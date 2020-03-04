Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the first polls close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia and North Carolina Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
Joe Biden wins North Carolina primary, NBC News projects
NBC News Exit Poll: Bloomberg peeling off about 1 in 6 moderate Democratic voters
With both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar suspending their campaigns, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg are left vying for moderate Democrats in the Super Tuesday contests.
According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll, this contest within the contest is not particularly close as Biden has a 21-point lead over Bloomberg among moderate or conservative Democratic primary voters across the 12 Super Tuesday states that were polled. At present Bloomberg is even polling slightly behind Bernie Sanders among moderate and conservative Democrats.
While controversy over stop-and-frisk policing and his conduct toward women in the workplace have dogged Bloomberg, his level of support among women versus men, and black voters versus white voters, are very similar. According to the early results from the NBC News Exit Poll in 12 Super Tuesday states, Bloomberg is bringing in about 11 to 14 percent of voters regardless of race or sex.
Tennessee extending voting hours due to tornado damage
Deadly tornadoes knocked out polling places in Tennessee while fears over the coronavirus left some polling places in California and Texas short of election workers as Super Tuesday voting was underway around the country.
In response, the state said that polling sites across the state would stay open until 9 p.m. ET (many were set to close at 8 p.m. ET) and five sites in Davidson County, where some locations were damaged or destroyed, would stay open until 10 p.m. ET.
NBC News Exit Poll: Sanders wins Vermont with young, liberal voters who want change
Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary in his home state of Vermont Tuesday with support from a broad coalition of voters — including those who would like a candidate who can bring about change, very liberal voters and those under 45, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
A majority of Sanders' supporters in Vermont say they will vote for the Democratic nominee this November, regardless of who ends up on the ballot. Still, 16 percent would not commit to voting for the party’s nominee.
Millions voted early — and some wasted their ballots on candidates who quit
For the first time, early voting will play a significant role in the Super Tuesday primaries this year. In four states — California, Colorado, Texas and Utah — early and absentee ballots are expected to be at least half of the total vote.
The total number of early votes cast in the Democratic primaries for Super Tuesday contests is 4 million, according to figures as of Monday provided by TargetSmart, the National Election Poll, and secretaries of state, and analyzed independently by NBC News.
That total includes 1.6 million in California, where 415 delegates are at stake, or 30 percent of the Super Tuesday total.
Many of those voters, however, cast their ballots before the withdrawals of three of the candidates: Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. That led to frustration on the part of some of their supporters on Monday and Tuesday when they learned that their early votes had been wasted on candidates who were no longer in the race. (In almost all states, an early vote is final once it is cast.)
Bloomberg campaign manager throws cold water on contested convention talk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bloomberg's campaign manager said he doesn't think it's likely the Democrats will have a contested convention this summer — hours after the billionaire contender told reporters he sees that as his only plausible path to victory.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Bloomberg's Super Tuesday rally here, campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said: "I don't happen to think Democrats will have a contested convention."
Bloomberg's top aide said "absolutely not" when asked if Bloomberg would be ending his candidacy Tuesday, saying "we'll see" what the future holds for his campaign following the elections in more than a dozen states and territories.
"I expect him to be above the 15 percent threshold in just about every state," he said, adding that "anyone who's expecting the kind of night where they can go home and go to sleep early should forget about it."
At a Miami field office earlier Tuesday, Bloomberg said of a contested convention: "Well, I don't think that I can win any other ways."
His remarks come as Biden has started to consolidate the moderate Democratic primary field aimed at taking on Bernie Sanders, with Bloomberg facing increased calls to join Buttigieg and Klobuchar, who ended their candidacies this week and backed Biden.
NBC News Exit Poll: Widespread favorability propels Biden to Virginia win
Polling taken in the weeks before the South Carolina primary suggested that Virginia could be a very close contest, but it didn't turn out that way in the end.
Joe Biden rode a wave of widespread popularity to victory, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. His 67 percent favorable rating in Virginia is significantly higher than the same rating for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or Mike Bloomberg.
Black voters provided a significant chunk of the former vice president’s support in Virginia. Biden won 63 percent of this group compared with 17 percent who backed Sanders. He also won solid majorities among those 45 years old and over as well as moderates and conservatives.
Other components of Biden’s support included Virginia primary voters who want the country to return to the policies of Barack Obama. They gave Biden 75 percent of their vote. He also won 67 percent of voters who were looking for a candidate who can unite the country.
NC extends voting for 2 precincts
NBC News Exit Poll: Democratic voters think favorably of socialism in 4 Super Tuesday states
In four states, more Democratic primary voters on Super Tuesday said they had a favorable view of socialism than an unfavorable view, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
Socialism was viewed favorably by a wide margin by Democratic voters in both California and Texas. It was favored by slimmer margins among Democrats in North Carolina and Tennessee.