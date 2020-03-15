Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will go mano a mano on stage for the first time in the 2020 election cycle during the 11th Democratic debate Sunday night in Washington, D.C.
The former vice president and Vermont independent senator will square off in dramatically different surroundings than initially planned: Washington instead of Phoenix, and in CNN's studios instead of a 5,000-seat theater with a live audience. The venue change, prompted by coronavirus fears, comes as the nation goes into lockdown over the pandemic — a topic that's all but certain to be a focus of the debate.
Biden has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following a string of state primary victories since winning in South Carolina last month. NBC News will provide stories, analysis and up-to-the-minute liveblog coverage of the debate, which will also stream live on CNN.com and air on CNN and Univision.
Live Blog
Biden, Sanders increase ad spending amid virtual campaign
While the traditional campaigning in the 2020 race has come to a halt due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Democratic presidential candidates have increased their TV and radio ad spending for the upcoming March 17 primaries, with millions of dollars on the airwaves in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
Here’s a look at the ad spending in these four states through March 17, according to data from Advertising Analytics.
Biden's first virtual event encounters technological glitches
The virtual campaign is proving a bit complicated, after a Friday event for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign encountered some technological glitches.
Biden is the first Democratic candidate to hold a virtual town hall due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and public events. The attempt to broadcast the first of two scheduled “virtual events” in the next several days involved a garbled-voiced Biden and ended roughly four minutes after the Facebook Live video began streaming in Illinois.
Still, the short event garnered more than 5,000 viewers.
Biden leads Sanders by 2-to-1 margin among Democratic primary voters in new poll
With the Democratic nomination race now down to a one-on-one contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic primary voters now back Biden — who was a distant second to Sanders just one month ago — by an overwhelming two-to-one margin, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
The survey found that 61 percent of Democratic voters support Biden, while just 32 back Sanders. Four percent choose Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has not yet dropped out of the race despite failing to finish in the top three in any U.S. state primary or caucus to date.
Biden urges voters to cast ballots on Tuesday primaries as coronavirus concerns mount
Former Vice President Joe Biden asked voters in a slew of Tuesday primary states to "please vote" as the coronavirus crisis has led to widespread closures and cancelations as officials try to corral the COVID-19 outbreak.
Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona are slated to hold primaries on Tuesday. Already, Georgia and Louisiana have announced they are pushing back their primaries from March and April to May and June.
"The right to vote is the most sacred American right there is," Biden tweeted. "State election officials are working closely with public health officials to hold safe elections. If you are feeling healthy, not showing symptoms, and not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19: please vote on Tuesday."
DNC moves Democratic debate from Phoenix to D.C. over coronavirus concerns
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced that Sunday's primary debate will be moved from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., as the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders began canceling campaign rallies, the DNC announced the debate would no longer feature a live audience while CNN, the debate's host, said the traditional spin and press rooms would be scrapped.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience," DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
5 things to watch as Biden and Sanders debate amid the coronavirus crisis
The last time Democrats debated, Bernie Sanders had just won two consecutive states and Joe Biden’s campaign was on the brink of collapse. The two men will debate one-on-one Sunday in a transformed campaign landscape.
The stage has shrunk from six to two candidates, Biden has taken a dominant lead in the race, and the coronavirus outbreak has ground much of American public life to a halt. Biden and Sanders have been forced to cancel their rallies and host online events instead, while the party moved Sunday's debate from Phoenix to CNN's Washington studio to avoid cross-country travel.
Here are five things to watch at Sunday night's faceoff.
Everything you need to know about the 11th Democratic debate
The 11th Democratic debate is set for Sunday night, and the first one-on-one face off between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will look much different than was originally planned.
