentagon adds another Trump loyalists to top post Doug MacGregor, a retired Army Colonel, Fox News regular and Trump administration nominee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, is coming to the Pentagon as a senior adviser to Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. A Defense Department official said in a statement, "I can confirm that Mr. MacGregor will be serving as a Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr. MacGregor’s decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President’s national security priorities." Axios was first to report this move. In the past, MacGregor has advocated for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Syria. He was up for a policy job at the Pentagon earlier this year but didn’t end up getting the nomination because of his history of controversial remarks. Anthony Tata got the nomination instead, but his name was withdrawn (also for making controversial comments.) Share this -







Steve Kornacki bids farewell to his election tie Sadly, it's time to say goodbye to Steve Kornacki's tie. Kornacki tweeted a photo of the tie he wore throughout the election — perhaps, with the article of clothing holding by a thread but for a few staples, a metaphor for the contest itself — saying it was time to put the striped strip of cloth into retirement. Against all odds, the staples held through the election, but now I think the time has come to finally retire my tie pic.twitter.com/MvjSzjfR5f — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 11, 2020 The veteran journalist and election map man received praise and offers of help from his colleagues; MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell told Kornacki to "grab a dozen" from his office closet. Others took the opportunity to suggest that the Smithsonian should take the tie — the subject of at least one farcical Twitter account — to commemorate his historic coverage, and Kornacki's new status as a viral sensation and "national treasure." @smithsonian ^ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 11, 2020 Share this -





