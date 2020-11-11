President-elect Joe Biden pushed forward with his transition planning Wednesday amid resistance from President Donald Trump, whose administration is stonewalling the former vice president as the president pursues legal challenges to the election results.
Biden has been unable to receive intelligence reports because of the Trump administration's unwillingness to acknowledge his victory. On Tuesday, the Democratic president-elect called Trump's refusal to concede "an embarrassment" and said his transition was "well underway" despite the efforts to stymie his plans. Those include the General Service Administration head's refusal to recognize his incoming administration, which is delaying millions of dollars in transition funds and access to current government officials.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department's election crimes chief resigned in protest this week after Attorney General William Barr directed federal prosecutors to investigate "substantial allegations" of voter fraud before the presidential race results are certified — a change to Justice Department policy. And Senate Republicans got a victory in North Carolina's Senate race, raising the stakes in the two outstanding Georgia races, which appear likely to determine control of the chamber.
Live Blog
Warren lays out list of Day 1 policy priorities for Biden-Harris
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is laying out the policies she hopes the Biden-Harris administration prioritizes while also making the case that progressive policies were a key ingredient to the party’s success in 2020.
“We need to have an important conversation about building a 50-state party that can win up and down the ticket,” she wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post. “But with a hobbled economy, an international health crisis, a vanishing middle class and widespread racial inequities, we also need to answer another important question — how to deliver on our campaign promises and improve the lives of the American people.”
The policies that she outlines for the Dems to tackle on day 1 will come as no surprise to those who followed her plans during 2020:
—Cancel billions in student loan debt
—Lower drug prices for key drugs like naloxone and EpiPens
—Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations
—$15 minimum wage
—Collect and report Covid-19 racial disparities
—Anti-monopoly protections
To read this is to see Warren’s outside-in theory of change on full display. This type of oped is not quite a threat, but certainly a shot across the bow that she will be a policy referee during this Democratic administration from the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue, outside the White House.
Trump backs McDaniel for another RNC chair term
President Donald Trump is endorsing the chair of the Republican National Committee for another term, despite his electoral defeat.
Trump tweeted Wednesday: “I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC).”
McDaniel oversaw an investment in the GOP’s field and data program that helped Trump close in on President-elect Joe Biden in key battleground states, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the stiff headwinds of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.
Trump boasted, “With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history."
Biden has more than 77 million votes.
'Makes me sick': Georgia Republicans seek to ride Trump shock to holding Senate control
MARIETTA, Ga. — Conservative voters are shocked by how Election Day turned out in Georgia, but now Republicans are trying to convert the anger at Democratic successes into GOP wins in January.
More than a week after the election, some Republicans continue to cling to hope that a recount will reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s lead here and hand President Donald Trump a victory in a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for the White House in nearly three decades. While the state remains "too close to call," Biden is currently ahead by about 14,000 votes.
GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is battling Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff. Sen. David Perdue's race against Democrat Jon Ossoff is rated "too close to call" by NBC News but the Republican has begun to mount a runoff campaign, bending to the possibility that he may fall short of the 50 percent threshold to win outright.
Both parties seem eager to make the Senate races a referendum on whether Biden's party should control Congress. If Democrats were to grab both seats held by Loeffler and Perdue, it would deliver control the Senate chamber to their party.
“The road to socialism does not run through Georgia!” Loeffler told the crowd at an event here on Veterans Day. “Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi — you’re not going to take Georgia.”
Some conservative voters in the state say they are astonished and upset to see what they considered safe Republican territory slip from their grasp. Perdue and Loeffler have echoed Trump’s insinuations of impropriety in the election, which are unsubstantiated but believed by some of his followers here.
“There’s so much voter fraud it makes me sick,” said Jill Hovies, 70, of Kennesaw. “I think Hollywood has bought this election. The far left mob and the media have bought this election. It’s not fair. It’s a complete fraud.”
There has been no evidence of pervasive voter fraud in the United States but Trump has insisted it's to blame in places where he trails Biden. Even without Georgia, Biden has won enough states to become the next president, NBC News projects.
Biden could announce chief of staff as early as Thursday
President-elect Joe Biden is poised to announce his chief of staff as early as Thursday, according to a top Biden official.
The news was first reported by CNN.
There is no final decision yet but multiple sources familiar with the matter say Ron Klain is the leading contender. As NBC News reported Monday, Klain has always been seen by Biden insiders as the likeliest candidate for the role.
No, dead people didn't vote in Philadelphia, elections boss says
Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said Wednesday that despite claims spreading in conservative circles online, there's no evidence that any dead people voted in the city.
"I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and seen them spread," Schmidt, a Republican co-chair of the three-member panel in charge of the city's elections, told CNN in an interview.
He cited a report about "a long list of people that they said were dead voters who voted in Philadelphia. So, when we took a break between everything else that we're doing, we looked it up, each one of them to see what their vote history was. Not a single one of them voted in Philadelphia after they died," Schmidt said.
The conspiracy theory was shared last week by Rudy Giuliani and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, among others on the right.
Trump met with advisers about path forward
President Trump met Wednesday with top advisers to discuss the path forward following last week’s election, a White House official and a separate person familiar with the meeting told NBC News.
