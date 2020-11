SEE NEW POSTS

Republicans who have broken with Trump to congratulate Biden on his win A small but growing group of prominent Republicans have broken with President Trump and the rest of their party in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their projected election victory. Trump has refused to concede the race, and the vast majority of Republicans in Congress and elsewhere have yet to acknowledge the Democrats' win. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is the latest Republican to refer to Biden as the president-elect. Read the full list of Republicans who have publicly acknowledged the former vice president is the winner of the election. Share this -







FIRST READ: The path to 270 is changing, fast In 2004, George W. Bush won Colorado by more than 4 percentage points and Virginia by 8 points, while winning the presidency by capturing Ohio by some 100,000 votes. Sixteen years later — and with still not all the vote in — President-elect Joe Biden won Colorado by more than 13 points and carried Virginia by 10 points, while outgoing President Donald Trump appears to have won Ohio by 8 points for a second-straight cycle. It’s all a reminder that electoral maps aren’t forever. With changing demographics, education levels and political coalitions, how our states break in presidential elections aren’t set in stone. Get First Read. Share this -







Biden wants to scrap Betsy DeVos' rules on sexual assault in schools. It won't be easy. Adam Maida for NBC News / Getty Images The Biden administration will have limited options to scrap Title IX regulations implemented three months ago that control how schools deal with sexual assault cases. The Trump administration's rules, which were opposed by anti-rape activists and K-12 and college administrators, gave more rights to students accused of assault and restricted how schools are allowed to investigate sexual misconduct allegations. Proponents of the new rules, including Republicans and the civil liberties nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, celebrated them as a balanced approach to the gender equity law Title IX. But Democrats and advocates for assault victims, including the National Women's Law Center, argued that the regulations would discourage students from reporting assaults. Read the story. Share this -







'Ohio has taken a different turn': Ohio no longer appears to be a swing state Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in get out the vote event at Burke Lakefront Airport on Nov. 2, 2020 in Cleveland. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images CINCINNATI — President-elect Joe Biden is the first person to win the presidency without carrying Ohio since 1960. Biden's victory, and the matter in which he won, left many political pundits wondering what it means for the bellwether state moving forward. "I think that Ohio really isn't a representative of the whole country the way that it once was," said Mark Caleb Smith, a professor of political science at Cedarville University in Ohio. "Ohio now is a much more red state than it is a purple state," Smith said. "If you look at recent elections, statewide, presidential or gubernatorial, Republicans have done extremely well. I just think that means Ohio has taken a different turn. I think Ohio has shifted a little bit and it's no longer that middle part of the country — it's probably a little more on the right, traditional, conservative side." Some national political experts take it a step further. Read the story. Share this -







U.S.-Saudi ties were especially close under Trump. Under Biden, that looks likely to change President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in 2018. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file When President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia on his first official foreign visit in 2017, he was showered with pageantry and flanked by a herd of horsemen carrying Saudi and American flags. The relationship between the two countries has remained cozy throughout his administration. But as Joe Biden prepares to become the 46th president, it is improbable that he will make Riyadh a repeat port of call. Biden has pledged to "reassess" the U.S. relationship with the oil-rich, deeply conservative kingdom, and Saudi Arabia is likely to have a less privileged and personal relationship with the Biden administration than it has had with the Trump team, some analysts say. Read the story. Share this -







GOP Sen. Lankford: 'I will step in' if GSA doesn't certify election by Friday for Biden to receive intel briefings Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Wednesday that if the General Services Administration doesn't start allowing President-elect Joe Biden to receive intelligence briefings as the president-elect by Friday, he will step in. "There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that. And if that's not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well and to be able to push them and say this needs to occur, so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task," Lankford said in an interview with Tulsa’s KRMG Radio. Lankford joined some of his other Republican colleagues, saying that the transition process should begin and the "GSA has to certify that election to start turning it around. The first day they can do that on the calendar is Friday." "There's nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself and so that he can be ready," Lankford said. Share this -







State Dept. not passing on messages to Biden from foreign leaders Trump administration officials are not passing on messages to President-elect Joe Biden from foreign officials who reach out through traditional diplomatic channels to convey their congratulations to him, two current and one former official told NBC News. The messages have been piling at the State Department due to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's refusal to move forward with the transition until that's been authorized by the General Services Administration, which has so far refused to budge. The story was first reported by CNN. Meanwhile, Biden has been able to maneuver around this roadblock and has received some congratulatory phone calls, including from the leaders of Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea on Wednesday evening. NBC News reported earlier this week that U.S. missions abroad have received no clear guidance from Washington about how they should communicate with foreign governments about the election and President Donald Trump's decision not to concede the election, according to two U.S. officials in overseas posts familiar with the matter. Pompeo also held a call last week with politically-appointed ambassadors to discuss the current situation, current and former state department official confirmed to NBC News. Career ambassadors did not participate, the officials said. Share this -