Former officials says lack of Biden intelligence briefings is a national security risk Over 150 former national security officials in a letter on Thursday urged the GSA to recognize Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners of the election, giving them access to the President's Daily Briefing and to begin to obtain the security clearances necessary for members of the transition team. "In this moment of uncertainty, we must put politics aside," the letter, obtained by NBC News, reads. "Further delaying the Biden team’s ability to access the President’s Daily Brief and other national security information and resources compromises the continuity and readiness of our national leadership, with potentially immense consequences for our national security." The group, which includes several former Trump administration officials, warned of serious national security risks as a result of the delay in Biden's transition. Other signatories include retired lawmakers and national security officials who served under both Republican and Democratic presidents. Read more here. Share this -







More GOP senators push for Biden to receive intelligence briefings A number of Senate Republicans on Thursday increased the pressure on the General Services Administration to grant President-elect Biden access to presidential-level intelligence briefings, a key step in transitioning to the White House. The congressional Republicans stopped short of acknowledging that President Trump has been defeated, but acknowledged a need for Biden to begin to get critical information about the nation's security. "Our adversaries aren’t going to wait for you to catch up to take action," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., head of the Intelligence Committee. "Giving them access to additional information doesn’t prejudice the president’s electoral claims." Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the most senior Senate Republican, also said Biden should be received intelligence briefings. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Trump's most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill, said Biden should receive the presidential-level security briefings Read more here. Share this -







O'Rourke offers takeaways on Democrats' performance in Texas Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke didn't mince words in an email to supporters outlining his explanation of Republicans’ success in Texas on election night — and the failings of the Democratic Party. The former Democratic presidential candidate made called out the national party as well as Texas Democrats for ignoring the border area, from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso, when trying to reach voters. O’Rourke said there was a failure to invest in year-round canvassing to get to know the voters outside of election years. Republicans, meanwhile, were able "to use dominance in government (Republicans hold every statewide office) to maximize voter suppression and raise and deploy massive campaign donations across the state," O'Rourke said. He added that "the power of the national race to produce record turn out without having the Democratic ticket make a meaningful investment in Texas, were all factors that contributed to GOP and Trump success in our state." O’Rourke also emphasized what he said was the GOP's "ferocious" use of digital and social media platforms to spread what he said were "lies and powerful memes, effectively targeting new and young voters," saying Democrats "have to be far more effective" in the digital landscape. As next steps, O'Rourke urged Democrats to find safe ways to knock on doors, to reach out to voters year-round, and not to feel obligated to adopt conventional Democratic messaging. Instead, candidates need to discover their own ways to connect with voters, he said. Share this -







Democratic Rep. Max Rose concedes New York race after ugly election fight Democratic Rep. Max Rose conceded defeat Thursday in his brutal election fight with Republican Nicole Malliotakis in New York, further chipping away at the Democrats' slim House majority. Rose, who flipped a seat in the most conservative New York City district in 2018, said in a statement that the absentee ballots that he had hoped would swing the vote in his favor had narrowed Malliotakis' lead, but not enough for him to win. "I promise every resident of the 11th Congressional District that we will ensure a smooth transition," Rose said, calling the opportunity represent the district, which represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, "the honor of my life." Malliotakis described Rose's call as "gracious," and thanked the Army veteran "for his service to our nation in both the military and in Congress." Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman, made a name for herself in 2017 when she challenged Bill de Blasio for mayor. Rose's race against her was marked by huge amounts of negative advertising, with ads portraying each other as liars. Rose also ran a brief ad attacking the unpopular de Blasio, but Malliotakis portrayed them as being on the same side. "As much as Max tries to distance himself from Mayor de Blasio, it's clear that he supports a lot of same policies," she said. With 85 percent of the vote reported at the time of Rose's concession, NBC News had not yet called the race. Share this -







Georgia Secretary of State to quarantine after wife tests positive for Covid As the state of Georgia prepares to recount nearly 5-million ballots by hand, the state’s top election official is heading into quarantine. Secretary of State Brad Raffensburger's wife Tricia tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after returning from an out-of-town trip with symptoms, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs confirmed. The secretary has now been tested and now plans to self-quarantine. Fuchs said she and other staffers are working to get tested now too. A maskless Brad Raffensburger spoke on camera on Wednesday flanked by various staffers and election officials. Another top elections official, Gabriel Sterling, held a press conference on Thursday where he also spoke maskless. Sterling declined to confirm the secretary’s Covid-19 status, though he said he would likely get tested too. Share this -







Pope Francis congratulates Biden on projected election win President-elect Joe Biden spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday, according to his transition team. Biden, a devout Catholic, thanked the Pope for "extending blessings and congratulations," saying he expressed a desire to work together "on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind." Biden's faith made a presence on his victory speech, where he cited the Catholic hymn, "On Eagles' Wings." He closed his speech with the hymn, adding: "And now, together — on eagle’s wings — we embark on the work that God and history have called upon us to do." Biden is the only the second Catholic president, following President John F. Kennedy. Share this -







RNC chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19 Republic National Committee chief of staff Richard Walters has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a GOP official. The RNC says it is following CDC guidance and notifying staff who came into contact with him about their potential exposure. Unlike other Trump allies who have recently tested positive, Walters was not at the White House election night party. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Share this -







Corey Lewandowski the latest member of Trump circle to test positive for Covid-19 Corey Lewandowski, who has been a part of President Trump campaign’s legal challenges, has tested positive for Covid-19, a source familiar with the diagnosis tells NBC News. Lewandowski confirmed the diagnosis in text message to CNBC, saying, "I feel great." Lewandowski is the latest person to test positive for the virus after attended last week's Election Night party at the White House. His diagnosis follows chief of staff Mark Meadows and Housing, Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and several White House staffers. Lewandowski was also in Philadelphia, in recent days, including at the news conference last Saturday at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping with Rudy Giuliani and Pam Bondi. Read the story. Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus Nov. 12, 2020 01:48 Share this -





