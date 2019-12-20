NBC News is providing up-to-the-minute coverage of the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
The debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, will feature the most intimate group of candidates to date. Just seven of the leading candidates will take the stage, including frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, as well as lower-tier candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.
Download the NBC News app for full politics coverage.
Live Blog
Buttigieg's big promise
Buttigieg said he would leave open the option of boycotting Olympics in China as a sanction, but that wasn't his biggest threat. He said that if the Chinese were to repeat the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong, "they will be isolated from the free world and we will lead that isolation economically and diplomatically."
China's hardly the kind of country that can be isolated easily — it's no North Korea or Libya. It's not even Iran. China has the second-largest economy in the world. It has a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, and it has a lot of nuclear weapons. That is, China's got a lot of economic and diplomatic leverage.
Joaquin Castro tweets at Pete Buttigieg about 'wine cave'
This is what Castro seems to be referring to:
Climate change leads to nuclear — and thorium! — discussion
Nuclear energy is a controversial topic in the climate debate due to the risks of nuclear facilities and the waste it creates.
Yang took the opportunity to bring up a reasonably obscure technology: thorium reactors. Thorium is a slightly radioactive metallic element that has been touted as a way of generating nuclear power with less waste, though there aren’t currently any working thorium reactors. And there’s plenty of skepticism about whether it’s a good way to address climate change.
Yang: 'An honor and disappointment' to be only candidate of color on stage
Andrew Yang was asked about being the only candidate of color on stage at tonight’s debate.
“It’s both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight,” Yang said. “I miss Kamala, I miss Cory, although I think Cory will be back."
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., dropped out of the race earlier this month, while Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., did not qualify for the debate.
Yang: 'Disappointment' to be only candidate of color on debate stageDec. 20, 201901:13
Former Health and Human Services Secretary Julian Castro and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick also failed to qualify for the debate.
A moment later, Sanders was asked to answer the same question but began discussing climate change.
One of the moderators then chimed in.
“Senator, with all due respect, the question is about race,” PBS's Yamiche Alcindor said, prompting wild applause from the audience.
What Cory Booker is doing during the debate
Candidates agree on climate change, but quibble over details
The question about climate change showed that the candidates all clearly believe that it's real, a threat and must be handled immediately, but they wrangled over details, such as relocating towns during a climate emergency and moving away from certain jobs, such as coal miners and factory workers.
Biden said he doesn’t mind losing energy jobs if it means communities will be displaced by climate change because America can transition them to high-paying “clean” jobs. Klobuchar said it’s important to get the country back in the international climate accords and work toward green policies, which is also something Warren echoed.
But Warren also said that it’s important to get carbon out of the air and water as well as relying on nuclear to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.
Buttigieg said there needs to be widespread consensus in the entire country to deal with climate change.
Sanders, however, said the question “missed the mark” and said it’s about saving the planet, and America must lead that fight. He said he would declare climate change a national emergency.
Yang said we should pay to relocate communities affected by climate change.
74 percent of Democrats say climate change is an urgent problem
Candidates are speaking with plenty of urgency about climate change tonight, and it’s easy to see why: It’s an important issue to their base.
The latest NBC/WSJ poll finds that 74 percent of Democrats say that global climate change has been established as a serious problem and that immediate action is necessary.
That’s up 9 points in just the last two years. And it’s far more than the 45 percent of independents and just 12 percent of Republicans who agree.
The voters who have shown the biggest increase in concern about the issue over the last two years? Adults under 35 (up 12 points), and women both with college degrees (up 12 points) and without college degrees (up 13 points).
Those are key voters for the Democratic base.
Castro, not on stage, tweets responses to debate questions
Warren leading on talking time early in the debate, Biden barely on the board
Follow along with our debate-night candidate talking time tracker.
Fact check: Is Warren's wealth tax really just 2 cents?
“Let’s start with a wealth tax … a 2-cent tax on the great fortunes of this country, $50 million and above. For 2 cents, what can we do?” Warren asked. “We can invest in America.”
Sounds simple and cheap, right?
Well, it’s not really. The tax is 2 cents on every dollar of assets over $50 million (and 6 cents of every dollar over $1 billion). It’s also applied annually, so it would act like an income tax in many ways and would keep wealth from growing in some cases.
Wealthy investors with assets seeing a 6 percent return annually, for instance, would essentially see a 100 percent income tax on those assets over $1 billion.
It may sound like pennies, but the dollars add up big time: Two economists who advised Warren estimated recently that if her wealth tax had been in effect since 1982, Bill Gates’ wealth would be a fraction of what it is now.
Buttigieg takes on Warren
In what appeared to the first Democrat-on-Democrat attack of the evening, Buttigieg went after Warren (without mentioning her by name).
He said he respected “big” ideas and acknowledged that “taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations will have to go up.”
But, he added, Democrats must “make sure” they’re making “promises we can keep.”
For example, he said, “how about if... you’re at the top, you pay your own tuition.”
That seemed to be a direct attack on Warren’s proposal for universal free public college tuition. Buttigieg, and others, have proposed free public college tuition — but only for those who qualify financially.