Trump-Biden transition live updates: Latest election news and analysis

The president and his administration continue to challenge the results.
It's been nearly a week since Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency and President Donald Trump has yet to concede.

While few Republican lawmakers have publicly congratulated Biden, some have begun to push the Trump administration to begin a key part of the transition process: giving Biden access to access to presidential-level intelligence briefings.

Stories we're watching:

Nicole Via y Rada and Lauren Egan

44m ago / 11:10 AM UTC

GOP senators, former security officials push for Biden to receive intelligence briefings

Senate Republicans and former national security officials on Thursday increased pressure on the General Services Administration to grant President-elect Joe Biden access to presidential-level intelligence briefings, a key step in transitioning to the White House.

The congressional Republicans stopped short of acknowledging that President Donald Trump has been defeated, but acknowledged a need for Biden to begin to get critical information about the nation's security.

Over 150 former national security officials in a letter on Thursday urged the GSA to recognize Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners of the election, giving them access to the President's Daily Briefing and to begin to obtain the security clearances necessary for members of the transition team.

"In this moment of uncertainty, we must put politics aside," says the letter, obtained by NBC News.

