Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the first polls close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia and North Carolina Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
NBC News Exit Poll: Sanders wins Vermont with young, liberal voters who want change
Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary in his home state of Vermont Tuesday with support from a broad coalition of voters — including those who would like a candidate who can bring about change, very liberal voters and those under 45, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
A majority of Sanders' supporters in Vermont say they will vote for the Democratic nominee this November, regardless of who ends up on the ballot. Still, 16 percent would not commit to voting for the party’s nominee.
Biden stops for a sweet treat in LA
Millions voted early — and some wasted their ballots on candidates who quit
For the first time, early voting will play a significant role in the Super Tuesday primaries this year. In four states — California, Colorado, Texas and Utah — early and absentee ballots are expected to be at least half of the total vote.
The total number of early votes cast in the Democratic primaries for Super Tuesday contests is 4 million, according to figures as of Monday provided by TargetSmart, the National Election Poll, and secretaries of state, and analyzed independently by NBC News.
That total includes 1.6 million in California, where 415 delegates are at stake, or 30 percent of the Super Tuesday total.
Many of those voters, however, cast their ballots before the withdrawals of three of the candidates: Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. That led to frustration on the part of some of their supporters on Monday and Tuesday when they learned that their early votes had been wasted on candidates who were no longer in the race. (In almost all states, an early vote is final once it is cast.)
Bloomberg campaign manager throws cold water on contested convention talk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bloomberg's campaign manager said he doesn't think it's likely the Democrats will have a contested convention this summer — hours after the billionaire contender told reporters he sees that as his only plausible path to victory.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Bloomberg's Super Tuesday rally here, campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said: "I don't happen to think Democrats will have a contested convention."
Bloomberg's top aide said "absolutely not" when asked if Bloomberg would be ending his candidacy Tuesday, saying "we'll see" what the future holds for his campaign following the elections in more than a dozen states and territories.
"I expect him to be above the 15 percent threshold in just about every state," he said, adding that "anyone who's expecting the kind of night where they can go home and go to sleep early should forget about it."
At a Miami field office earlier Tuesday, Bloomberg said of a contested convention: "Well, I don't think that I can win any other ways."
His remarks come as Biden has started to consolidate the moderate Democratic primary field aimed at taking on Bernie Sanders, with Bloomberg facing increased calls to join Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who ended their candidacies this week and backed Biden.
NBC News Exit Poll: Widespread favorability propels Biden to Virginia win
Polling taken in the weeks before the South Carolina primary suggested that Virginia could be a very close contest, but it didn't turn out that way in the end.
Joe Biden rode a wave of widespread popularity to victory, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. His 67 percent favorable rating in Virginia is significantly higher than the same rating for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or Mike Bloomberg.
Black voters provided a significant chunk of the former vice president’s support in Virginia. Biden won 63 percent of this group compared with 17 percent who backed Sanders. He also won solid majorities among those 45 years old and over as well as moderates and conservatives.
Other components of Biden’s support included Virginia primary voters who want the country to return to the policies of Barack Obama. They gave Biden 75 percent of their vote. He also won 67 percent of voters who were looking for a candidate who can unite the country.
NC extends voting for 2 precincts
NBC News Exit Poll: Democratic voters think favorably of socialism in 4 Super Tuesday states
In four states, more Democratic primary voters on Super Tuesday said they had a favorable view of socialism than an unfavorable view, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
Socialism was viewed favorably by a wide margin by Democratic voters in both California and Texas. It was favored by slimmer margins among Democrats in North Carolina and Tennessee.
Biden wins Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont, NBC News projects
Joe Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary and Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects, as the first polls close on Super Tuesday.
Voting is taking place in 14 states, including delegate-loaded Texas and California, where polls don’t close until 11 p.m. ET. The goal of the Democratic presidential primary is to amass delegates to capture the nomination, not popular votes, and winning states does not necessarily mean a candidate will win the most delegates.
NBC News projects Super Tuesday winners in Vermont, VirginiaMarch 4, 202001:46
NBC News Exit Poll: Younger voters decidedly more liberal than those older
Younger voters catapulted Bernie Sanders into the national limelight in 2016 and their support remains a key factor in the senator’s prospects for the Democratic Party nomination.
Younger voters across today's Super Tuesday contests are decidedly more liberal than their elders. Roughly four in 10 call themselves very liberal, compared with about a quarter of voters 30 and older.
Two-thirds of the Democratic parties’ youngest voters across Super Tuesday states so far tonight, 68 percent, are looking for the next president to move policies to the left, and only 23 percent of this group says they want a return to Obama era policies.
But both groups bring a mix of issue concerns to the ballot box. About a third of voters younger than 30 name health care as the most important issue in their vote today, as do 40 percent of those ages 30 and older.
NBC News Exit Poll: Colorado Democrats view Warren most favorably and Bloomberg least
More than 7 in 10 Colorado Democratic primary voters hold a favorable opinion of Elizabeth Warren, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll on Tuesday. That's higher than the favorability ratings for Joe Biden (63 percent) and Bernie Sanders (63 percent).
Mike Bloomberg was viewed less positively than the other Democratic candidates in Colorado, with 52 percent viewing him unfavorably, according to the poll results.
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who suspended their campaigns and endorsed Biden in the past two days, are also viewed positively by a majority of Colorado Democrats, 62 percent and 60 percent, respectively.
NBC News Exit Poll: How voters in five southeastern states break down on race, ideology
A lot of attention is focused on California and Texas as the two biggest prizes in the primary calendar. But 393 pledged delegates, or nearly 3 in 10 of those up for grabs on Super Tuesday, will come from six southeastern states voting today. These voters look different from the rest of the pack, according to early NBC News Exit Poll results in five of those six states: Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. These differences could impact the overall results for the night.
In some ways, the southeastern states look a lot like Texas. For example, they tend to have more moderate and conservative voters in their Democratic primary electorate — 45 percent in the five Southeast states and 41 percent in Texas — than California does.
The southeastern states differ from both these large states in their racial makeup with a larger black electorate, 27 percent overall, than either Texas, 20 percent, or California, seven percent. But those states have relatively few Latino voters in comparison.