Among those attending: Jared Kushner, campaign manager Bill Stepien and campaign senior adviser Jason Miller.
On Tuesday, the president held a similar meeting that was more focused on the status of the legal challenges, per the White House official.
Trump may accept the results, but he'll never concede he lost, aides say
There is a growing expectation among President Donald Trump’s advisers that he will never concede that he lost re-election, even after votes are certified in battleground states over the coming weeks, according to multiple people familiar with the president’s thinking.
“Do not expect him to concede,” one top aide said. More likely, the aide said, “he’ll say something like, ‘We can’t trust the results, but I’m not contesting them.’”
Another adviser said that after the legal battles and recounts, the closest the president is likely to get to a concession is, “he’ll acknowledge the results and that we’ll never know how accurate they are.”
How concessions have smoothed presidential transitions in the pastNov. 11, 202004:18
Biden talked a big game on LGBTQ rights. Here's what his agenda may look like.
Just a week after Election Day, President-elect Joe Biden is doubling down on promises made to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans during his campaign and signaling his intent to reverse course from the Trump administration, which was marked by several rollbacks in LGBTQ rights.
“The president-elect and the vice president-elect put together the most comprehensive plan to advance equality here at home and abroad ever put forth by a presidential ticket, and as a result it lays out a pretty strong blueprint on what the incoming administration can do,” Reggie Greer, the Biden team’s LGBTQ engagement director, told NBC News.
That ambitious platform includes pledges to enact the Equality Act, reinstate Obama-era guidelines preventing anti-LGBTQ discrimination in areas like federal contracts, fight against broad carve-outs in antidiscrimination law on the basis of religious beliefs, end the transgender military ban, and eliminate LGBTQ youth homelessness.
Biden has also set a goal of ending the HIV epidemic — which disproportionately affects gay and bisexual men as well as transgender women — by 2025, five years ahead of the goal set by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address this year.
Making good on every goal is unlikely, as it is with any broad platform, but the Biden team is confident in their ability to enact major reforms. Greer said signing into law the Equality Act, federal legislation that would add LGBTQ protections to existing federal civil rights law, is a “top priority regardless of Senate control.”
'We're not a colony': Mexican president stands firm on not recognizing Biden win
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday dug in his heels as one of the few leaders of major countries yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential election win, saying it was too early and that his country was “not a colony.”
Lopez Obrador, who accused rivals of electoral fraud in his presidential defeats in 2006 and 2012, says he has no side in the U.S. election and will wait until legal challenges launched by the Trump administration over the vote have played out.
“We can’t make any kind of recognition of a government that is not yet legally and legitimately constituted,” he told a news conference. “It’s not up to us, that's interventionism.”
Lopez Obrador showed no such hesitation in congratulating the victors of Bolivia's divisive 2019 presidential election, which was later annulled over irregularities. Critics charge his position on Biden does not look neutral.
While in opposition, Lopez Obrador likened Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and pledged to put him “in his place” if elected. Since taking office nearly two years ago, he has been at pains to avoid conflict with the American president.
His attitude on the vote has upset some Democrats but Lopez Obrador insisted there would be no repercussions for Mexico.
“Because we’re adhering to our policy of principles,” he said. “Also, we’re not a colony. We’re a free, independent, sovereign country. The Mexican government is not a puppet of any foreign government.”
More people who attended Trump's Election Night party test positive for Covid
Two more people who attended the White House party on the night of the election have tested positive for Covid-19.
Two sources familiar with the diagnosis confirmed to NBC News that Brian Jack, the White House political director, has tested positive for the virus. Trump ally Healy Baumgardner also told NBC News that she tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. She said she attended the White House party on Election Night.
Baumgardner is a former Trump campaign aide and now works in private equity.
A number of other guests at last week's event also tested positive for Covid-19, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, campaign legal adviser Dave Bossie and multiple White House aides.
NBC News cuts into Trump speech to fact check him on election nightNov. 4, 202009:55
Ex-Bush, Obama Homeland Security chiefs call on Trump admin to begin transition
A bipartisan group of former Homeland Security chiefs are calling on the Trump administration to allow the transition process to begin, saying for "the good of the nation, we must start now."
The four secretaries — Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, who served under George W. Bush, and Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, who served under Barack Obama — said in a joint statement that the process cannot be delayed while the Trump campaign pursues legal challenges in some states.
"President Trump is assured the benefit of a fair process and the right to file legal challenges and request recounts in certain states, but his legal claims cannot and must not prevent the transition process from beginning. The Presidential Transition Act requires a transition to run concurrently with any election challenges and is intended to ensure the incoming administration is prepared to handle any challenge on Day 1," they said in a statement issued through Citizens for a Strong Democracy, a nonprofit that they founded to educate voters on the safety and security of U.S. voting systems.
The administration's unwillingness to allow the transition to begin is preventing President-elect Joe Biden from accessing classified information and blocking his campaign from interacting with government agencies.
The group noted, "A peaceful transfer of power was defined as essential to national security by the 9/11 Commission." They added, "Our country is in the middle of twin crises: a global pandemic and a severe economic downturn. The pandemic will make any transition more complicated. At this period of heightened risk for our nation, we do not have a single day to spare to begin the transition. For the good of the nation, we must start now."