Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the first polls close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia and North Carolina Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Warren signals she will fight on: 'The pundits have gotten it wrong, over and over'
Warren, in a speech to supporters in Detroit, made the case for her candidacy on Super Tuesday as Biden’s resurgent campaign attempts to pre-empt Sanders, the current front-runner, and pundits have claimed the Massachusetts senator has no pathway to the Democratic nomination.
"They're playing games about prediction and strategy," she said. "But prediction has been a terrible business, and the pundits have gotten it wrong, over and over."
She added, "So here’s my advice: cast a vote that will make you proud; cast your vote from your heart — and vote for the person you think will make the best president."
Warren has had strong debate performances and raised a notable amount of campaign contributions, but has consistently performed poorly in the early Democratic contests. Her campaign has signaled that she will compete beyond Super Tuesday and her speech in Detroit touched on her theme of being a fighter and her determination to defeat Trump and work on behalf of working-class Americans.
She told the story of when her father had a heart attack when she was a young girl. The family lost its station wagon and almost lost their home. That is when her mother got a minimum-wage job for the income. She said she learned lessons from that that translated to her work on bankruptcy law consumer protection.
"You don’t get what you don’t fight for — and I am in this fight," she said.
NBC News Exit Poll: Health care is top concern of voters
Long an issue owned by the Democratic Party, health care topped the list of issues named by Democrats as mattering most to their vote today, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 out of 14 Super Tuesday primaries across the country.
Four in 10 voters named health care as their most important concern, well ahead of three others: climate change, income inequality and race relations.
Health care voters were equally likely to favor Joe Biden as Bernie Sanders.
Hayes: Clyburn's Biden endorsement made a huge difference
Hayes: Clyburn's Biden endorsement made a huge difference
NBC News Exit Poll: Black voters propel Biden's North Carolina win
Joe Biden won the North Carolina Democratic primary on Tuesday, repeating his success in South Carolina's primary on Saturday. In both states, he rode a wave of support from black voters.
While black voters constitute a smaller share of North Carolina’s Democratic electorate (27 percent) than South Carolina’s (56 percent), Biden performed just as strongly among North Carolina's black voters on Tuesday, according to early findings from the NBC News Exit Poll.
On Saturday, Biden won about 6 in 10 black voters in South Carolina, and on Tuesday he received a similar share, 63 percent, in North Carolina.
Joe Biden wins North Carolina primary, NBC News projects
NBC News Exit Poll: Bloomberg peeling off about 1 in 6 moderate Democratic voters
With both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar suspending their campaigns, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg are left vying for moderate Democrats in the Super Tuesday contests.
According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll, this contest within the contest is not particularly close as Biden has a 21-point lead over Bloomberg among moderate or conservative Democratic primary voters across the 12 Super Tuesday states that were polled. At present Bloomberg is even polling slightly behind Bernie Sanders among moderate and conservative Democrats.
While controversy over stop-and-frisk policing and his conduct toward women in the workplace have dogged Bloomberg, his level of support among women versus men, and black voters versus white voters, are very similar. According to the early results from the NBC News Exit Poll in 12 Super Tuesday states, Bloomberg is bringing in about 11 to 14 percent of voters regardless of race or sex.
Tiny Biden 'spokesperson' urges to go out and vote
Tennessee extending voting hours due to tornado damage
Deadly tornadoes knocked out polling places in Tennessee while fears over the coronavirus left some polling places in California and Texas short of election workers as Super Tuesday voting was underway around the country.
In response, the state said that polling sites across the state would stay open until 9 p.m. ET (many were set to close at 8 p.m. ET) and five sites in Davidson County, where some locations were damaged or destroyed, would stay open until 10 p.m. ET.
NBC News Exit Poll: Sanders wins Vermont with young, liberal voters who want change
Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary in his home state of Vermont Tuesday with support from a broad coalition of voters — including those who would like a candidate who can bring about change, very liberal voters and those under 45, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
A majority of Sanders' supporters in Vermont say they will vote for the Democratic nominee this November, regardless of who ends up on the ballot. Still, 16 percent would not commit to voting for the party’s nominee.