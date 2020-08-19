SEE NEW POSTS

Kerry compares Trump's foreign policy to a 'blooper reel' John Kerry delivered a scathing rebuke of Trump, accusing the president of putting his interests before the country and ridiculing his foreign policy record. "Donald Trump pretends Russia didn't attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops. So he won't defend our country. He doesn't know how to defend our troops. The only person he's interested in defending is himself," Kerry, the 2004 Democratic nominee, said. "Our troops can't get out of harm's way by hiding in the White House bunker. They need a president who will stand up for them. And President Biden will," Kerry continued. Kerry, who worked with Biden as secretary of state in the Obama administration, said that when Trump travels abroad "it's a blooper reel." "He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators," he said. "America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at."







Biden speaks directly with voters during digital roundtable Biden added a listening stop to his convention lineup, an opportunity to give policy debates a human face and showcase his empathy for people who struggle. Traditionally, the nominee doesn't make an appearance at the convention until the final night when they formally accept the nomination. But with an unconventional format, Democrats tested some new tricks. Biden, seated in a convention hall ballroom in Delaware, hosted a virtual roundtable for the first two nights, talking to four television screens displaying "regular" Americans. The format allowed him to talk policy by putting a human face on the problem. On Tuesday, each person described how the Affordable Care Act had allowed them to get life-saving health care. It also allowed Biden to draw a contrast with Trump, utilizing his prime time convention space to listen instead of talking.







Whose party is this? To many Democratic party observers, appealing to white college-educated voters is key to winning elections. But in reality, white college-educated voters made up about 28 percent of the party's voters in 2019, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. And in 2016, a narrow majority voted for Trump. Together, all groups of white voters make up about 42 percent of the Democratic base, according to that Pew data. That's a minority. The slow way that that reality has seeped into the public and Democratic Party's understanding of itself has remained a constant topic of debate in black and Latino political circles. And it prompted some to question the wisdom of giving Ocasio-Cortez 60 seconds to speak during the second night of the Democratic Convention. The New York politician, a Latina, is widely regarded as a rising star in the party with online fan clubs and social connections in states far from New York. Traditionally, it is unusual to give a first-term representative a featured convention speaking slot. But, Ocasio-Cortez used her short one to second the nomination of Sanders, a Democratic socialist and the preferred candidate of many self-identified progressives inside the party. Biden, the party's presumptive nominee, prevailed during the primary season in large part because of his success with another major force within the party, black voters who described themselves as most concerned with pragmatic matters, such as electability, but often supportive of progressive policies.







Live look at Kamala Harris during roll call Kamala is loving this roll call. pic.twitter.com/sQtGnrKLAx — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 19, 2020







Here's why AOC nominated Bernie If you were confused, no worries!



Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.



I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.



I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020 Share this -







Trump campaign criticizes Democrats for including Clinton in DNC The Trump re-election campaign was quick to call out Democrats for giving Bill Clinton a lengthy speaking slot Tuesday, bringing up past allegations of sexual misconduct and alluding to Monica Lewinsky. "It's 2020 and Democrats are still honoring Bill Clinton. He's the last person who should be giving lectures on what should or should not be happening in the Oval Office," the campaign said in a statement. "Democrats have moved on from #MeToo and fully embraced hypocrisy," the campaign added. The campaign did not, of course, address the many allegations of misconduct levied against the president.







Virtual roll call takes viewers on a trip around the country Not every element of the Democratic National Convention has translated well to an all-virtual environment. The roll call was not one of those elements. Showing a video feed of delegates in each state and territory announcing their delegations added a bit of zest to the convention procedure, which usually takes place in a noisy sporting venue or convention center. c'mon you downers. this is the closest you're getting to traveling. drink it in! — CeciliaKang (@ceciliakang) August 19, 2020 And for those of us stuck at home due to the pandemic, the roll call was also a reminder of all the places we want to travel when it's safe to do so again.







Schumer's ambitious agenda faces one big obstacle: the filibuster Schumer's speech laid out an ambitious agenda for next year if Democrats sweep the 2020 election and he takes over the upper chamber, but there's just one catch. Speaking to the Democratic convention Tuesday, he laid out goals that include making "health care affordable for all," tackling income inequality, combating climate change, protecting voting rights, fighting systemic racism, moves to "restore" the Supreme Court, rebuilding infrastructure, saving the Post Office, defeating COVID-19 and overhauling the immigration system. "And out of this long national nightmare, America will finally awaken—to a brighter future, and a new day," said Schumer. It's a lofty agenda by any standard. But most of it could be thwarted by Republicans if the 60-vote threshold — which Schumer has not called for eliminating — remains. Election forecasters place Democrats short of 60 seats even if they run the table and win each one of the most competitive races.






