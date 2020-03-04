Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the polls continue to close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
Live Blog
NBC News Exit Poll: Latinos are boosting Sanders in Texas
Four years ago, Bernie Sanders was blown out in Texas, losing to Hillary Clinton by more than 30 points. But thanks to substantial improvement among Latino voters this Super Tuesday, Sanders is putting in a much stronger showing in the state, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll.
Sanders’ vote share among Latino Democratic primary voters in Texas has improved 12 points, from 29 percent in 2016 to 45 percent this year. His support among black primary voters in Texas stayed nearly the same, going from 15 percent of the black vote in 2016 to 18 percent in 2020.
Sanders' support among white Texas Democratic primary voters has ticked down somewhat from 41 percent to 32 percent, though he does have a narrow lead over Biden among white primary voters in Texas.
Sanders’ appeal among Latinos is tied to his health care platform. Latinos in Texas are more likely than whites or blacks to name health care as the issue that matters most to them. And among those citing health care as their main issue, Latinos express the highest level of support for Sanders’ plan to replace all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone.
About three-quarters of Latino primary voters in Texas focused on health care support "Medicare for All." That's compared to about six in 10 whites and blacks focused on health care.
Biden takes Tennessee, NBC News projects
Biden heads to Obama Boulevard for Super Tuesday results
Long lines to vote in Texas
NBC News Exit Poll: First-time Democratic primary voters favor Sanders
Bernie Sanders is the clear favorite of those voting in their first Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in nine of the 14 Super Tuesday states. But new voters represent a relatively slim share of Tuesday’s electorate.
Sanders received support from 43 percent of first-time voters, leaving Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg far behind.
But these new voters make up just 13 percent of those voting in Democratic primaries Tuesday. That's much lower than the share of first-time participants in last month’s Iowa and Nevada caucuses, but roughly on par with the percentages of new voters in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries.
Among those who’ve voted in a Democratic primary before, Biden has a slim lead over Sanders.
Bloomberg says Super Tuesday will be a success regardless of results
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At his Super Tuesday event, Bloomberg said that "no matter how many delegates we win tonight, we've done something no one else thought was possible."
"In three months, we went from 1 percent to being a contender for the Democratic nomination," he continued.
So far, the early returns on Tuesday did not appear as good for Bloomberg as he had hoped. Bloomberg bypassed the first four states, first appearing on ballots Tuesday.
He said earlier Tuesday that his only plausible path to the nomination was through a contested convention. His campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, would say later in the day that he did not think the Democratic nominating process would reach that point.
"We proved we can win the voters who will decide the general election," Bloomberg said in his speech.
He additionally went after Trump and promoted his policy agenda on gun control, climate change and abortion rights. Near the end of his address, the crowd went wild when he said he'll never tweet from the Oval Office as president.
Sanders may have a turnout problem
'Barry O' finally endorses Biden
NBC News Exit Poll: Bloomberg fails to win over key constituencies
Results from the NBC News Exit Poll find Mike Bloomberg lagging behind Joe Biden among his core constituencies.
Despite campaigning on his viability in the general election, Bloomberg is winning just 13 percent of Democratic primary voters who say they would prefer a candidate who can beat Trump over one who agrees with them on major issues. Bloomberg is also struggling to gain traction among college graduates, older voters, and independents — capturing about 11 percent to 17 percent of voters within each of these groups.
Bloomberg is pulling in about one in six self-described moderate or conservative Democratic voters in the 12 Super Tuesday states where exit polling was conducted. The plurality of these voters, 42 percent, are going for Biden.