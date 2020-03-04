Fourteen states and one territory held nominating contests for the Democratic Party's candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.
As the polls closed on Super Tuesday, it became clear that former Vice President Joe Biden had swept the Southern states, winning the primaries in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, as well as Minnesota and Massachusetts, and ended the night with the most delegates. Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont, NBC News projected.
More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — were at play, more than on any other day in the primary season.
Clyburn 'surprised' by Biden's strong Super Tuesday performance
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said Wednesday that he was "surprised" by former Vice President Joe Biden's wins on Super Tuesday
“I was a bit surprised," Clyburn said in an interview on CNN. "It did go better than many of us expected. [For Biden] to be one point ahead in Maine, no I didn't expect that. [For Biden] to be winning Massachusetts, I did not expect that at all."
Clyburn is considered to have played a major role in influencing Biden's victory in South Carolina's primary last week after he endorsed the former vice president.
As of Wednesday morning, Maine was still too close to call, according to NBC News. Clyburn said he "had no idea" what former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg would do after his poor showing on Tuesday, but said Democrats should all coalesce around Biden.
"I do believe in Joe Biden. He gives us the opportunity to bring this country back to what the founding fathers had in mind and what we've been trying to do, trying to build a more perfect union," Clyburn said. “I think that all of the stuff about him being too touchy, making people uncomfortable, I think it caused him to pull back and not be himself. He is a guy who is very affectionate, is very, well, let's call it compassionate. And I think that that's what had him a little bit robotic going into this campaign.”
Asked where he thinks Biden would be if he had not endorsed him, Clyburn said, "I know what you're trying to get me to say. I'm not gonna say it. Just let me say this, I feel that this country's democracy is at stake."
On MSNBC Tuesday night, longtime Democratic strategist James Carville credited Clyburn with changing the dynamics of the race.
"That guy literally saved the Democratic Party," he said.
Bloomberg spent nearly $200M on ads. It didn't get him much.
Money can buy you (a lot) of ads, but for Michael Bloomberg, it couldn’t win him states.
The billionaire former New York City mayor’s eye-popping ad spending made headlines in recent weeks, as Bloomberg dropped a whopping $198 million on television and radio ads between Jan. 1 and Tuesday, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.
But despite spending almost five times more cash than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, Bloomberg came away with a disappointing night, winning the American Samoa primary and 18 delegates nationwide — approximately $11 million per delegate.
FIRST READ: Biden grabs the delegate lead, and it's going to be hard for Sanders to catch him
We mapped out yesterday morning what we thought might be a super Super Tuesday for Joe Biden. We just didn’t realize how great for him it would actually be.
Biden won nine states (Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia) versus three for Bernie Sanders (Colorado, Utah and Vermont), with two states still not called by NBC News (California and Maine).
More significantly, Biden has won — so far — 87 more delegates than Sanders from yesterday's contests, according to NBC’s Decision Desk. And even when all of the California delegates eventually get allocated, we still believe Biden will emerge as the delegate winner from Super Tuesday.
And here’s why that’s a problem for Sanders: The future contests don’t get any easier for him.
Aides convinced Trump to hold his fire on Jeff Sessions — until Wednesday
President Donald Trump had been privately itching for days to weigh in on Alabama's Senate race to bash his first and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided to run again for Senate in his home stage, but aides convinced him to hold his fire — until Wednesday morning.
The president wanted to criticize Sessions in advance of the primary Tuesday, two people close to Trump said, but they encouraged him to hold his fire until results came in.
Sessions, who served in the Senate until he joined the Trump administration, is now headed for a tight runoff in Alabama against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.
On Wednesday morning, nine hours after Sessions lavished praise on the president during a watch party in Mobile, Trump blasted him on Twitter.
“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!” Trump tweeted.
Sessions called the president a “man of action” Tuesday and questioned Tuberville’s loyalty to Trump.
