The debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, will feature the most intimate group of candidates to date. Just seven of the leading candidates will take the stage, including frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, as well as lower-tier candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.
Yang saves a solid laugh line for closing statement
Closing statements came up quick — and Andrew Yang used his to earn some laughs.
“I know what you’re thinking America,” Yang said to open his remarks. “How am I still on the stage with them?"
The line prompted an uproar of laughter from the crowd.
Klobuchar points to the political challenges of health care
After a fiery exchange between Biden and Sanders over their respective health care plans, Klobuchar looked to calm the moment: “Whoa, guys, hey.”
She then pointed to a challenge for the ambitious health care plans (and really many of the plans discussed on stage tonight): politics.
“Here’s the political problem. This fight that you guys are having isn’t real,” she said, pointing to the need to work with other Democrats who want to build on Obamacare, including the new governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear.
“If you want to cross a river over some troubled waters, you build a bridge. You don’t blow one up,” she added. “I think that we should build on the Affordable Care Act.”
On Afghanistan, Rep. Barbara Lee’s stand gets recognition
In response to a question about what to do about continued U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, Sanders said he was wrong to support the initial military action — and acknowledged the stand taken by Barbara Lee
Lee, a Democratic representative from California, has been an ardent anti-war advocate and was the only member of Congress to vote against military action after 9/11.
‘Medicare for All’ has grown more popular among Democratic voters
There’s been some speculation in the last month that Elizabeth Warren’s recent slip in the polls is linked to increasing skepticism over her "Medicare for All" plan.
The NBC/WSJ poll released today showed Warren down 5 percentage points since October and down 7 since her peak in September.
But the same poll also shows that the idea of expanding Medicare for all generally hasn’t lost steam with Democratic primary voters, despite an uptick in criticism of the plans from more centrist Democrats.
In fact, it’s gotten more popular with primary voters.
The poll showed that 68 percent of Democratic primary voters back a plan that would replace private health insurance with a single payer government health care system. That share was 63 percent back in October.
But the single-payer proposal remains far less popular outside the Democratic base. Just 44 percent of all adults say they back it, compared to 72 percent who back a more moderate Medicare buy-in program that would keep private insurance in place.
LGBTQ community’s top candidates asked about trans violence
The two candidates, who according to a one-of-its-kind Out Magazine poll are the top two picks of LGBTQ voters, were asked how they would reduce violence against transgender people.
Bernie Sanders made an intersectional call for ending all forms of discrimination against “all minorities in this country” and pivoted to a call for universal health care.
Elizabeth Warren promised to “lift up their voices” and to read from the White House Rose Garden “the names of transgender women, of people of color, who have been killed in the past year,” to force a difficult conversation around violence against minority communities.
There are two tiers of talking time, and Sanders is in the middle.
In the top tier: Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Warren. In the bottom: Biden, Steyer and Yang. See the latest on candidate talking time here.
Candidates unify on immigration
Some of the strongest unity seen on the debate stage came when candidates were asked about immigration.
They vowed to undo President Trump’s immigration policies on Day One or in the first 100 days of their presidencies.
Tom Steyer delivered some of the harshest criticism, saying the president is against immigration by nonwhite people.
"This is his attempt to divide us on race. … He’s been vilifying nonwhite people. He’s been trying to inflame his base and scare them that if, in fact, white people lose control of this country, they are going to lose control of their lives,” he said.
Steyer said those arguments have led Trump “to break the laws of humanity in our name.”
None of the candidates mentioned decriminalizing crossing the border illegally, as Julián Castro first proposed and several Democrats have since endorsed, or whether to enact a moratorium on deportations, as some advocates have demanded.
Klobuchar claims moderate, Midwest bona fides
Amy Klobuchar — who is explicitly using her Minnesota roots to make a case for an Electoral College strategy — wasn’t having Pete Buttigieg’s attempt to claim better Midwest bona fides.
Klobuchar said Democrats have to create a coalition of “moderate Republicans and independents as well as a fired up democratic base” to win, and said she had done it three times by winning the midwestern state of Minnesota.
Buttigieg countered that some things matter more than “vote totals,” like “putting together a coalition to bring you back to office with 80 percent of the vote as a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana” — a reference to his mayoral re-election campaign in South Bend.
Klobuchar snapped back: “If you had won in Indiana that would be one thing — you tried and lost by 20 points,” referring to Buttigieg’s ill-fated 2010 run for Indiana state treasurer in which he won less than 40 percent of the vote.
