Kamala Harris' husband to host first Biden campaign fundraiser with James Taylor Fun fact: my first ever concert was @jamestaylor_com at the old Garden State Arts Center. Thursday, I'll host my first @joebiden fundraiser alongside him. Tickets are only $10 - grab yours to support the #BidenHarris ticket now! https://t.co/ArhpMJXD6r — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 18, 2020







Nearly 29 million watched virtual DNC on Monday, Biden campaign says NEWS: 28.9 million Americans tuned in to @DemConvention last night across TV & digital platforms, up from 2016 & shattering the previous record for digital streams, which totaled 10.2m even as numbers still come in.



We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 18, 2020 Share this -







Biden hits Trump on coronavirus during fundraiser with Tom Hanks Biden held a grassroots fundraiser with actor Tom Hanks on Tuesday that around 10,000 people watched live. The event was part of a three-part series of grassroots fundraisers, which the campaign said has raised $750,000 from over 20,000 small donors in the first 24 hours. In the segment, Biden went after Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling Trump's refusal to wear mask the "most irrational, illogical and egotistical exercise I've ever seen a president enter into." "Donald Trump talks and talks and talks, but what do the American people have to show for it?" Biden said in his introductory remarks. He condemned the president for reportedly saying he doesn't want to be distracted by the pandemic, and for his "wild TV performances every day from the White House."" He said that Trump's inability to lead must serve as a "wake up call for all of us" and called on the thousands on the call "to respond with purpose and with action."







Biden leads Trump in recent TV and radio spending across 2020 battleground WASHINGTON — Over the past week, former Vice President Joe Biden has had a significant edge in TV and radio advertising spending over President Trump in the presidential battleground, outpacing the incumbent in virtually every state that's key to winning the presidency. From Aug. 11 through Aug. 17, the Biden campaign outspent the Trump campaign in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to NBC analysis of TV and radio advertising data provided by Advertising Analytics. Biden is also outspending Trump in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Nevada, four states where the Trump campaign hasn't run any TV or radio ads in at least two weeks. On the flip side, the Trump campaign is outspending Biden in Georgia and New Mexico, states where neither Biden nor his top affiliated outside groups have spent significant money on TV or radio ads. Read more on the campaigns' fundraising.







'Disgruntled employee' mocks Trump's claim he doesn't know him Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration official who endorsed Biden, shot back at the president on Tuesday after Trump said he had no idea who he was. Taylor is a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security who said on Monday that Trump "wasn't interested" in cybersecurity and terrorism issues and sought to "exploit" Homeland Security. Trump said in a tweet he had "never hear of" Taylor, who he called a "former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE," who was being used by the "Fake News." Taylor fired back on Twitter, posting a photo of the two posing together in the Oval Office. "Alas, I'll take the bait. Haven't forgotten you though!" he wrote in a tweet that garnered tens of thousands of likes. Alas, I'll take the bait. Haven't forgotten you though! I guess the only way to prove it is to tell some stories. Maybe until the election. What do you think? https://t.co/2dJhaLFNlN pic.twitter.com/m3msUsDJyZ — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 18, 2020







Conflicting expectations of Biden in DNC opener point to governing dilemma MILWAUKEE — Moments after former Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio insisted that Joe Biden wouldn't "turn sharp left," democratic-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders implored his supporters to vote for him as a figure who would advance the progressive revolution. The first night of the all-remote Democratic convention captured the ambitious extent to which Biden has designed his candidacy around being an innocuous alternative to President Donald Trump with unity-based appeals to a wide swath of the American political spectrum. And it has caused leaders with conflicting policy visions to view Biden as their ally. "I'm sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn't imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don't believe that because I know the measure of the man," Kasich said. About a half hour later, Sanders urged his supporters to vote for Biden as a candidate who will "begin that fight on day one" for a "more equitable, more compassionate and more inclusive" country. Read the full story.







Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was on Biden's short list, praises Harris choice Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former contender for Biden's running mate, on Tuesday praised Sen. Kamala Harris and said she is thrilled to see a Black woman on the ticket. "It's fantastic to see it happen, especially in 2020 when we have seen so many disappointments this year," Bottoms said in a live interview with the Washington Post, adding she was "personally disappointed" she wasn't chosen. Bottoms said she trusts Harris to work with her and other mayors to understand what cities need. The mayor also commented on why she chose to endorse Biden back in June 2019. "My best polling source is my mother," Bottoms said. "With every twist and turn and stumble in the primary system, she never left Biden." The mayor said her mother's relationship with Biden during the primary was "sometimes rocky" but she "never wavered." "That gave me confidence" she said, "even in the early states."







AFL-CIO president Trumka: 'We know Joe and Joe knows us.' AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka sharply criticized Trump and explained his support for Biden in a live interview with the Washington Post on Tuesday afternoon. Trumka, whose union is the largest federation in the U.S., said Trump got "caught flat-footed" and "wasn't prepared for the pandemic," at the expense of American workers. "He treated us an expendable," Trumka said of the president."If he cared about the health and safety of the American worker, he wouldn't have gutted OSHA," Of the Democrats' 2020 platform, Trumka said he has never seen one that is more "worker friendly," and Biden "is a blue collar guy who never forgot where he came from." "We know Joe and Joe knows us," he said.







Trump bashes Michelle Obama's speech that said he was 'in over his head' President Trump responds to Michelle Obama's Democratic Convention speech Aug. 18, 2020 00:26 On the heels of former first lady Michelle Obama's convention speech, President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning bashing her sharply critical remarks, in which she said that Trump was in over his head. "Yeah, no, she was over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do, she taped it — and it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths, she didn't even mention the vice presidential candidate in the speech," the president told reporters about the speech, which was recorded before Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was announced as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate. "And, you know, she gets these fawning reviews," Trump added. "If you gave a real review it wouldn't be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive." Trump also slammed the former first lady in a tweet on Tuesday, saying someone needs to explain to her that it was her husband's presidency that led to Trump winning the 2016 election. Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020 People forget how divided our Country was under ObamaBiden. The anger and hatred were unbelievable. They shouldn't be lecturing to us. I'm here, as your President, because of them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020






