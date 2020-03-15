Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will go mano a mano on stage for the first time in the 2020 election cycle during the 11th Democratic debate Sunday night in Washington, D.C.
The former vice president and Vermont independent senator will square off in dramatically different surroundings than initially planned: Washington instead of Phoenix, and in CNN's studios instead of a 5,000-seat theater with a live audience. The venue change, prompted by coronavirus fears, comes as the nation goes into lockdown over the pandemic — a topic that's all but certain to be a focus of the debate.
Biden has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following a string of state primary victories since winning in South Carolina last month. NBC News will provide stories, analysis and up-to-the-minute liveblog coverage of the debate, which will also stream live on CNN.com and air on CNN and Univision.
Live Blog
A virus upends the 2020 election and tests Trump's invincibility
Two weeks ago, Bernie Sanders was the Democratic presidential front-runner, the U.S. economy was humming and President Donald Trump had reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects.
Then the first American died from the coronavirus. The campaign as we knew it would soon be over.
The pandemic subsumed businesses and sports leagues, hammered the travel industry and caused some analysts to project an economic downturn, if not a global recession. Democrats who rated the coronavirus as important to their vote picked former Vice President Joe Biden by wide margins in primary contests, padding his victory margins and handing him a commanding delegate lead.
The president and his two main rivals canceled rallies, allowed or directed staff to work from home and began shifting their events to online gatherings. Democrats moved their Sunday debate from Phoenix to Washington and eliminated the live audience, while Louisiana became the first state to postpone its primaries due to the virus. American public life was grinding to a halt.
Balancing the ticket: Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris top VP picks for 'She the People'
Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris are the leading Democratic vice-presidential picks among members of She the People, an influential group of women of color, according to an internal poll the group released on Wednesday.
Women of color are among the most loyal Democratic voters in the country — 94 percent of black women voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016, according to exit polls — making their preferences especially relevant to Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, the only two presidential candidates to emerge from the most diverse field in the party's history.
Because both are white men in their 70s, whoever wins the nomination is expected to face pressure to pick a woman and/or a person of color as a running mate.
ANALYSIS: Can Sanders pound home coronavirus and inequality?
The conventional wisdom is that this moment of crisis plays right into the stabilizing hands of Joe Biden.
But if Bernie Sanders can't convince Democratic primary voters that the coronavirus response is reason to consider the progressive alternative now, it's the wrong policy for them, he's the wrong messenger, or both.
The House and the White House agreed to provide free tests to people who can't afford them, to expand paid leave and to ensure that certain benefits like food stamps aren't disrupted because work requirements can't be met. The bill, which passed easily, raises obvious questions: The free testing and incentives to stay home are good for the rest of the population as well as the recipients, but why aren't treatment costs covered? Is coronavirus the only disease or injury for which the currently uninsured should have any costs covered, and, if so, why? What about people who lose food stamps or other government benefits when they get sick from diseases other than coronavirus?
Moreover, the Federal Reserve is slashing interest rates and buying stocks and bonds to the tune of more than a trillion dollars to prop up Wall Street, but it's not using its authority to give direct assistance to the bottom tiers of the economy.
These are the kinds of issues that Sanders talks about all the time. If he can't pound them home now, he'll never do it.
Courting progressives, Biden shifts policy stance on free college, bankruptcy
Joe Biden's campaign rolled out two new policy positions that borrow from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren ahead of Sunday's debate, both aimed at courting progressive voters as he marches to the Democratic nomination.
The former vice president said on Sunday he'll support a policy to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for students with family income under $125,000. It's a significant shift in the direction of Sanders, who wrote a bill to the same effect in 2017 but has since called for free college to be universal regardless of household income.
At a virtual town hall with Illinois voters on Friday, Biden also endorsed Elizabeth Warren's proposal to bolster bankruptcy protections for those struggling financially, including by restoring some that were eliminate in a 2005 law championed by Biden when he was a senator.
Senior Sanders' campaign adviser Jeff Weaver lauded Biden for supporting the education proposal, but said an education platform should "go much further." "We need to make all public universities, colleges and trade schools tuition free for everyone like our high schools are," he said. "We need to cancel all student debt. And we can fund it with a small tax on Wall Street speculation."
Sanders will 'wholeheartedly' support Biden if he's the nominee, adviser says
Senior adviser to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign Jeff Weaver said Thursday that Sanders will support former Vice President Joe Biden "wholeheartedly" if Biden is the Democratic nominee.
In an interview on MSNBC, Weaver said that the Sanders campaign is looking at the rest of the Democratic primary on a "week by week" basis, but that if he does not win the nomination, he would campaign for the former vice president. However, Weaver wouldn't say if that decision would come before or after the Democratic convention in July.
Biden, Sanders increase ad spending amid virtual campaign
While the traditional campaigning in the 2020 race has come to a halt due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Democratic presidential candidates have increased their TV and radio ad spending for the upcoming March 17 primaries, with millions of dollars on the airwaves in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
Here’s a look at the ad spending in these four states through March 17, according to data from Advertising Analytics.
Biden's first virtual event encounters technological glitches
The virtual campaign is proving a bit complicated, after a Friday event for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign encountered some technological glitches.
Biden is the first Democratic candidate to hold a virtual town hall due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and public events. The attempt to broadcast the first of two scheduled “virtual events” in the next several days involved a garbled-voiced Biden and ended roughly four minutes after the Facebook Live video began streaming in Illinois.
Still, the short event garnered more than 5,000 viewers.
Biden leads Sanders by 2-to-1 margin among Democratic primary voters in new poll
With the Democratic nomination race now down to a one-on-one contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic primary voters now back Biden — who was a distant second to Sanders just one month ago — by an overwhelming two-to-one margin, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
The survey found that 61 percent of Democratic voters support Biden, while just 32 back Sanders. Four percent choose Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has not yet dropped out of the race despite failing to finish in the top three in any U.S. state primary or caucus to date.
Biden urges voters to cast ballots on Tuesday primaries as coronavirus concerns mount
Former Vice President Joe Biden asked voters in a slew of Tuesday primary states to "please vote" as the coronavirus crisis has led to widespread closures and cancelations as officials try to corral the COVID-19 outbreak.
Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona are slated to hold primaries on Tuesday. Already, Georgia and Louisiana have announced they are pushing back their primaries from March and April to May and June.
"The right to vote is the most sacred American right there is," Biden tweeted. "State election officials are working closely with public health officials to hold safe elections. If you are feeling healthy, not showing symptoms, and not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19: please vote on Tuesday."
