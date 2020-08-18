SEE NEW POSTS

Conflicting expectations of Biden in DNC opener point to governing dilemma MILWAUKEE — Moments after former Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio insisted that Joe Biden wouldn't "turn sharp left," democratic-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders implored his supporters to vote for him as a figure who would advance the progressive revolution. The first night of the all-remote Democratic convention captured the ambitious extent to which Biden has designed his candidacy around being an innocuous alternative to President Donald Trump with unity-based appeals to a wide swath of the American political spectrum. And it has caused leaders with conflicting policy visions to view Biden as their ally. "I'm sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn't imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don't believe that because I know the measure of the man," Kasich said. About a half hour later, Sanders urged his supporters to vote for Biden as a candidate who will "begin that fight on day one" for a "more equitable, more compassionate and more inclusive" country. Read the full story.







Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was on Biden's short list, praises Harris choice Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former contender for Biden's running mate, on Tuesday praised Sen. Kamala Harris and said she is thrilled to see a Black woman on the ticket. "It's fantastic to see it happen, especially in 2020 when we have seen so many disappointments this year," Bottoms said in a live interview with the Washington Post, adding she was "personally disappointed" she wasn't chosen. Bottoms said she trusts Harris to work with her and other mayors to understand what cities need. The mayor also commented on why she chose to endorse Biden back in June 2019. "My best polling source is my mother," Bottoms said. "With every twist and turn and stumble in the primary system, she never left Biden." The mayor said her mother's relationship with Biden during the primary was "sometimes rocky" but she "never wavered." "That gave me confidence" she said, "even in the early states."







AFL-CIO president Trumka: 'We know Joe and Joe knows us.' AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka sharply criticized Trump and explained his support for Biden in a live interview with the Washington Post on Tuesday afternoon. Trumka, whose union is the largest federation in the U.S., said Trump got "caught flat-footed" and "wasn't prepared for the pandemic," at the expense of American workers. "He treated us an expendable," Trumka said of the president."If he cared about the health and safety of the American worker, he wouldn't have gutted OSHA," Of the Democrats' 2020 platform, Trumka said he has never seen one that is more "worker friendly," and Biden "is a blue collar guy who never forgot where he came from." "We know Joe and Joe knows us," he said.







Trump bashes Michelle Obama's speech that said he was 'in over his head' President Trump responds to Michelle Obama's Democratic Convention speech Aug. 18, 2020 00:26 On the heels of former first lady Michelle Obama's convention speech, President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning bashing her sharply critical remarks, in which she said that Trump was in over his head. "Yeah, no, she was over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do, she taped it — and it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths, she didn't even mention the vice presidential candidate in the speech," the president told reporters about the speech, which was recorded before Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was announced as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate. "And, you know, she gets these fawning reviews," Trump added. "If you gave a real review it wouldn't be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive." Trump also slammed the former first lady in a tweet on Tuesday, saying someone needs to explain to her that it was her husband's presidency that led to Trump winning the 2016 election. Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020 People forget how divided our Country was under ObamaBiden. The anger and hatred were unbelievable. They shouldn't be lecturing to us. I'm here, as your President, because of them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020







Jill Biden to go back to her teaching roots for prime-time DNC speech Jill Biden sits in a classroom in Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, where she plans to deliver her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. Biden campaign Whenever Joe Biden discusses his wife's work, he'll inevitably say that teaching "isn't what she does, it's who she is." So as Jill Biden considered where to deliver her prime-time speech in this unorthodox Democratic National Convention, there was an obvious answer: the classroom. The former second lady and potential future first lady will deliver Tuesday's keynote address live from Brandywine High School in her hometown of Wilmington, a city where she taught English in the early 1990s. The choice is a signal of how the self-described reluctant political spouse has always forged her own professional path even as her husband's career has taken him just shy of the White House. A lifelong educator with two master's degrees and a doctorate in education, Biden continued to teach at a community college in Northern Virginia while her husband served as vice president, a decision her staff initially thought was a nonstarter. She has said she hopes to continue teaching if they move to the White House next year. "How great would that be?" she asked in an interview with NBC News from the campaign trail last fall. "What would that say about teachers? Wouldn't that lift up the profession and celebrate who they are? It would be my honor." Biden has often talked on the campaign trail about how teaching at community college has been particularly important to her, given that her students come from all walks of life. In an introductory video, the country will hear rare testimonial from one of her former students. "She gave 100% of her energy to the students," the student, Yvette Lewis, says.







Perez defends decision to give Kasich, other Republicans a DNC role MILWAUKEE — Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez offered a full-throated defense of his decision to give Republicans like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich a prominent role at the 2020 convention, brushing back criticism from progressives who say the former GOP presidential candidate doesn't represent their party. "I disagree with John Kasich on issues of real importance, whether it's women's reproductive health or the right to form a union. But Ted Kennedy taught me that progress was the search for Venn diagrams," Perez told NBC News here late Monday after opening night. "The moment that you give up the search for common ground is the moment that governance gets really, really hard." Kasich wasn't the only Republican who spoke on Monday at the convention: He was joined by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former Rep. Susan Molinari, R-N.Y., and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman. In backing Joe Biden they described President Donald Trump as a mix of divisive, unstable and unable to deliver results. The decision to give GOP luminaries a seat at the table is a source of tension between Perez, whose mission is to win the 2020 election, and progressive advocates whose goal is to advance their policy causes over the long haul by enhancing their clout within the party. Perez said those Republicans who spoke out against Trump were creating a "permission structure" for Americans who don't typically vote Democrat to pull the lever for Biden. Read more about Perez's rationale for Republican participation here.






