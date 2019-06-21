Breaking News Emails
A number of Democratic presidential candidates appeared at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) conference in Miami Friday.
Live Blog
Buttigieg is finally talking about his 'Community Resident Card' program
Earlier this month, NBC News reported on how South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had implemented an innovative, first-of-its-kind governmentally endorsed, privately run “Community Resident Card” program that helped the city’s undocumented population access city services without fear that their names or immigration status might end up in the hands of authorities or anti-immigrant groups.
It was a significant and creative policy accomplishment for the 37-year-old mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. But — as NBC News pointed out in the story — Buttigieg never talks about it. The program isn’t promoted on his campaign website, nor given a word in his memoir. And Buttigieg has never even mentioned it on the campaign trail.
Until now.
Speaking Friday morning to the annual conference of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO), in Miami, Buttigieg finally touted his program publicly.
“This was a priority for me, because it was a priority for so many in the community. We have a growing and vibrant Latino community in South Bend,” he said. “And not all of those individuals are documented.”
“My responsibility, as a mayor, is, in fact, not only to citizens but to residents. And what we realized is that we had many residents who were not able to access things that the rest of us take for granted,” Buttigieg added.