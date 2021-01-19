Biden inauguration live updates: Inaugural events to kick off amid heightened security

Preparations for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration continue Tuesday amid a heavy security presence in Washington, D.C., with the areas around the Capitol and downtown streets closed to the public and tens of thousands of National Guard troops mobilized in a massive show of force.
In a major departure from previous inaugurations, most of the events were already planned to take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a sign of the anxiety gripping Washington following the riot at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob earlier this month, the building was shut down and its west front, where a rehearsal for Wednesday's inaugural ceremony was taking place, was evacuated Monday after a "small fire" under a nearby bridge prompted an announcement of a security threat.
On Tuesday evening, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will participate in ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to commemorate the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19. Biden's inauguration comes as the Senate prepares to try President Donald Trump on one article of impeachment for urging thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol prior to the riot.
Read the highlights:
— Biden readies sweeping rollback of Trump-era abortion crackdown.
— Capitol rioter plotted to sell stolen Pelosi laptop to Russian intelligence.
— Off the grid, heavily armed and radicalized: He's a law enforcement nightmare.
Live Blog
Law enforcement and the military probing whether members took part in Capitol riot
Former and current members of law enforcement agencies and the military appear to have participated in last week's chaos in Washington, alarming lawmakers on Capitol Hill and Americans nationwide as each day brings new video and information about the riot and the rioters.
Investigations by law enforcement agencies and news organizations, along with a series of arrests, have exposed a widening issue of domestic extremism among the ranks of those who are meant to protect Americans.
On Monday, even the U.S. Capitol Police announced that the agency had suspended "several" of its own and will investigate at least 10 officers for their actions.
Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla to be sworn into the Senate on Wednesday
Senators-elect Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla will be sworn in Wednesday in the "late afternoon" by incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, according to two sources familiar with the plan.
Ossoff and Warnock won their Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 and California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Padilla to fill Harris' seat, which she resigned from on Monday.
Once Harris and the three senator are sworn in, the Senate will be divided 50-50, but Democrats will hold the majority because Harris will be able to cast tie-breaking votes as vice president.
Senate leaders Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are working on a power-sharing agreement for a 50-50 Senate, according to a source familiar with the process. The deal would determine how the Senate and committees operate in an evenly divided Senate.
President-elect Biden makes final preparations for Inauguration DayJan. 19, 202102:20
FBI vetting service members ahead of inauguration amid reported fears of insider attack
Defense officials say they are worried about an inside attack or some other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, The Associated Press reported.
As a result, the FBI is vetting all service members on hand in the capital to support the inauguration, an Army official told NBC News on Sunday.
"The Army is working with the FBI to vet all service members supporting the Inauguration National Special Security Event," the official said.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the AP that officials were conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any issues as the inauguration approaches.
Washington on lockdown, 13 states deploy National Guard ahead of inauguration
JAN. 17, 202102:31
Former and current members of law enforcement agencies and the military appear to have participated in the Capitol incursion. A corporal in the Virginia National Guard was charged last week in federal court in connection with the violence, which has been linked to five deaths and widespread damage throughout the building.
Defense officials have said they have seen no evidence of any threats.
"While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital," acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement Monday. "This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events."
FBI vetting would involve running peoples' names through databases and watchlists maintained by the bureau to see whether anything alarming comes up.
The Army and the Justice Department are investigating members for involvement, as well, and U.S. Capitol Police announced last week that they had suspended "several" of their own and will investigate at least 10 officers.
The FBI's vetting of all service members is a change from last week, when the Army said it was working with the Secret Service to determine which troops would require additional background screening.
Security in Washington has been dramatically tightened since Jan. 6, when pro-Trump supporters overran the Capitol and tried to stop the certification of Biden as the next president. There are 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington for the inauguration, with more armed guard troops than in the past, a defense official said.
America prepares for an inauguration like no other
JAN. 17, 202102:34
National Guard troops from around the country have filled Washington and the Capitol, with troops seen working there and resting between shifts on the marble floors of the building and under the busts of the nation's Founding Fathers last week. There are fears of armed protests and threats before and through the inauguration as right-wing extremists call for violence against government officials on the encrypted communication app Telegram.
The beefed-up security in and around the Capitol includes razor wire, military patrols and police roadblocks.
Two people have been arrested at security checkpoints in Washington: a Virginia man with an "unauthorized" inauguration pass, a gun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition and a woman pretending to be "part of the presidential Cabinet," NBC Washington reported.
National Guard troops called to the Capitol to boost security
JAN. 13, 202101:41
Although security is tighter ahead of the inauguration, the presence of the National Guard in the capital ahead of the presidential transfer of power is "nothing out of the ordinary," and the guard has "been involved in inaugurations since George Washington," Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who has been commanding the National Guard members near the security checkpoint outside Union Station, said Sunday.
"It's a deterrence for anyone who wants to do bad things," Shubert said. "There's always a chance at something getting stirred up. This is to keep people safe, and understand that we're here for the American people. That's all it is."
It's not only in the heart of Washington that security preparations are underway. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city is preparing for protests and violence away from the National Mall, as well.