“Where was he when President Trump needed him? What did he do for Trump? Never said a kind word about him that I can find, never gave a single penny of his millions to the Trump campaign. So one thing is clear: there’s no doubt where I stand on the issues, no doubt of my support for Donald Trump and his agenda.”
NBC News Exit Poll: Across Super Tuesday States, Sanders fared better among men
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has fallen behind in the race for delegates in the Democratic primary, fared better Tuesday among male voters, according to an NBC News Exit Poll.
Thirty-seven percent of men backed Sanders Tuesday compared to 30 percent who voted for former Vice President Joe Biden. Twenty-eight percent of women, meanwhile, backed Sanders while 35 percent supported Biden.
Women voters supported Warren and Biden at higher rates than men.
The gender gap was wider among more liberal voters, with 45 percent of liberal men backing Sanders compared to 23 percent for Biden. Liberal women, meanwhile, split at higher rates for Biden and Warren.
And there was a similar gap among younger primary voters with 59 percent of men under age 45 supporting Sanders and 48 percent of women in that age group backing him.
Biden still leads in delegate count, California and Maine too close to call
As of 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, Joe Biden was projected to win nine Super Tuesday primary contests, including Texas, while several races remained still too close to call.
Biden has picked up 56 delegates in the Lone Star State and Sanders has received 47 delegates, though it could take at least several days to fully distribute the delegates to the candidates.
California still remained too close to call, according to NBC News projections, where 415 delegates are at stake. Sanders, however, was leading Biden 33.1 percent to 24.2 percent with 51 percent of the vote in.
Maine's primary is also too close to call, though Biden was leading Sanders by the slightest margin, 33.9 percent to 32.9 percent.
In total, Biden's delegate count has surged to 453 so far and Sanders has received 373.
You wanna get to Joe, you have to go through Jill
Trump: Warren 'selfish' for staying in race, says she 'hurts Bernie badly'
President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday morning that Sen. Elizabeth Warren hurt Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Massachusetts primary Tuesday night, which allowed former Vice President Joe Biden to prevail in the state.
In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that it's "so selfish" for Warren to remain in the Democratic race.
As of 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, Warren has secured 39 delegates, according to the NBC News delegate count, compared to 453 for Biden and 373 for Sanders.
Biden scores major delegate haul on Super Tuesday, NBC News projects
LOS ANGELES — Joe Biden's stunning sweep of most Super Tuesday states has rocketed him to the lead in the all-important delegate count over Bernie Sanders, according to NBC News projections based on early results.
The total delegate haul is yet to be determined, since many states have yet to fully report their results. That includes California, the biggest state in the contest with 415 delegates, where Bernie Sanders is leading with just over a third of the vote counted.
As of 2 a.m. ET Wednesday, NBC News projects Biden gained 342 on Super Tuesday, bringing his delegate total to 395. Sanders, meanwhile, so far won 245 delegates and is now at 305. Elizabeth Warren has gained only 13 delegates so far, giving her a total of 21.
Those totals will rise as more votes are counted.
Super Tuesday's silver lining for Trump: The Democratic race is far from over
Heading into the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests, President Donald Trump professed nonchalance about the outcome. "I don't care who wins," he told reporters at the White House, downplaying the impact of results that could affect his re-election fortunes.
The hours that followed did bring bad news for the president: a leading potential competitor, Joe Biden, proved his strength Tuesday night among key groups of voters needed to win the general election, with the former vice president claiming solid support from black and suburban voters.
But the night also delivered some good news for him and his team: the reality that the Democratic contest appears far from over, with Bernie Sanders' progressive wing showing no signs of coalescing behind the establishment pick — meaning weeks, if not months, of potential party infighting.
Trump’s advisers have long said their best-case scenario wasn’t one particular candidate emerging, but rather a drawn-out Democratic nominating process that would divide the party. With Sanders and Biden now in a clear two-man race, that scenario seemed likely.
Biden wins Texas, NBC News projects
Joe Biden will win the Texas Democratic primary, NBC News projects.
With the final results still pending in California, Biden will end Super Tuesday with the most delegates.