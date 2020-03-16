Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are going mano a mano on stage for the first time in the 2020 election cycle during the 11th Democratic debate Sunday night in Washington, D.C.
The former vice president and Vermont independent senator are squaring off in dramatically different surroundings than initially planned: Washington instead of Phoenix, and in CNN's studios instead of a 5,000-seat theater with a live audience. The venue change, prompted by coronavirus fears, comes as the nation goes into lockdown over the pandemic — a topic that, as expected, was the first subject of debate.
Biden has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following a string of state primary victories since winning in South Carolina last month. NBC News is providing stories, analysis and up-to-the-minute liveblog coverage of the debate, which is also streaming live on CNN.com and air on CNN and Univision.
Live Blog
Which virus are we talking about?
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden had trouble remembering which virus has got the world shutting down businesses and avoiding gatherings and handshakes. Several times, Sanders referred to the Ebola virus before catching himself followed by Biden, who mentioned SARS.
Sanders: ‘What happens to the millions of workers?’
Sanders argued the economic fallout would be another huge part of this pandemic.
“What happens to the millions of workers who may end losing their jobs?” he said.
Sanders began to argue that the federal government should create a way to send checks to Americans to make them “whole,” but moderators said they’d be discussing economic affects later.
Biden clear about intent to call up military
Biden, asked if he’d call up the military to help combat the pandemic, answered clearly in the affirmative.
“It is a national emergency,” he said. “I would call up the military."
“They have the capacity to build out 500-bed hospitals,” he said.
“This is like a war,” Biden had said a moment earlier. “And in a war, you do everything you need to take care of your people.”
Medicare for All, redux
It didn’t take long for the Coronavirus Debate to turn to a back and forth over the wisdom of Medicare for All.
Joe Biden called for “free” coronavirus services and special powers to address a crisis that is “like a war,” where you “do whatever is needed to be done to take care of your people.”
“It is not working in Italy right now and they have a single payer system,” the former vice president said.
Sanders raised the high cost of American healthcare and said that “one might expect” that we would have enough doctors and that we would be “ready with the ventilators, with the ICUs, the test kits that we need — we are not.
The coronavirus dominated the start of the Democratic debate on Sunday night, with Bernie Sanders ripping President Donald Trump and Joe Biden laying out his plan to contain the outbreak.
“Shut the president up, right now,” Sanders said. Biden said, “We're at war with the virus,” and called for measures to contain the spread and bulk up the health care system. Sanders said the virus issue showed the importance of "Medicare for All," while Biden said the country first needs to deal with the crisis.
The candidates have time to actually debate
The much dwindled Democratic field to just two candidates gave viewers a chance to get an earful on the coronavirus and the positions of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders without interruption from moderators or cheers or groans from the audience. Because of coronavirus fears, a live audience was canceled.
Question about a national quarantine
Biden, asked if he’d put in place a national quarantine to help combat the spread of coronavirus, did not answer the question.
Instead, he said he’d “call a meeting in the Situation Room” of all his experts and ask them, “what is it that we need.”
Ten minutes in and the coronavirus dominates the debate. See which topics get the most talk-time with our 11th debate topic tracker, updated live through the night.
First question is on coronavirus
With the first question of the night, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked each candidate what they had to say to the American people in “confronting” the “new reality” of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden replied first, saying the pandemic was “bigger than any one of us,” and that he would propose that every state have at least “10 places for drive-through testing” for the illness.
Sanders, up next, opened his answer by saying the biggest need was to “shut this president up right now.”
Sanders accused Trump of “undermining” his own public health professionals.
Elbow bump and distance at the Democratic debate
The threat of the spread of coronavirus was present on the Democratic debate stage with the podiums of the two candidates — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders — placed six feet apart and Biden and Sanders trading an elbow bump rather than a handshake.