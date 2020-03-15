Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will go mano a mano on stage for the first time in the 2020 election cycle during the 11th Democratic debate Sunday night in Washington, D.C.
The former vice president and Vermont independent senator will square off in dramatically different surroundings than initially planned: Washington instead of Phoenix, and in CNN's studios instead of a 5,000-seat theater with a live audience. The venue change, prompted by coronavirus fears, comes as the nation goes into lockdown over the pandemic — a topic that's all but certain to be a focus of the debate.
Biden has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following a string of state primary victories since winning in South Carolina last month. NBC News will provide stories, analysis and up-to-the-minute liveblog coverage of the debate, which will also stream live on CNN.com and air on CNN and Univision.
DNC moves Democratic debate from Phoenix to D.C. over coronavirus concerns
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced that Sunday's primary debate will be moved from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., as the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders began canceling campaign rallies, the DNC announced the debate would no longer feature a live audience while CNN, the debate's host, said the traditional spin and press rooms would be scrapped.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience," DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
The last time Democrats debated, Bernie Sanders had just won two consecutive states and Joe Biden’s campaign was on the brink of collapse. The two men will debate one-on-one Sunday in a transformed campaign landscape.
The stage has shrunk from six to two candidates, Biden has taken a dominant lead in the race, and the coronavirus outbreak has ground much of American public life to a halt. Biden and Sanders have been forced to cancel their rallies and host online events instead, while the party moved Sunday's debate from Phoenix to CNN's Washington studio to avoid cross-country travel.
Here are five things to watch at Sunday night's faceoff.
The 11th Democratic debate is set for Sunday night, and the first one-on-one face off between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will look much different than was originally planned.
Here's everything you need to know about the debate: