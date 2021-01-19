Biden inauguration live updates: Inaugural events to kick off amid heightened security

SEE NEW POSTS

Law enforcement and the military probing whether members took part in Capitol riot Former and current members of law enforcement agencies and the military appear to have participated in last week's chaos in Washington, alarming lawmakers on Capitol Hill and Americans nationwide as each day brings new video and information about the riot and the rioters. Investigations by law enforcement agencies and news organizations, along with a series of arrests, have exposed a widening issue of domestic extremism among the ranks of those who are meant to protect Americans. On Monday, even the U.S. Capitol Police announced that the agency had suspended "several" of its own and will investigate at least 10 officers for their actions. Read the story.







Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla to be sworn into the Senate on Wednesday Senators-elect Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla will be sworn in Wednesday in the "late afternoon" by incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, according to two sources familiar with the plan. Ossoff and Warnock won their Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 and California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla to fill Harris' seat, which she resigned from on Monday. Once Harris and the three senator are sworn in, the Senate will be divided 50-50, but Democrats will hold the majority because Harris will be able to cast tie-breaking votes as vice president. Senate leaders Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are working on a power-sharing agreement for a 50-50 Senate, according to a source familiar with the process. The deal would determine how the Senate and committees operate in an evenly divided Senate.







The stakes are high for Biden's inaugural address. Here's what to expect. As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office facing more crises than any other president in modern American history, the stakes for his inaugural address couldn't be higher. A transition official said that Biden worked on the speech over the weekend with family members and his senior adviser Mike Donilon and that the address will emphasize familiar themes from his campaign: unity, healing and a vision for the many crises the country faces. Advisers also said the address will echo some of Biden's recent speeches, which have doubled as opportunities to test inaugural themes. As he unveiled his $1.9 trillion economic package last week, Biden said bipartisanship was essential to addressing the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic: "Unity is not some pie-in-the-sky dream — it's a practical step to getting the things we have to get done as a country get done together," he said. Read the story.







Census Bureau director to resign amid allegations of pressure to produce immigrant count Facing criticism over efforts to produce citizenship data to comply with an order from President Donald Trump, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said Monday that he planned to resign with the change in presidential administrations. Dillingham said in a statement that he would resign on Wednesday, the day Trump leaves the White House and President-elect Joseph Biden takes office. The Census Bureau director's plan to resign comes as the statistical agency is in the middle of crunching the numbers for the 2020 census, which will be used to determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year. Last week, Democratic lawmakers called on Dillingham to resign after a watchdog agency said he had set a deadline that pressured statisticians to produce a report on the number of people in the U.S. illegally.







Latinos in the Biden administration shoulder high expectations, urgency to undo Trump policies Obama White House veterans Julie Chávez Rodriguez and Adrian Saenz are heading back to Pennsylvania Avenue this week with a sense of urgency and a feeling of starting from scratch. President-elect Joe Biden, who is to take the oath of office Wednesday, made Chávez Rodríguez his director of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, while Saenz will be deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement. Chávez Rodríguez, Saenz and other Latinos in the Biden administration will be shouldering some high expectations from a nation on edge after the riot on the U.S. Capitol and President Donald Trump's second impeachment — during a pandemic and the economic fallout that has robbed people of work and paychecks. "It's not going to be easy. I don't go into any of this with rose-colored glasses," said Chávez Rodríguez, the granddaughter of the civil rights icon and labor leader César Chavez. Read the story.







Gary Gensler, Biden's pick to head SEC, has reputation as tough regulator In nominating Gary Gensler to serve as chairman for the Securities and Exchange Commission, President-elect Joe Biden is likely to please progressives, who have been agitating for more bank oversight after four years of deregulatory policy under President Donald Trump's SEC pick, Jay Clayton, who stepped down in December. "Gensler is a terrific choice to head the agency," said Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America. "He's as knowledgeable about the markets as anyone on Wall Street, so he can't be intimidated. He's a seasoned regulator who knows how to get things done." Gensler spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs before joining the Treasury Department during the Clinton administration. Following a stint at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — where he earned a reputation as a tough regulator — he served as an economic adviser for Hillary Clinton's 2012 and 2016 presidential bids, and since the 2020 election, he has led the Biden transition team's financial regulatory group. At the CFTC, "Gary proved he was relentless and effective at adopting and implementing difficult rules. He worked very quickly, very thoughtfully, very aggressively," said Tyler Gellasch, executive director of investor advocacy group Healthy Markets. Read the story.






