Watch concession speeches from the last 60 years of presidential races

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden's key immigration policies face uphill battle The incoming Biden administration has promised to unroll President Donald Trump's legacy on immigration, but it faces an uphill battle to make good on that promise. Three people involved in crafting Biden's immigration platform said that the changes will be hard-fought and that they may not happen all at once. Read more here. Share this -







Travel industry shows signs of perking up after vaccine news, Biden victory The travel industry has lost $443 billion since the coronavirus took hold in March, according to the U.S. Travel Association, an industry nonprofit. While those losses are sure to increase as the recent spike in Covid-19 infection rates keeps many travelers grounded, some industry experts say they are buoyed by President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration and positive vaccine news from Pfizer. Read more here. Share this -





