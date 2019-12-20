Steyer: Trump's immigration policies 'break the laws of humanity'

NBC News provided up-to-the-minute coverage of the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
The debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, featured the most intimate group of candidates to date. Just seven of the leading candidates took the stage, including frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, as well as lower-tier candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.
Download the NBC News app for full politics coverage.
Live Blog
Female candidates ask for forgiveness for tone
Both female candidates on the stage, Warren and Klobuchar, asked for forgiveness for their tone during Thursday night’s debate, a nod to the unique challenges that women face in being judged for their demeanor in politics.
Asked by moderators to ask for forgiveness on something or offer a gift, two male candidates talked about gifting other candidates' books they’d written, while both women asked for forgiveness.
“I know sometimes I get really worked up and I know sometimes I get a little hot,” Warren said. “I don’t really mean to. What happens is when you do 100,000 selfies with people, you hear a lot of stories about people who are really down.”
Klobuchar later said she can be “blunt” in her campaign, because she thinks it’s so important.
“If I get worked up about this, it’s because I believe it so much in my heart that we have to bring people with us, not shut them out,” she added.
Candidates hit some of their themes in closing remarks
The seven candidates hit some of their key themes in closing remarks:
Steyer: Fight corporate power, term limits, climate change.Yang: Address why Trump won, get money out of Washington.Klobuchar: I can beat Trump, unite the country.Buttigieg: Build a bigger Democratic Party.Warren: Root out corruption, build social services.Sanders: Grassroots change from bottom up.Biden: Electability, someone who can get things done.
Trump campaign after debate: 'None of these characters has a chance'
“After yet another drab, pessimistic Democrat debate, it’s even more clear why they felt they had to impeach President Trump. None of these characters has a chance,” said campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Yang saves a solid laugh line for closing statement
Closing statements came up quick — and Andrew Yang used his to earn some laughs.
“I know what you’re thinking America,” Yang said to open his remarks. “How am I still on the stage with them?"
The line prompted an uproar of laughter from the crowd.
Klobuchar points to the political challenges of health care
After a fiery exchange between Biden and Sanders over their respective health care plans, Klobuchar looked to calm the moment: “Whoa, guys, hey.”
She then pointed to a challenge for the ambitious health care plans (and really many of the plans discussed on stage tonight): politics.
“Here’s the political problem. This fight that you guys are having isn’t real,” she said, pointing to the need to work with other Democrats who want to build on Obamacare, including the new governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear.
“If you want to cross a river over some troubled waters, you build a bridge. You don’t blow one up,” she added. “I think that we should build on the Affordable Care Act.”
Castro isn't there to take questions, so he asks one
On Afghanistan, Rep. Barbara Lee’s stand gets recognition
In response to a question about what to do about continued U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, Sanders said he was wrong to support the initial military action — and acknowledged the stand taken by Barbara Lee
Lee, a Democratic representative from California, has been an ardent anti-war advocate and was the only member of Congress to vote against military action after 9/11.
‘Medicare for All’ has grown more popular among Democratic voters
There’s been some speculation in the last month that Elizabeth Warren’s recent slip in the polls is linked to increasing skepticism over her "Medicare for All" plan.
The NBC/WSJ poll released today showed Warren down 5 percentage points since October and down 7 since her peak in September.
But the same poll also shows that the idea of expanding Medicare for all generally hasn’t lost steam with Democratic primary voters, despite an uptick in criticism of the plans from more centrist Democrats.
In fact, it’s gotten more popular with primary voters.
The poll showed that 68 percent of Democratic primary voters back a plan that would replace private health insurance with a single payer government health care system. That share was 63 percent back in October.
But the single-payer proposal remains far less popular outside the Democratic base. Just 44 percent of all adults say they back it, compared to 72 percent who back a more moderate Medicare buy-in program that would keep private insurance in place.
Klobuchar comms director swipes at Buttigieg comms director
LGBTQ community’s top candidates asked about trans violence
The two candidates, who according to a one-of-its-kind Out Magazine poll are the top two picks of LGBTQ voters, were asked how they would reduce violence against transgender people.
Bernie Sanders made an intersectional call for ending all forms of discrimination against “all minorities in this country” and pivoted to a call for universal health care.
Elizabeth Warren promised to “lift up their voices” and to read from the White House Rose Garden “the names of transgender women, of people of color, who have been killed in the past year,” to force a difficult conversation around violence against minority communities.