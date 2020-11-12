Democratic Rep. Max Rose concedes New York race after ugly election fight

Democratic Rep. Max Rose conceded defeat Thursday in his brutal election fight with Republican Nicole Malliotakis in New York, further chipping away at the Democrats' slim House majority.

Rose, who flipped a seat in the most conservative New York City district in 2018, said in a statement that the absentee ballots that he had hoped would swing the vote in his favor had narrowed Malliotakis' lead, but not enough for him to win.

"I promise every resident of the 11th Congressional District that we will ensure a smooth transition," Rose said, calling the opportunity represent the district, which represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, "the honor of my life."

Malliotakis described Rose's call as "gracious," and thanked the Army veteran "for his service to our nation in both the military and in Congress."

Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman, made a name for herself in 2017 when she challenged Bill de Blasio for mayor.

Rose's race against her was marked by huge amounts of negative advertising, with ads portraying each other as liars. Rose also ran a brief ad attacking the unpopular de Blasio, but Malliotakis portrayed them as being on the same side. "As much as Max tries to distance himself from Mayor de Blasio, it's clear that he supports a lot of same policies," she said.

With 85 percent of the vote reported at the time of Rose's concession, NBC News had not yet called the race.