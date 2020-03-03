Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play on Super Tuesday, more than on any other day in the primary election. The first polls close at 7 p.m. ET and a lot of eyes will be on how Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., perform.
And they'll all be watching for what kind of traction former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will see whether his unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off.
Live Blog
Bloomberg goes to Oz for voter outreach
NBC News Exit Poll: 1 in 7 Super Tuesday voters won’t pledge to support the Democratic nominee
Fourteen percent of those voting in Democratic primaries across the country Tuesday aren’t committing to voting for the party’s nominee in November, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states. That’s about 1 in 7 voters.
As they left the polls, voters were asked if they planned to vote for the Democratic nominee this fall “regardless of who it is.” Supporters of Mike Bloomberg were least likely to pledge to vote Democratic in November: 18 percent of his voters wouldn't commit to the party’s ticket.
The most loyal Democratic voters? Supporters of Elizabeth Warren. Ninety-one percent of her voters said they’d support the party’s nominee regardless of who it is.
Power outage hits LAX airport, nearby polling places
Several terminals at Los Angeles International Airport and nearby polling stations lost electrical power on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Power started being restored about 20 minutes later.
Gabbard lashes out after Fox contributor Rove calls Warren 'the only woman left'
These LA residents were into voting before it was cool
NBC News Exit Poll: Four in 10 Super Tuesday Democrats are voters of color
Roughly 4 in 10 voters in today’s Democratic presidential primaries are people of color, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states. Latinos make up nearly 1 in 5 Democrats (18 percent) voting today; African Americans account for another 14 percent of voters. Asian voters and those identifying as “other” each make up 3 percent.
These numbers mean that the Super Tuesday primary electorate is much more diverse than the two earliest Democratic contests held last month in Iowa and New Hampshire.
But as in each of the four previous Democratic caucuses and primaries, today’s voters are on the older side. More than half — 64 percent — of today’s Democratic voters are 45 or over, including the 29 percent of voters who are age 65 or over. Just 13 percent of those voting this Super Tuesday are younger than 30.
Results reported here reflect data combined from NBC News Exit Poll surveys conducted in 12 of the 14 states holding Democratic presidential primaries on Super Tuesday (Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia). Results are weighted to reflect differences in the sizes of state electorates.
Super Tuesday voting machine risks
While all fingers are crossed for a smooth electoral process, some Super Tuesday states are using machines with a higher likelihood of issues.
These can include new machines getting the kinks worked out for the first time in a primary, old machines known for glitches, and machines with no paper trail if something goes wrong. Without a paper trail, the only way to check is by running a test on the messed-up machine.
Thirty-nine counties in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas will use the ES&S iVotronic, a “first-generation” touchscreen device prone to having an issue where the voter touches one candidate but the screen registers a different candidate. In the past confused voters have uploaded videos of it happening, leading to viral claims of “vote flipping.”
Nearly half the counties In Tennessee will use the MicroVote Infinity, an ancient push-button machine with security issues and no paper trail.
Six counties across the country in California, Tennessee, Texas, Utah will use the Dominion AccuVote TSX, which has been thoroughly hacked by researchers and its source code posted online. Hackers have made it run video games like Pacman and DOOM. Some counties using it have a paper trail, some don’t. Counties that have it tend to use it as an accessibility device, not as the primary means of voting.
Other places and issues:
CALIFORNIA
Los Angeles County is rolling out its Voting Solutions for All People VSAP which has already had a handful of issues in early voting. There were reports of centers closed for ballots getting jammed, workers not knowing security codes, and an insufficient number of poll workers. Two counties are using the AccuVote TSX, with a paper trail.
NORTH CAROLINA
More than half of North Carolinians are voting on new equipment. A few months ago a local Pennsylvania race was thrown into disarray when new equipment improperly configured by maker ES&S showed a judge as getting zero votes. They fixed the issue in the audit but it was a mess.
TEXAS
Nearly 40 percent of Texans are voting on touchscreens with no paper trail.
TENNESSE
Seventy percent of voters are using electronic voting machines with no paper trail.
UTAH
One county is using the AccvuoteTSX. They will have a paper trail.
Frustration for early voters whose candidates have dropped out of the race
The abrupt departures of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar from the Democratic presidential race on the eve of Super Tuesday primaries could be frustrating for the millions of people who have already voted in those 14 states and might have cast ballots for them.
Early voting began in January in many of the Super Tuesday states, and in large part, once a vote is cast, it is final, according to state election officials.
In California, with more than 400 delegates are at stake, nearly 1.6 million Democrats had returned mail-in ballots as of Monday afternoon, according to a ballot tracker maintained by Political Data Inc. If an early ballot there was marked for a candidate no longer in the race, a voter can take in their ballot for a new one, and make a second choice. But once the ballot is submitted, that’s it.
In Colorado, Secretary of State Jena Griswold tweeted on Sunday that only those who had marked a ballot but not yet returned it could make a second selection, or get a new ballot.
At a Colorado event for Klobuchar on Monday, Amy Valore-Caplan, a 46-year-old writer in Denver, showed up to find out that the Minnesota senator, for whom she had waited until the last minute to cast her mail-in ballot, had dropped out.
Valore-Caplan said she knew Klobuchar’s candidacy was on the bubble, and actually hesitated Sunday, when she saw Buttigieg end his campaign. “I thought it was safe,” she said, of her decision to wait another day. “I was waiting to make sure she didn’t drop out.”
Bernie Sanders votes in Vermont
NBC News Exit Poll: Voters split on if they prefer return to Obama era versus more liberal policies
Former President Barack Obama may be deeply popular with rank and file Democrats, but Super Tuesday voters today are divided over whether they’d like to see a return to the former president’s policies — or if they instead prefer policies that are even more liberal.
According to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, 44 percent of Democratic voters across the country would like the next president to return to Obama’s policies. That’s just slightly ahead of the 38 percent of voters who prefer more liberal policies. Reflecting the liberal tilt of the Democratic primary electorate, just 11 percent want to change to more conservative policies.
Results reported here reflect data combined from NBC News Exit Poll surveys conducted in 12 of the 14 states holding Democratic presidential primaries on Super Tuesday (Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia). Results are weighted to reflect differences in the sizes of state electorates.
NBC News Exit Poll: 3 in 10 Super Tuesday voters say they picked a candidate in just the last few days
Many voters in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primaries across the country waited until just recently to choose a candidate, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states.
About 1 in 10 voters said they waited until Tuesday to decide on their choice, and another 19 percent of voters decided in just “the last few days.”
The share of voters making late decisions is of particular interest this year, as two candidates — Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar — dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden in the 48 hours before polls opened across the country.
Results reflect data combined from NBC News Exit Poll surveys conducted in 12 of the 14 states holding Democratic presidential primaries or caucuses on Super Tuesday (Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia). Results are weighted to reflect differences in the sizes of state electorates.