Cindy McCain to tell DNC viewers about 'unlikely friendship' between her husband and Biden Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is taking part in a video highlighting her husband's "unlikely friendship" with Biden that is set to air during the convention on Tuesday. In a teaser of the video released Tuesday afternoon, Cindy McCain said, "It was like a comedy show sometimes to watch the two of them" joke around with each other. "My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship," McCain tweeted. McCain is the latest Republican to be featured at Biden's nominating convention, after former Govs. John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman, former Rep. Susan Molinari and ex-California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman addressed the convention on Monday. Donald Trump had an icy relationship with the longtime Arizona senator and Vietnam War hero and has on a number of occasions criticized him over voting against repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017. Meanwhile, Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, and former President George Bush, who carried the GOP banner in 2000 and 2004, will not be taking part in next week's Republican National Convention.







Bill Clinton speech to excoriate Trump: 'Chaos...storm center' Bill Clinton will rip Trump's handling of the job he once held during his speech Tuesday night. Paraphrasing Harry Truman's famous maxim that the buck stops with the presidency, Clinton will say Trump's only consistent goal during his almost four years in office is trying to blame others for his own mistakes. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center. There's only chaos," Clinton will say, according to an excerpt released by organizers. "Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there." Read more here.







Biden calls 2020 convention 'a template for the future' Ahead of night two of the virtual Democratic convention, Biden predicted that future conventions will look more like the one debuting this week than those made famous in past cycles. Speaking with the Florida delegation to the convention, Biden on Tuesday called this week's lineup "the most creative, inclusive convention we've ever had." "I doubt we'll ever go back to the same exact conventions we had in the past. It's a template for the future," he added.







Kamala Harris' husband to host first Biden campaign fundraiser with James Taylor Fun fact: my first ever concert was @jamestaylor_com at the old Garden State Arts Center. Thursday, I'll host my first @joebiden fundraiser alongside him. Tickets are only $10 - grab yours to support the #BidenHarris ticket now! https://t.co/ArhpMJXD6r — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 18, 2020







Nearly 29 million watched virtual DNC on Monday, but TV viewership down The first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention drew about 18.7 million Americans on television, a significant drop-off from four years ago, according to data released Tuesday by measurement firm Nielsen and reported by Associated Press. The virtual convention, lacking the real-world buzz of typical events, kicked off Monday with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama as the headliners. It included a combination of taped and live events, all of it done remotely. Parts of the convention were carried on the major broadcast networks, and most of it was shown on cable news channels. But the total audience fell below the 26 million people that watched the first night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention — a 28 percent decline. That drop-off may have been eased by a growing digital audience that has embraced watching events over the internet. TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, tweeted Tuesday that the event drew a total of 28.9 million Americans, with 10.2 million internet streams of the event making up for the TV drop-off. NEWS: 28.9 million Americans tuned in to @DemConvention last night across TV & digital platforms, up from 2016 & shattering the previous record for digital streams, which totaled 10.2m even as numbers still come in.



We are producing a digital convention, and people are watching. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 18, 2020 Click here for the full story.







Biden hits Trump on coronavirus during fundraiser with Tom Hanks Biden held a grassroots fundraiser with actor Tom Hanks on Tuesday that around 10,000 people watched live. The event was part of a three-part series of grassroots fundraisers, which the campaign said has raised $750,000 from over 20,000 small donors in the first 24 hours. In the segment, Biden went after Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling Trump's refusal to wear mask the "most irrational, illogical and egotistical exercise I've ever seen a president enter into." "Donald Trump talks and talks and talks, but what do the American people have to show for it?" Biden said in his introductory remarks. He condemned the president for reportedly saying he doesn't want to be distracted by the pandemic, and for his "wild TV performances every day from the White House."" He said that Trump's inability to lead must serve as a "wake up call for all of us" and called on the thousands on the call "to respond with purpose and with action."







Biden leads Trump in recent TV and radio spending across 2020 battleground WASHINGTON — Over the past week, former Vice President Joe Biden has had a significant edge in TV and radio advertising spending over President Trump in the presidential battleground, outpacing the incumbent in virtually every state that's key to winning the presidency. From Aug. 11 through Aug. 17, the Biden campaign outspent the Trump campaign in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to NBC analysis of TV and radio advertising data provided by Advertising Analytics. Biden is also outspending Trump in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Nevada, four states where the Trump campaign hasn't run any TV or radio ads in at least two weeks. On the flip side, the Trump campaign is outspending Biden in Georgia and New Mexico, states where neither Biden nor his top affiliated outside groups have spent significant money on TV or radio ads. Read more on the campaigns' fundraising.







'Disgruntled employee' mocks Trump's claim he doesn't know him Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration official who endorsed Biden, shot back at the president on Tuesday after Trump said he had no idea who he was. Taylor is a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security who said on Monday that Trump "wasn't interested" in cybersecurity and terrorism issues and sought to "exploit" Homeland Security. Trump said in a tweet he had "never hear of" Taylor, who he called a "former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE," who was being used by the "Fake News." Taylor fired back on Twitter, posting a photo of the two posing together in the Oval Office. "Alas, I'll take the bait. Haven't forgotten you though!" he wrote in a tweet that garnered tens of thousands of likes. Alas, I'll take the bait. Haven't forgotten you though! I guess the only way to prove it is to tell some stories. Maybe until the election. What do you think? https://t.co/2dJhaLFNlN pic.twitter.com/m3msUsDJyZ — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 18, 2020







Conflicting expectations of Biden in DNC opener point to governing dilemma MILWAUKEE — Moments after former Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio insisted that Joe Biden wouldn't "turn sharp left," democratic-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders implored his supporters to vote for him as a figure who would advance the progressive revolution. The first night of the all-remote Democratic convention captured the ambitious extent to which Biden has designed his candidacy around being an innocuous alternative to President Donald Trump with unity-based appeals to a wide swath of the American political spectrum. And it has caused leaders with conflicting policy visions to view Biden as their ally. "I'm sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn't imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don't believe that because I know the measure of the man," Kasich said. About a half hour later, Sanders urged his supporters to vote for Biden as a candidate who will "begin that fight on day one" for a "more equitable, more compassionate and more inclusive" country. Read the full story.






