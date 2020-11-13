Trump discussing 2024 campaign announcement, if election certified for Biden

Trump has told some advisers that if the election is officially certified for Biden, which is expected, he will announce a 2024 White House bid shortly afterward, a person familiar with the discussions confirmed to NBC News.

The New York Times first reported the news.

It's not clear, however, which exact date Trump is referring to when he said "certified."

In another story, The Times reported that governors "must send Congress a 'certificate of ascertainment' with their states' certified vote totals and the names of their electors before Dec. 14, when the Electoral College will convene." Election results that are certified by Dec. 8, the report said, are largely protected from challenges.