Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the first polls close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia and North Carolina Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
Live Blog
Bloomberg campaign manager throws cold water on contested convention talk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bloomberg's campaign manager said he doesn't think it's likely the Democrats will have a contested convention this summer — hours after the billionaire contender told reporters he sees that as his only plausible path to victory.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Bloomberg's Super Tuesday rally here, campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said: "I don't happen to think Democrats will have a contested convention."
Bloomberg's top aide said "absolutely not" when asked if Bloomberg would be ending his candidacy Tuesday, saying "we'll see" what the future holds for his campaign following the elections in more than a dozen states and territories.
"I expect him to be above the 15 percent threshold in just about every state," he said, adding that "anyone who's expecting the kind of night where they can go home and go to sleep early should forget about it."
At a Miami field office earlier Tuesday, Bloomberg said of a contested convention: "Well, I don't think that I can win any other ways."
His remarks come as Biden has started to consolidate the moderate Democratic primary field aimed at taking on Bernie Sanders, with Bloomberg facing increased calls to join Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who ended their candidacies this week and backed Biden.
NBC News Exit Poll: Widespread favorability propels Biden to Virginia win
Polling taken in the weeks before the South Carolina primary suggested that Virginia could be a very close contest, but it didn't turn out that way in the end.
Joe Biden rode a wave of widespread popularity to victory, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. His 67 percent favorable rating in Virginia is significantly higher than the same rating for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or Mike Bloomberg.
Black voters provided a significant chunk of the former vice president’s support in Virginia. Biden won 63 percent of this group compared with 17 percent who backed Sanders. He also won solid majorities among those 45 years old and over as well as moderates and conservatives.
Other components of Biden’s support included Virginia primary voters who want the country to return to the policies of Barack Obama. They gave Biden 75 percent of their vote. He also won 67 percent of voters who were looking for a candidate who can unite the country.
NC extends voting for 2 precincts
NBC News Exit Poll: Democratic voters think favorably of socialism in 4 Super Tuesday states
In four states, more Democratic primary voters on Super Tuesday said they had a favorable view of socialism than an unfavorable view, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
Socialism was viewed favorably by a wide margin by Democratic voters in both California and Texas. It was favored by slimmer margins among Democrats in North Carolina and Tennessee.
Biden wins Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont, NBC News projects
Joe Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary and Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects, as the first polls close on Super Tuesday.
Voting is taking place in 14 states, including delegate-loaded Texas and California, where polls don’t close until 11 p.m. ET. The goal of the Democratic presidential primary is to amass delegates to capture the nomination, not popular votes, and winning states does not necessarily mean a candidate will win the most delegates.
NBC News projects Super Tuesday winners in Vermont, VirginiaMarch 4, 202001:46
NBC News Exit Poll: Younger voters decidedly more liberal than those older
Younger voters catapulted Bernie Sanders into the national limelight in 2016 and their support remains a key factor in the senator’s prospects for the Democratic Party nomination.
Younger voters across today's Super Tuesday contests are decidedly more liberal than their elders. Roughly four in 10 call themselves very liberal, compared with about a quarter of voters 30 and older.
Two-thirds of the Democratic parties’ youngest voters across Super Tuesday states so far tonight, 68 percent, are looking for the next president to move policies to the left, and only 23 percent of this group says they want a return to Obama era policies.
But both groups bring a mix of issue concerns to the ballot box. About a third of voters younger than 30 name health care as the most important issue in their vote today, as do 40 percent of those ages 30 and older.
NBC News Exit Poll: Colorado Democrats view Warren most favorably and Bloomberg least
More than 7 in 10 Colorado Democratic primary voters hold a favorable opinion of Elizabeth Warren, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll on Tuesday. That's higher than the favorability ratings for Joe Biden (63 percent) and Bernie Sanders (63 percent).
Mike Bloomberg was viewed less positively than the other Democratic candidates in Colorado, with 52 percent viewing him unfavorably, according to the poll results.
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who suspended their campaigns and endorsed Biden in the past two days, are also viewed positively by a majority of Colorado Democrats, 62 percent and 60 percent, respectively.
NBC News Exit Poll: How voters in five southeastern states break down on race, ideology
A lot of attention is focused on California and Texas as the two biggest prizes in the primary calendar. But 393 pledged delegates, or nearly 3 in 10 of those up for grabs on Super Tuesday, will come from six southeastern states voting today. These voters look different from the rest of the pack, according to early NBC News Exit Poll results in five of those six states: Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. These differences could impact the overall results for the night.
In some ways, the southeastern states look a lot like Texas. For example, they tend to have more moderate and conservative voters in their Democratic primary electorate — 45 percent in the five Southeast states and 41 percent in Texas — than California does.
The southeastern states differ from both these large states in their racial makeup with a larger black electorate, 27 percent overall, than either Texas, 20 percent, or California, seven percent. But those states have relatively few Latino voters in comparison.
Texas progressives holding out hope for a Sanders win
HOUSTON — Progressive voters in Texas say they feel good about Sanders' chances despite Biden's win in South Carolina and Monday's endorsements from ex-candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke.
"I don’t believe that’s going to have an actual impact," said Stevens Orozco, a teacher who is part of a wave of young progressive candidates running for Congress against Democratic incumbents. "At the grassroots level, all of the real excitement and momentum is for Bernie, and I absolutely believe he can still win Texas."
Orozco, 33, is challenging Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a 13-term Democrat who was elected to Congress when Orozco was 8. Although Jackson Lee, 70, is regarded as one of the most liberal members of Congress from Texas, Orozco spent Tuesday urging Democratic to vote for change.
Manny Edwards, a 20-year-old University of Houston student who was voting in his first presidential primary, said he and most of his friends were backing Sanders and other progressive candidates.
"Bernie is the only candidate who actually stands for something, and that's why he's going to win," said Edwards, noting that some of his family members lacked health insurance. "I don't think it's radical that everyone should be able to have health care."
Michael Saldana, 26, said he was annoyed by those who've argued that Sanders wouldn't fare well in the general election. After seeing friends' homes destroyed in Hurricane Harvey in 2017, he said he was supporting candidates who supported the aggressive efforts to combat climate change.
"I think Sanders can get it done," he said.
Robocalls in Texas push wrong day for Democratic primary
Robocalls falsely telling Texas voters that the state's primaries were scheduled for Wednesday, and not Tuesday, were reported several times to the Texas secretary of state on Tuesday.
Stephen Chang, director of communications for Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, said the calls claimed that “R’s, D’s and I’s vote tomorrow.”
Chang said authorities are being “proactive" in addressing the calls but did not specify what was being done. He said the Secretary of State’s Office first received reports of robocalls Tuesday afternoon. He could not provide an estimate of how many reports the office received or how many robocalls had been made.
Reports of the false robocall prompted a tweet from the office's verified Twitter account warning against misinformation about the call.
Claire Barnett, a Democratic candidate for Texas State House District 122, had just left her polling station when she got the call telling her that the “Democratic primary is scheduled for tomorrow.”
“It was a local number in San Antonio. (The call) seemed designed to suppress the vote,” she said.
Jonathan Coen, a Houston-area resident, said he received the robocall from the same number at 1:24 p.m. CT. Coen said his wife, who is hispanic, also received a call telling her to vote on a different day.
“It was a woman’s voice recorded in Spanish, roughly [saying] ‘voting is important; the election is Wednesday,’” Coen said.
The phone call in Spanish came from a Houston-area number, he said. It is unclear whether the English call and Spanish call are connected, and the scope of the calls is not yet clear.