"What you're showing is really the federal enclave of Washington, D.C., not where the 700,000 of us live," Bowser said on NBC News' "Meet the Press." "So our police department, working with our federal law enforcement partners and the United States Army, quite frankly, also has a plan to pivot if we have any attacks in our neighborhoods."
The stakes are high for Biden's inaugural address. Here's what to expect.
As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office facing more crises than any other president in modern American history, the stakes for his inaugural address couldn't be higher.
A transition official said that Biden worked on the speech over the weekend with family members and his senior adviser Mike Donilon and that the address will emphasize familiar themes from his campaign: unity, healing and a vision for the many crises the country faces.
Advisers also said the address will echo some of Biden's recent speeches, which have doubled as opportunities to test inaugural themes. As he unveiled his $1.9 trillion economic package last week, Biden said bipartisanship was essential to addressing the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic: "Unity is not some pie-in-the-sky dream — it's a practical step to getting the things we have to get done as a country get done together," he said.
Census Bureau director to resign amid allegations of pressure to produce immigrant count
Facing criticism over efforts to produce citizenship data to comply with an order from President Donald Trump, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said Monday that he planned to resign with the change in presidential administrations.
Dillingham said in a statement that he would resign on Wednesday, the day Trump leaves the White House and President-elect Joseph Biden takes office.
The Census Bureau director’s plan to resign comes as the statistical agency is in the middle of crunching the numbers for the 2020 census, which will be used to determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.
Last week, Democratic lawmakers called on Dillingham to resign after a watchdog agency said he had set a deadline that pressured statisticians to produce a report on the number of people in the U.S. illegally.
Viewers' guide to Biden's Inauguration Day: Everything you need to know
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony that will keep with tradition while being unlike any other inauguration in U.S. history.
There will be pomp, ceremony, former presidents, congressional leaders, A-list performers, parades and tributes to the troops — but before a small, socially distanced audience in a city that has been locked down because of the dual threats of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed almost 400,000 people in the U.S., and possible domestic terrorism after the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol.
One thing there won't be is an argument that Biden will have drawn the biggest crowd in inauguration history — he and officials in Washington, D.C., hope it will be the smallest, with people watching from their couches instead of the National Mall.
The day's events will be far more star-studded than Donald Trump's inauguration, which was headlined by country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood. Among those participating Wednesday are pop superstars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, rock icon Bruce Springsteen and country superstar Garth Brooks.
Latinos in the Biden administration shoulder high expectations, urgency to undo Trump policies
Obama White House veterans Julie Chávez Rodriguez and Adrian Saenz are heading back to Pennsylvania Avenue this week with a sense of urgency and a feeling of starting from scratch.
President-elect Joe Biden, who is to take the oath of office Wednesday, made Chávez Rodríguez his director of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, while Saenz will be deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement.
Chávez Rodríguez, Saenz and other Latinos in the Biden administration will be shouldering some high expectations from a nation on edge after the riot on the U.S. Capitol and President Donald Trump's second impeachment — during a pandemic and the economic fallout that has robbed people of work and paychecks.
"It's not going to be easy. I don't go into any of this with rose-colored glasses," said Chávez Rodríguez, the granddaughter of the civil rights icon and labor leader César Chavez.
Gary Gensler, Biden's pick to head SEC, has reputation as tough regulator
In nominating Gary Gensler to serve as chairman for the Securities and Exchange Commission, President-elect Joe Biden is likely to please progressives, who have been agitating for more bank oversight after four years of deregulatory policy under President Donald Trump’s SEC pick, Jay Clayton, who stepped down in December.
“Gensler is a terrific choice to head the agency," said Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America. "He’s as knowledgeable about the markets as anyone on Wall Street, so he can’t be intimidated. He’s a seasoned regulator who knows how to get things done.”
Gensler spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs before joining the Treasury Department during the Clinton administration. Following a stint at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — where he earned a reputation as a tough regulator — he served as an economic adviser for Hillary Clinton’s 2012 and 2016 presidential bids, and since the 2020 election, he has led the Biden transition team’s financial regulatory group.
At the CFTC, “Gary proved he was relentless and effective at adopting and implementing difficult rules. He worked very quickly, very thoughtfully, very aggressively,” said Tyler Gellasch, executive director of investor advocacy group Healthy Markets.
Avril Haines, Biden's pick for top spy, to tell Senate she'll keep politics out of intelligence analysis
Joe Biden's nominee to lead America's vast spying bureaucracy is expected to tell senators weighing her confirmation that she will protect whistleblowers, speak truth to power and keep politics out of intelligence analysis, according to excerpts of her prepared statement obtained by NBC News.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday to consider the nomination of Avril Haines, who was a national security official during the Obama administration, to become director of national intelligence. She would oversee 18 intelligence agencies, including the CIA and the National Security Agency.
Haines, who was deputy CIA director and deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration, will also tell lawmakers that she intends to prioritize countering China, bolstering cyber defenses and anticipating the next pandemic, according to the prepared remarks.