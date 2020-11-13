China congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on White House win — eventually

China extended its first congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on Friday, issuing a terse statement that contrasted with a fulsome and swift message from the country's leader after President Donald Trump won four years ago.

"We respect the choice of the American people and we extend our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, during a daily press briefing reported in state media.

China was one of the last major countries to officially acknowledge that Biden became president-elect on Saturday.

While Biden now counts with 290 electoral votes compared to Trump's 217, the president has yet to concede the election, baselessly claiming that voter fraud occurred.

"We understand the result of the U.S. election will be determined in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures," Wang said.

President Xi Jinping congratulated Trump on Nov. 9, 2016 — within a day of Trump being declared the winner.

