SEE NEW POSTS

Judge rules against challengers in Detroit vote counting case A Michigan state court judge Friday declined to block the certification of election results in Detroit, rejecting claims in a lawsuit filed by two poll challengers who said they saw several kinds of irregularities that allowed invalid ballots to be counted. Timothy Kenny, the chief judge of Wayne County Circuit Court, said those making the claims "did not have a full understanding" of the vote counting process and their "interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible." In their lawsuit, filed Nov. 8, the poll workers said they saw troubling conduct at the TCF Center, where Detroit ballots were processed and tabulated. They asked the judge to block certification of the results and order an independent audit. Their suit also said the judge should consider invalidating the results and ordering a new election. Affidavits attached to the lawsuit from other election observers claimed that workers at the counting center backdated mail-in ballots, accepted ballots that arrived after the 8 p.m. deadline on election night, and failed to verify ballot envelope signatures. These were examples, the lawsuit said, of “fraud and misconduct.” But city and county officials, in their response to the suit, said the complaints were based on “an extraordinary failure to understand how elections function.” They said ballots were not backdated and that none received after the deadline were counted. Read more here. Share this -







Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges House mask rule with 'my body, my choice] Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joins other for a chat during a congressional orientation on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13, 2020. Astrid Riecken / Pool via Reuters Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., challenged the House mask rule during the first session of new member orientation. Greene cited “my body, my choice,” a term previously used by the pro-choice movement regarding abortion. Throughout the summer, coronavirus protestors who opposed lockdowns and mask usage used the phrase to reject mask mandates. Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress.



Masks, masks, masks....



I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive.



In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks.



My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the mask mandate in July, requiring all members and staffers to wear masks on the House floor. The freshman congresswoman said people in Georgia do not wear masks to shop, work out or go to restaurants. Georgia reported more than 413,000 Covid cases as of Thursday. Greene, a Georgia businesswoman, has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and been criticized for a series of racist comments. Share this -







Biden transition 'charging ahead' despite no GSA ascertainment letter President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said Friday that it's “charging ahead” despite the fact that the General Services Administration hasn’t actually officially declared Biden the victor in the 2020 race — a process known as "ascertainment." On a briefing call with reporters, transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that “engagement directly with the agencies” would “help our ability to govern,” especially on efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic. She added that there was “concern” that the transition doesn’t have access to items like threat assessments and intelligence briefings. More than six days after media outlets projected that Biden had defeated President Donald Trump to win the White House, GSA chief Emily Murphy still has yet to sign the letter of "ascertainment" — a previously mostly uncontroversial process since the passage of the transition act nearly 60 years ago. Asked about the possibility of litigation to force the GSA end its hold-up, Psaki said Friday that “while no presidential transition would take any options off the table,” litigation is “certainly not our preference.” Share this -







Trump campaign gives up on Maricopa County, Arizona, lawsuit Lawyers for the Trump campaign told a judge in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Friday that their lawsuit alleging that problems with the use of Sharpies caused some ballots to be wrongly rejected is moot. The lawyers suggested that number of ballots in question would not change the outcome in the state given Joe Biden's lead. “The tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors,” they said. NBC News has called Arizona for the president-elect, counting his lead there at more than 10,000 votes. Share this -







Trump supporters demonstrate near White House Demonstrators near the White House show their views. Trump backers shouting “Stop the steal” While other opposing Trump celebrating his defeat. pic.twitter.com/dbD2LVgTf9 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 13, 2020 Share this -







Lankford says Biden should receive presidential briefings, working with GSA Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., continued to voice support on Friday for President-elect Joe Biden to begin receiving presidential-level security briefings, warning of national security risks if the General Services Administration does not initiate the transition process. "One of the two is going to be president, and if you take politics out of this, national security trumps it," Lankford said on The Brian Kilmeade Show, still falling short of recognizing Biden as the winner of the election. Lankford also said he’s working with the GSA, but emphasized, "I can’t force them to make this decision." "But I do want to know how it’s going to be done, because this is an issue that we have faced as a nation before and said we made a mistake on it," he continued. "I want to make sure we don’t make that mistake again." Lankford was referring to the 2000 election, when it took weeks for both George W. Bush and Al Gore to receive briefings. The 9/11 Commission found that the lengthy transition period contributed to the country's vulnerability leading up to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Share this -







Cindy McCain on why Biden won Arizona: 'People were looking for something else' Cindy McCain told NBC News that Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in traditionally conservative Arizona shows that "people were looking for something else" from a president. “They were looking for civility, they were looking for empathy, compassion, a leader that would listen to them and care about them, and care about the issues that were important,” McCain told NBC's Vaughn Hillyard after the network projected Thursday that Biden had flipped the state blue. The wife of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, who was the Republican nominee for president in 2008, said she feels Republicans have lost their way in recent years. “I think our party, although I don’t think any of our party is misguided or bad — don’t ever suggest that, because I don’t — I do believe that perhaps, in some ways, we’ve lost our way. And we’ve lost our way in that we’re not always putting country first, and instead, perhaps parties, is the issue at hand. And that certainly is the case with the president, right now,” said McCain, who endorsed Biden in September. She said she hoped her endorsement made “a difference” in the state, where her late husband is still enormously popular. “I hope, if nothing more, I encouraged women, especially Republican women, to step outside their comfort zone and vote for a Democrat for the reasons that I just specified. I hope that’s what happened,” McCain said. Share this -







Pelosi stresses Covid-19 relief as U.S. faces 'an emergency of the highest magnitude' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday that her focus during the lame-duck session of Congress is on passing a Covid-19 relief package, especially with the pandemic worsening. The surging case and death toll numbers are "an emergency of the highest magnitude," she said at a news conference, describing it as a "red alert" situation. Thursday's record number of 160,000 new cases was “horrifying,” especially after a week straight of more than 100,000 infections a day, she said. “Republicans in Congress continue their tactics of delay, distort and deny, which has led to deaths," Pelosi said. "The longer the Republicans keep up the charade, the further out of control the Covid crisis will spiral." Asked about Democrats losing seats in the House, Pelosi said, "We had a very deep victory two years ago. I don't think that people are quite understanding of the 40 seats that we won, 31 were in Trump districts. We saved most of those seats, so we're very proud of that." Pelosi emphasized that Joe Biden is the president-elect and was elected with what she said was a mandate. She also suggested Democrats will have the he upper hand, even in a divided Congress, because Biden will be in charge of the executive branch. "When your president is the president of your party, the leverage in your power is greatly increased," she told reporters. "You must know that." Share this -





