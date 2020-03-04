James Carville: Women and African-American voters key to Biden's wins

Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the polls continue to close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, Colorado and Utah, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
Live Blog
NBC News Exit Poll: Texas Democratic primary voters skew older than previous years
Democratic primary voters in Texas this year are a bit older than in recent election cycles, according to results from Tuesday's NBC News Exit Poll. Voters age 65 and over constitute about a quarter of Democratic primary voters this year, compared to 18 percent in 2016 and 13 percent in 2008.
This relatively strong turnout among older Texas Democratic Primary voters stands to benefit Joe Biden, who is winning this group handily, with 46 percent of their vote. He has a 24-point lead in this age group over Mike Bloomberg, who is in second place with this group.
Addressing supporters, Sanders frames race as two-man contest with Biden
Sanders, speaking to supporters in Vermont, framed the Democratic primary as a two-man race between himself and Biden as both men rack up wins across the country on Super Tuesday and Bloomberg’s and Warren’s respective campaigns fail to have a strong showing so far.
Sanders told his supporters that the race will become "a contrast in ideas." He told the crowd that he voted against the war in Iraq, wants to expand Social Security, has advocated for reforming trade deals and protecting consumers while Biden has done the opposite.
"You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics," Sanders said. "What we need is a new politics that brings working-class people into our political movement, which brings young people into our political movement and which in November will bring the highest turnout in American political history."
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden drew half of the late-deciding vote in Minnesota
The late-breaking suspension of Amy Klobuchar’s bid for the nomination scrambled the race in her home state of Minnesota. NBC News reports Joe Biden is a projected winner in the state.
Joe Biden drew about half of the late-deciding vote in the state tonight. About 2 in 10 voters who made up their minds in the last few days picked Sanders, according to NBC News Exit Polls.
But Minnesota voters are closely divided over the policy direction they want the next president to take. About 4 in 10 are looking for a return to Obama’s policies, while a similar share wants a left-turn ahead. Just 9 in 10 want a more conservative policy direction.
Biden garners a majority of voters looking to return to Obama-era policies, 60 percent, to 15 percent for Biden.
Sanders wins about half of voters looking for a liberal policy turn ahead.
Biden wins Minnesota, NBC News projects
Kellyanne Conway's husband, a vocal Trump critic, donates maximum amount to Biden
NBC News Exit Poll: Liberal and younger Democrats are key in Sanders’ Democratic primary win in Colorado
Bernie Sanders saw strong support from very liberal and younger voters in Colorado on Tuesday, which played a role in his projected win in the state's Democratic primary, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
Sanders secured support from 54 percent of very liberal voters and from 50 percent of those under age 45. Sanders also did well with non-white voters and those without college degrees.
In addition, Sanders received support from voters who enthusiastically embrace his position on issues. Nearly half of voters who think the next president needs to change to more liberal policies voted for Sanders, as did 45 percent of those who believe it's most important for the Democratic nominee to be an agent of change, 43 percent who think the U.S. economic system needs a complete overhaul and 41 percent who said the issue that mattered most to them was income inequality.
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden favored by voters who prioritize beating Trump, issue voters back Sanders
Six in 10 voters in today’s Democratic presidential primaries care most about nominating a candidate who can beat Donald Trump in November, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of 14 Super Tuesday states across the country. These voters favor Joe Biden over his more liberal rival Bernie Sanders by a margin of 36 percent to 25 percent.
By contrast, about a third of Super Tuesday voters say they’d rather see the Democrats nominate a candidate who agrees with them on major issues. Sanders is the clear favorite of these voters over Biden, 45 percent to 24 percent.
How is the Sanders campaign feeling?
A source within the Sanders campaign says they are "absolutely" surprised by the results out of North Carolina. This is a state where campaign officials were optimistic because they saw it as his best performing Southern state in 2016 (he still lost by double digits.)
Sanders had television ads airing in North Carolina media markets even before the South Carolina contest. In addition to the four separate trips and many stops Sanders made there, his surrogates including Nina Turner and Donald Glover spent significant chunks of time in the state.
This was one the campaign thought it could win. When this source was asked if this also was affected by Rep. James Clyburn’s endorsement, we were told: "His force is evident."
The Sanders campaign believes it's still early to panic as some polls are still open nationally.
Sanders spokesman Mike Casca tells NBC News, "If you turn off your television at 10 p.m. tonight, you will wake up tomorrow to a different race."
Campaign manager Faiz Shakir came out to speak to the now-thinning crowd.
"We are having a good night, and it’s only going to get better," Shakir said.