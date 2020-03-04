Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the polls continue to close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
Live Blog
Bloomberg rally erupts in cheers after he's declared winner... of American Samoa
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The crowd at Bloomberg's Super Tuesday event here gave a rousing cheer when the candidate was declared the winner in the American Samoa caucuses.
NBC News declared Bloomberg the victor in American Samoa. It was his first victory in a presidential contest.
NBC News reporting from around the country
NBC News Exit Poll: Late-deciding Super Tuesday voters break heavily for Biden
Joe Biden is garnering nearly half the support of Democrats who picked a candidate in just the last few days before Super Tuesday, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states.
Riding a wave of endorsements from former rivals and his landslide victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, Biden was favored by 47 percent of Super Tuesday voters who said they picked a candidate in the last few days. He left Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg far behind with these late-deciding voters.
By contrast, Sanders built a comfortable lead over Biden, 37 percent to 25 percent, among voters who picked a candidate earlier than the last few days.
Late-deciding voters made up more than a quarter of the Super Tuesday electorate, exit poll results show.
Long line as poll closes in Dallas
NBC News Exit Poll: Oklahoma Democratic primary voters say Biden has best chance of beating Trump
More than half of Democratic primary voters in Oklahoma say they would prefer a nominee who can beat President Donald Trump over one who agrees with them on major issues, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
When asked which candidate has the best chance to defeat Trump in November, more than 4 in 10 Oklahoma Democratic voters named Joe Biden, while 1 in 4 said the same of Bernie Sanders. Only 16 percent said Mike Bloomberg has the best chance of winning against Trump and fewer had confidence in Elizabeth Warren.
As of 8 p.m. ET, NBC News has listed the Oklahoma Democratic primary as too close to call.
Regardless of who the Democrats nominate, 78 percent of Oklahoma Democrats report they will support that candidate.
Biden reacts to Virginia win
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden pulls in resounding win in Alabama
Joe Biden’s popularity among black voters in the South is on full display, especially in Alabama, the state with highest proportion of black voters on Super Tuesday.
The NBC News Exit Poll finds that 72 percent of black voters in Alabama backed the former vice president, outpacing his 61 percent support in South Carolina. But he also won a clear victory among white voters, doing significantly better than Saturday, when he won one-third of white voters.
Bernie Sanders was a distant runner-up. His best performance was 38 percent support among voters under 45 years old, but this group only made up three in 10 primary voters in Alabama today.
Biden wins Alabama, NBC News projects
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden's support among black voters weaker outside South
Joe Biden is performing well among black voters on Super Tuesday in the Southern states of Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, just as he did in Saturday's South Carolina primary, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. About 62 percent of black voters in these states support Biden, while 18 percent of black voters in these states support Bernie Sanders.
Outside of these states, however, support for Biden among black voters is weaker. In California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota and Vermont, black voters are about half as likely as those in the South to support Biden.
In addition to this regional divide among black voters, there is a division by age. Black voters under 45 are about three times as likely to support Sanders than those 45 and over. Older black voters are nearly 30 percentage points more likely to support Biden than Sanders.