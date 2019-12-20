NBC News is providing up-to-the-minute coverage of the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
The debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, will feature the most intimate group of candidates to date. Just seven of the leading candidates will take the stage, including frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, as well as lower-tier candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.
Castro, not on stage, tweets responses to debate questions
Warren leading on talking time early in the debate, Biden barely on the board
Fact check: Is Warren's wealth tax really just 2 cents?
“Let’s start with a wealth tax … a 2-cent tax on the great fortunes of this country, $50 million and above. For 2 cents, what can we do?” Warren asked. “We can invest in America.”
Sounds simple and cheap, right?
Well, it’s not really. The tax is 2 cents on every dollar of assets over $50 million (and 6 cents of every dollar over $1 billion). It’s also applied annually, so it would act like an income tax in many ways and would keep wealth from growing in some cases.
Wealthy investors with assets seeing a 6 percent return annually, for instance, would essentially see a 100 percent income tax on those assets over $1 billion.
It may sound like pennies, but the dollars add up big time: Two economists who advised Warren estimated recently that if her wealth tax had been in effect since 1982, Bill Gates’ wealth would be a fraction of what it is now.
Buttigieg takes on Warren
In what appeared to the first Democrat-on-Democrat attack of the evening, Buttigieg went after Warren (without mentioning her by name).
He said he respected “big” ideas and acknowledged that “taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations will have to go up.”
But, he added, Democrats must “make sure” they’re making “promises we can keep.”
For example, he said, “how about if... you’re at the top, you pay your own tuition.”
That seemed to be a direct attack on Warren’s proposal for universal free public college tuition. Buttigieg, and others, have proposed free public college tuition — but only for those who qualify financially.
Tulsi Gabbard not 'present'
Tulsi Gabbard’s absence from the debate stage is the subject of a few cracks on Twitter after she chose to vote “present” for both impeachment articles in the House votes Wednesday night.
Gabbard was one poll short of meeting the DNC criteria to participate in tonight's debate.
Who are the candidates attacking? Not each other
Twenty-five minutes into the debate and President Donald Trump is the only candidate the candidates on the stage have attacked.
Warren’s 3-word answer gets applause
Warren was asked about economic projections that predict that the massive tax increases she has proposed to fund her proposed agenda are likely to stifle economic growth.
“They’re just wrong,” she replied, prompting applause.
First question was on impeachment. Here’s how the candidates responded.
The opening question was how will the candidates convince voters to favor impeachment.
Biden said that the impeachment articles were a “constitutional necessity” and that it’s up to the Senate to move forward with a fair trial, but “my job is to make the case why he doesn't deserve another four years.”
Sanders said that in the “coming weeks and months” he will make the case to voters that President Trump sold out working-class voters through his politics and is corrupt.
Warren said the impeachment was a “constitutional moment” and that she will draw the sharpest distinction between Trump’s corruption and her policies.
Klobuchar argued that the way to move public opinion is to get key impeachment witnesses to testify in the Senate trial.
Buttigieg said Trump “left the House with no choice” and that it’s time to move past cynicism and its beyond public opinion and about focusing on policies that improve the working class
Steyer, who started ads calling for Trump’s impeachment two years ago, said that it’s also about getting key administration officials to testify.
Yang argued that impeachment should not be the focus but understanding what got Trump elected in the first place and offering policies that can win voters over and beat Trump in the general election.
Warren puts down a marker for her line of attack
In answer to the opening question about impeachment, Warren set down a marker for how she's going after not only Trump but Buttigieg and Biden, too.
She accused Trump of breaking his promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington, instead doing "everything he can" for the "wealthy" and "well connected."
"We need a candidate for president who can draw the sharpest distinction" between Trump and clean government, she said.
Close observers know she's taken Biden and Buttigieg to task for raising money at fundraising events hosted by wealthy donors and cast herself as unburdened by ties to corporate interests. That's the ground she wants to fight on — "who can draw the sharpest distinction" — in this debate and on the campaign trail. But don't expect Biden and Buttigieg to cede it. If she hits them more directly, they're likely to point to the legal work she did for big companies and the fundraising she did prior to her presidential campaign.