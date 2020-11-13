With Trump defeated, Georgia Democrats aim to keep voters fired up for Senate control

Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff, right, and Raphael G. Warnock, left, arrive at a "Get Out the Vote" event in Jonesboro, Ga., on Oct. 27, 2020. Brynn Anderson / AP

ATLANTA — Democrats know this year's election was as much about President Donald Trump as anything else, but without him on the ballot, they are working to find other ways to keep voters engaged.

In Georgia, party officials, labor leaders and progressive activists are mounting an aggressive campaign to keep their base mobilized and register new voters ahead of a Dec. 7 deadline before voters here return to the ballot box on Jan. 5.

This historically conservative state could host two runoffs for Senate seats on Jan. 5. Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler will face Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. The race between David Perdue, the other Republican incumbent, and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains too close to call, but if Perdue stays under the 50 percent mark, that race will also head to a runoff.

Democrats are doing what they can to stoke enthusiasm.

Read the story.