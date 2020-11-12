Big money rolling into Georgia ahead of marquee Senate battle

Georgia Senate hopefuls have already begun booking millions of dollars on the television airwaves ahead of the likely two runoffs there in early January that could decide the balance of power of the Senate.

As of Wednesday, Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock has $2.6 million booked on the airwaves for the runoff, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. His opponent, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, just started booking TV time on Wednesday — about $200,000 with more expected.

In the other possible runoff, which NBC News has not called, GOP Sen. David Perdue has already booked a whopping $10.6 million to Democrat Jon Ossoff's $1.6 million.

Read more here.