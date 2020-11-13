It's been nearly a week since Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency and President Donald Trump has yet to concede.
While few Republican lawmakers have publicly congratulated Biden, some have begun to push the Trump administration to begin a key part of the transition process: giving Biden access to access to presidential-level intelligence briefings.
With Trump defeated, Georgia Democrats aim to keep voters fired up for Senate control
ATLANTA — Democrats know this year's election was as much about President Donald Trump as anything else, but without him on the ballot, they are working to find other ways to keep voters engaged.
In Georgia, party officials, labor leaders and progressive activists are mounting an aggressive campaign to keep their base mobilized and register new voters ahead of a Dec. 7 deadline before voters here return to the ballot box on Jan. 5.
This historically conservative state could host two runoffs for Senate seats on Jan. 5. Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler will face Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. The race between David Perdue, the other Republican incumbent, and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains too close to call, but if Perdue stays under the 50 percent mark, that race will also head to a runoff.
Democrats are doing what they can to stoke enthusiasm.
Trump discussing 2024 campaign announcement, if election certified for Biden
Trump has told some advisers that if the election is officially certified for Biden, which is expected, he will announce a 2024 White House bid shortly afterward, a person familiar with the discussions confirmed to NBC News.
The New York Times first reported the news.
It's not clear, however, which exact date Trump is referring to when he said "certified."
In another story, The Times reported that governors "must send Congress a 'certificate of ascertainment' with their states' certified vote totals and the names of their electors before Dec. 14, when the Electoral College will convene." Election results that are certified by Dec. 8, the report said, are largely protected from challenges.
China congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on White House win — eventually
China extended its first congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on Friday, issuing a terse statement that contrasted with a fulsome and swift message from the country's leader after President Donald Trump won four years ago.
"We respect the choice of the American people and we extend our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, during a daily press briefing reported in state media.
China was one of the last major countries to officially acknowledge that Biden became president-elect on Saturday.
While Biden now counts with 290 electoral votes compared to Trump's 217, the president has yet to concede the election, baselessly claiming that voter fraud occurred.
"We understand the result of the U.S. election will be determined in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures," Wang said.
President Xi Jinping congratulated Trump on Nov. 9, 2016 — within a day of Trump being declared the winner.
Meghan McCain on Biden's projected win (really more on Trump's projected loss) in Arizona
Biden wins Arizona, NBC News projects
President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona, NBC News projects
The state's 11 Electoral College votes bring Biden's lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the election.
NBC News projected Biden the overall presidential winner on Saturday. Arizona hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there.
The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day. This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated by NBC News as "too close to call" and a hand recount is being conducted in Georgia.
GOP senators, former security officials push for Biden to receive intelligence briefings
Senate Republicans and former national security officials on Thursday increased pressure on the General Services Administration to grant President-elect Joe Biden access to presidential-level intelligence briefings, a key step in transitioning to the White House.
The congressional Republicans stopped short of acknowledging that President Donald Trump has been defeated, but acknowledged a need for Biden to begin to get critical information about the nation's security.
Over 150 former national security officials in a letter on Thursday urged the GSA to recognize Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners of the election, giving them access to the President's Daily Briefing and to begin to obtain the security clearances necessary for members of the transition team.
"In this moment of uncertainty, we must put politics aside," says the letter, obtained by NBC News.