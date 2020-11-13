Bolton encourages Trump to 'let the full transition process proceed'

SEE NEW POSTS

Trump to make first public remarks in a week President Donald Trump is scheduled to make public remarks on Friday afternoon, his first public comments since Joe Biden was projected the winner in the presidential race — snapping the longest stretch of silence in his presidency. The Rose Garden appearance is his first comments since Nov. 5th and is slated to focus on Covid-19 vaccines. Trump initially had no public events scheduled, but the White House sent out an update in the early afternoon saying he'd make remarks about Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden at 4 p.m. ET. Trump received an update Friday on the coronavirus vaccine development and delivery program. The virus that's already killed over 244,000 in the U.S. has surged across the country in recent weeks, with spikes in infections and hospitalizations from coast-to-coast. Trump's failure to concede is already affecting his successor's plan to combat the virus by blocking his ability to communicate with government officials about their current efforts. That has doctors close to Biden's transition team working to develop their own plans to mass distribute a coronavirus vaccine, concerned that Trump administration planning will leave them underprepared when he leaves office. Read more here.







Trump says he could 'stop by' the Million MAGA March on Saturday President Trump said Friday that he might attend an expected large gathering of supporters in Washington, D.C., dubbed the Million MAGA March, on Saturday. Trump tweeted his thanks to supporters for "rallies springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in DC." "I may even try to stop by and say hello," he continued. At the gathering, the president's supporters are expected to protest the election results, which NBC News and other news organizations called for Joe Biden last week. D.C. officials told NBC affiliates they expect street closures throughout the district. Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020







GOP Sen. David Perdue forced into runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate race David Perdue and Jon Ossoff. CQ Roll Call; Bloomberg / via Getty Images Republican Sen. David Perdue has been forced into a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff after neither captured 50 percent of the vote in their Georgia Senate race, NBC News projected Friday. The development paves the way for a dramatic Jan. 5 election that will determine control of the U.S. Senate for the start of the new Biden administration — a race for which Ossoff and Perdue are preparing and raising money. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock for the state's other Senate seat on that same date, as neither cleared the 50 percent mark in their contest — giving Democrats a glimmer of hope that they could snare the two seats they need to claim control of the Senate and further Biden's agenda. Ossoff said the races are critical to the country's future. Read the story.







Republican candidates follow Trump's lead not to concede in their races WASHINGTON — While the country has largely focused on President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden, it is also having a trickle-down effect in state and local races as defeated Republican candidates follow suit. Trump's insistence that fraud affected the outcome of the election has fueled down-ballot defeated candidates to make the same claim and are similarly refusing to concede despite falling thousands of votes short. The wave of refusals to concede comes as Trump continues to falsely claim that mass voter fraud fueld Joe Biden's victory, which has been projected by news outlets since Saturday when the former vice president surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win. To justify not conceding, Trump has been pointing to mail-in ballots — many of which were cast by Democrats because of the ongoing pandemic — which he incorrectly describes as illegal votes. "Many Republican voters believe that there was fraud in this election," said Nate Persily, a Stanford University law professor who specializes in election law, about their baseless claims. "It's not a surprise right now that losing candidates have now taken a page out of the Trump playbook since it seems to be working for him, at least among Republican voters." Read more here.







Judge rules against challengers in Detroit vote counting case A Michigan state court judge Friday declined to block the certification of election results in Detroit, rejecting claims in a lawsuit filed by two poll challengers who said they saw several kinds of irregularities that allowed invalid ballots to be counted. Timothy Kenny, the chief judge of Wayne County Circuit Court, said those making the claims "did not have a full understanding" of the vote counting process and their "interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible." In their lawsuit, filed Nov. 8, the poll workers said they saw troubling conduct at the TCF Center, where Detroit ballots were processed and tabulated. They asked the judge to block certification of the results and order an independent audit. Their suit also said the judge should consider invalidating the results and ordering a new election. Affidavits attached to the lawsuit from other election observers claimed that workers at the counting center backdated mail-in ballots, accepted ballots that arrived after the 8 p.m. deadline on election night, and failed to verify ballot envelope signatures. These were examples, the lawsuit said, of "fraud and misconduct." But city and county officials, in their response to the suit, said the complaints were based on "an extraordinary failure to understand how elections function." They said ballots were not backdated and that none received after the deadline were counted. Read more here.







Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges House mask rule with 'my body, my choice] Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joins other for a chat during a congressional orientation on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13, 2020. Astrid Riecken / Pool via Reuters Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., challenged the House mask rule during the first session of new member orientation. Greene cited "my body, my choice," a term previously used by the pro-choice movement regarding abortion. Throughout the summer, coronavirus protestors who opposed lockdowns and mask usage used the phrase to reject mask mandates. Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress. Masks, masks, masks.... I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020



Masks, masks, masks....



I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive.



In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the mask mandate in July, requiring all members and staffers to wear masks on the House floor. The freshman congresswoman said people in Georgia do not wear masks to shop, work out or go to restaurants. Georgia reported more than 413,000 Covid cases as of Thursday. Greene, a Georgia businesswoman, has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and been criticized for a series of racist comments.







Biden transition 'charging ahead' despite no GSA ascertainment letter President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said Friday that it's "charging ahead" despite the fact that the General Services Administration hasn't actually officially declared Biden the victor in the 2020 race — a process known as "ascertainment." On a briefing call with reporters, transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that "engagement directly with the agencies" would "help our ability to govern," especially on efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic. She added that there was "concern" that the transition doesn't have access to items like threat assessments and intelligence briefings. More than six days after media outlets projected that Biden had defeated President Donald Trump to win the White House, GSA chief Emily Murphy still has yet to sign the letter of "ascertainment" — a previously mostly uncontroversial process since the passage of the transition act nearly 60 years ago. Asked about the possibility of litigation to force the GSA end its hold-up, Psaki said Friday that "while no presidential transition would take any options off the table," litigation is "certainly not our preference."







Trump campaign gives up on Maricopa County, Arizona, lawsuit Lawyers for the Trump campaign told a judge in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Friday that their lawsuit alleging that problems with the use of Sharpies caused some ballots to be wrongly rejected is moot. The lawyers suggested that number of ballots in question would not change the outcome in the state given Joe Biden's lead. "The tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors," they said. NBC News has called Arizona for the president-elect, counting his lead there at more than 10,000 votes.






