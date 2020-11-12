The presidential transition continues its rocky course on Thursday with President Donald Trump still refusing to concede the election and President-elect Joe Biden putting forward more plans for his administration.
Trump met with several top aides on Wednesday to discuss a path forward as the vote count in several key states winds down. Biden, meanwhile, is moving forward with the transition and announced his chief of staff on Wednesday night.
Stories we're watching:
Trump may accept results but never concede he lost, aides say
Republicans who have broken with Trump to congratulate Biden on his win
More people who attended Trump's election night party test positive for Covid
Full presidential election results
Live Blog
Big money rolling into Georgia ahead of marquee Senate battle
Georgia Senate hopefuls have already begun booking millions of dollars on the television airwaves ahead of the likely two runoffs there in early January that could decide the balance of power of the Senate.
As of Wednesday, Democratic Rev. Raphael Warnock has $2.6 million booked on the airwaves for the runoff, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. His opponent, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, just started booking TV time on Wednesday — about $200,000 with more expected.
In the other possible runoff, which NBC News has not called, GOP Sen. David Perdue has already booked a whopping $10.6 million to Democrat Jon Ossoff's $1.6 million.