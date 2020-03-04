Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the polls continue to close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, Colorado and Utah, NBC News projects.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.
Live Blog
'Nearly impossible' for Sanders to stop Biden if delegate gap grows, Todd says
Biden is having such a strong night that he might be unstoppable, Chuck Todd, NBC News' political director, said late Tuesday.
"Joe Biden has already had the night he needs," Todd said on NBC News' special report on Super Tuesday. "It's more likely now that Joe Biden has more delegates at the end of tonight than Bernie Sanders. ... Even with a big Sanders win in California, it is hard to see how it isn't going to turn out that way. If that is the case, if Joe Biden leaves Super Tuesday with more delegates than anybody else, it will be nearly impossible for Sanders to stop him."
NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of Bloomberg voters picked him before recent contest upheaval
Mike Bloomberg has struggled to gain support in the Super Tuesday contests. Those he did persuade skewed older — 4 in 5 of his supporters were age 50 and older, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. They also tilted female (58 percent).
Many of Bloomberg's supporters said they made up their minds before the recent upheaval in the Democratic contest. Two-thirds of Bloomberg’s voters on Super Tuesday said that they made their choice in February or earlier.
Bloomberg outspent Biden 50 to 1 in the states that Biden has won so far
Biden spent less than $1 million on the airwaves in all of the states he's won so far tonight, data from Advertising Analytics shows.
Biden spent $972,000 on television and radio ads in Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia, all states that the NBC News Decision Desk projects he'd win.
Conversely, Bloomberg spent $50.4 million in those states, according to data from Advertising Analytics, an ad-tracking firm.
Out of the states that he's projected to win on Super Tuesday, Biden spent the most in North Carolina — $276,216. Bloomberg spent almost $13 million there.
NBC News Exit Poll: Asian American voters' support tied to preferred candidate
The Asian American population has been growing faster than any other ethnic group, and constitute a growing share of the electorate in key states. They make up about 6 percent of the electorate in the delegate rich state of California, and 2 percent of the electorate in the swing state of Virginia. Securing their support will be important in efforts to win both the Democratic nomination, and the general election in November.
Results from the NBC News exit poll highlight that Asian American voters across Super Tuesday states are the least committed to supporting the Democratic nominee in November, as compared to other racial and ethnic groups.
Among those voting in Super Tuesday states, Sanders is receiving the most support among Asian American voters, with about 39 percent of their votes. Another 21 percent of Asian American voters supported Biden — about 20 percentage points behind Sanders.
A key factor shaping Sanders’ support among Asian Americans was his position on health care, according to results from the NBC News exit poll conducted in 12 out of the 14 Super Tuesday states.
Among these voters, 60 percent supported proposals to replace all Americans’ private health insurance with a single government plan.
Sanders wins Colorado, but Biden, Warren and Bloomberg appear viable to cut into delegates
NBC News projects that Sanders will win Colorado — his first win in the West on Super Tuesday.
Sanders currently has about 36 percent of the vote with 77 percent of the precincts reporting, according to NBC News. But Bloomberg is in second with about 23 percent, Biden has 21 percent and Warren nabbed about 17 percent of the vote. Each of them will peel off delegates from Sanders, which goes to show that while winning a state sounds impressive, it's the delegate chase that really matters in the race for the nomination.
Trump mocks Bloomberg, Warren as Super Tuesday results come in
James Carville: Women and African-American voters key to Biden's winsMarch 4, 202001:29
NBC News Exit Poll: Texas Democratic primary voters skew older than previous years
Democratic primary voters in Texas this year are a bit older than in recent election cycles, according to results from Tuesday's NBC News Exit Poll. Voters age 65 and over constitute about a quarter of Democratic primary voters this year, compared to 18 percent in 2016 and 13 percent in 2008.
This relatively strong turnout among older Texas Democratic Primary voters stands to benefit Joe Biden, who is winning this group handily, with 46 percent of their vote. He has a 24-point lead in this age group over Mike Bloomberg, who is in second place with this group.
Addressing supporters, Sanders frames race as two-man contest with Biden
Sanders, speaking to supporters in Vermont, framed the Democratic primary as a two-man race between himself and Biden as both men rack up wins across the country on Super Tuesday and Bloomberg’s and Warren’s respective campaigns fail to have a strong showing so far.
Sanders told his supporters that the race will become "a contrast in ideas." He told the crowd that he voted against the war in Iraq, wants to expand Social Security, has advocated for reforming trade deals and protecting consumers while Biden has done the opposite.
"You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics," Sanders said. "What we need is a new politics that brings working-class people into our political movement, which brings young people into our political movement and which in November will bring the highest turnout in American political history."
NBC News Exit Poll: Biden drew half of the late-deciding vote in Minnesota
The late-breaking suspension of Amy Klobuchar’s bid for the nomination scrambled the race in her home state of Minnesota. NBC News reports Joe Biden is a projected winner in the state.
Joe Biden drew about half of the late-deciding vote in the state tonight. About 2 in 10 voters who made up their minds in the last few days picked Sanders, according to NBC News Exit Polls.
But Minnesota voters are closely divided over the policy direction they want the next president to take. About 4 in 10 are looking for a return to Obama’s policies, while a similar share wants a left-turn ahead. Just 9 in 10 want a more conservative policy direction.
Biden garners a majority of voters looking to return to Obama-era policies, 60 percent, to 15 percent for Biden.
Sanders wins about half of voters looking for a liberal policy turn ahead.