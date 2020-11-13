SEE NEW POSTS

Mark Zuckerberg tells Facebook employees Biden will be next president Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged to employees on Thursday that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States, a spokesman for the company confirmed to CNBC. "I believe the outcome of the election is now clear and Joe Biden is going to be our next president," Zuckerberg said at a companywide meeting, according to BuzzFeed News. "It's important that people have confidence that the election was fundamentally fair, and that goes for the tens of millions of people that voted for Trump." Zuckerberg's comments are his first recognizing the incoming Biden administration, even as President Donald Trump has claimed, without presenting any evidence, that there was widespread voting fraud. Read the story.







With Trump defeated, Georgia Democrats aim to keep voters fired up for Senate control Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff, right, and Raphael G. Warnock, left, arrive at a "Get Out the Vote" event in Jonesboro, Ga., on Oct. 27, 2020. Brynn Anderson / AP ATLANTA — Democrats know this year's election was as much about President Donald Trump as anything else, but without him on the ballot, they are working to find other ways to keep voters engaged. In Georgia, party officials, labor leaders and progressive activists are mounting an aggressive campaign to keep their base mobilized and register new voters ahead of a Dec. 7 deadline before voters here return to the ballot box on Jan. 5. This historically conservative state could host two runoffs for Senate seats on Jan. 5. Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler will face Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. The race between David Perdue, the other Republican incumbent, and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains too close to call, but if Perdue stays under the 50 percent mark, that race will also head to a runoff. Democrats are doing what they can to stoke enthusiasm. Read the story.







Trump discussing 2024 campaign announcement, if election certified for Biden Trump has told some advisers that if the election is officially certified for Biden, which is expected, he will announce a 2024 White House bid shortly afterward, a person familiar with the discussions confirmed to NBC News. The New York Times first reported the news. It's not clear, however, which exact date Trump is referring to when he said "certified." In another story, The Times reported that governors "must send Congress a 'certificate of ascertainment' with their states' certified vote totals and the names of their electors before Dec. 14, when the Electoral College will convene." Election results that are certified by Dec. 8, the report said, are largely protected from challenges. Trump talking about running again in 2024 Nov. 13, 2020 00:58







Meghan McCain on Biden's projected win (really more on Trump's projected loss) in Arizona In light of tonight’s news....



*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 13, 2020







Biden wins Arizona, NBC News projects President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona, NBC News projects The state's 11 Electoral College votes bring Biden's lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the election. NBC News projected Biden the overall presidential winner on Saturday. Arizona hasn't voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there. The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day. This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated by NBC News as "too close to call" and a hand recount is being conducted in Georgia.






