'The work did not end when I did not get the job': Abrams' efforts boost Georgia turnout

Biden to bring back daily press briefings A senior Biden transition official confirms the president-elect plans to bring back the daily press briefing. The news was first reported by Politico. As NBC News reported earlier this week, Kate Bedingfield and Symone Sanders are among those being considered for key jobs inside the communications team. Possible roles floated for them are press secretary and communications director.







Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces he has tested positive for Covid-19 Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, announced in a statement on Twitter on Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "As part of a regular testing protocol, I underwent routine COVID-19 testing on Friday, November 13 in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result. I also received a diagnostic PCR test and those results are pending at this time," he said. Sisolak said he shared the results publicly to be transparent with residents in the state and said that he will be following local health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommend self-isolation and monitoring of symptoms. Sisolak, 66, said in the statement that he felt fatigued, which he initially attributed to a demanding work schedule. He said he did not experience any Covid-19 symptoms, has canceled all public events and will work with public health officials to do contact tracing while he works remotely.







Trump's not giving up and neither are his supporters EASTON, Pa. — With Donald Trump refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, some of the president's supporters in one of Pennsylvania's tightest swing counties aren't willing to budge either. "I voted for Trump, and I'm really upset," Pam Wagner, a 65-year-old voter from Easton in Northampton County, told NBC News, adding that she would like to see a complete re-vote of the 2020 election. Yet while some of the president's supporters remain hopeful he can somehow pull out a victory, others are accepting what appears to be inevitable — Biden taking office in January. The election is "kinda a sore subject around here," one man who declined give his name said with a chuckle as he stood in front of a local gun shop and near a pair of large flags that read "Trump 2020: No More Bulls---." Wagner, meanwhile, said she wants to see the president continue to fight no matter what happens with his legal efforts aimed at overturning the election results in multiple states — efforts that so far have either fallen flat or do not look likely to affect many ballots cast, let alone change results in at least three states Trump is trailing in by more than 10,000 votes. Click here to read the full story.







Trump and GOP now 0-5 in Philadelphia lawsuits In a series of related rulings out this evening, a judge from the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia has rejected five Trump/GOP lawsuits claiming irregularities with mail ballots.







Trump attacks N.Y. gov, says he'll withhold Covid vaccine from state until Cuomo approves President Donald Trump threatened to withhold a coronavirus vaccine from New York state on Friday and escalated his feud with Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his first public comments since Joe Biden was projected the winner in the presidential race. Trump — snapping the longest stretch of silence in his presidency — began his remarks in the White House Rose Garden by touting the effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed, his administration's initiative to spur production of a vaccine, before taking aim at his home state. "As soon as April the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exception of places like New York State, where for political reasons the governor decided to say — and I don't think it's good politically, I think it's very bad from a health standpoint — but he wants to take his time on the vaccine," Trump said. Cuomo on vaccine criticism: Americans 'trust the drug company more than they trust' Trump Nov. 13, 2020 03:26 He was referring to comments Cuomo made in September, where he said he planned to have a panel of experts review a vaccine because he was concerned that Trump was trying to rush one out ahead of the presidential election. "He doesn't trust where the vaccines coming from," Trump continued. "So the governor, Gov. Cuomo will have to let us know when he's ready for it, otherwise we, we can't we can't be delivering it to a state that won't be giving it to its people, immediately. And I know many I know the people in New York very well I know they want it. So the governor will let us know when he's ready," he added. Click here to read the full story.







Photos: As a new Congress prepares to sweep in, some are swept out. Items are packed inside the office of Rep. Eliot Engel, D-NY, who lost his seat in Congress earlier this year, on Friday. Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images Newly-elected members of Congress attend a socially-distanced orientation on Capitol Hill on Friday. Chip Somodevilla / Pool via AP A vacuum sits outside the vacated office of Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., at the Rayburn House Office Building on Friday. Caroline Brehman / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images







As 'Q' fades, QAnon's Dominion voter fraud conspiracy theory reaches the president A Qanon believer speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix on Nov. 5, 2020. Dario Lopez-MIlls / AP file For days after the election, adherents to the QAnon conspiracy movement had been trying to get President Donald Trump's attention with constant false claims about voter fraud connected to a company that makes voting machines. On Thursday, they celebrated. Trump tweeted in all-caps about a conspiracy theory that baselessly alleges that Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes voting machines, "deleted" millions of Trump votes, citing a report on the far-right cable news outlet One America News Network. While the theory has already been debunked — including by Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is tasked with national security related to the internet and technology — Trump's tweet offered a sliver of energy at a time when the QAnon movement had stalled, waiting for its leader, "Q," to return with guidance from a hiatus that began on the morning of Election Day and lasted more than a week. But QAnon is far from done. The movement's recent evolution and activity around the Dominion conspiracy theory highlight how even Joe Biden's election win and the disintegration of the broader QAnon narrative do not spell the end of the broader conspiracy ecosystem it has built. Read the story.






