Democrats kicked off Day 2 of their unconventional, nearly all-virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee with another all-star Democratic lineup.
Former President Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jill Biden, the former vice president's wife, are among the high-wattage speakers taking the virtual stage Tuesday, with the former second lady delivering the night's keynote speech.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m. Follow us here on NBCNews.com for breaking news, analysis and fact checks.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Kerry compares Trump's foreign policy to a 'blooper reel'
John Kerry delivered a scathing rebuke of Trump, accusing the president of putting his interests before the country and ridiculing his foreign policy record.
"Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops. So he won’t defend our country. He doesn’t know how to defend our troops. The only person he’s interested in defending is himself," Kerry, the 2004 Democratic nominee, said.
"Our troops can’t get out of harm’s way by hiding in the White House bunker. They need a president who will stand up for them. And President Biden will," Kerry continued.
Kerry, who worked with Biden as secretary of state in the Obama administration, said that when Trump travels abroad "it’s a blooper reel."
"He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators," he said. "America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at."
Biden speaks directly with voters during digital roundtable
Biden added a listening stop to his convention lineup, an opportunity to give policy debates a human face and showcase his empathy for people who struggle.
Traditionally, the nominee doesn’t make an appearance at the convention until the final night when they formally accept the nomination. But with an unconventional format, Democrats tested some new tricks.
Biden, seated in a convention hall ballroom in Delaware, hosted a virtual roundtable for the first two nights, talking to four television screens displaying "regular" Americans.
The format allowed him to talk policy by putting a human face on the problem. On Tuesday, each person described how the Affordable Care Act had allowed them to get life-saving health care.
It also allowed Biden to draw a contrast with Trump, utilizing his prime time convention space to listen instead of talking.
It's official
Watch Joe Biden celebrate Democratic presidential nomination at DNCAug. 19, 202000:56
Whose party is this?
To many Democratic party observers, appealing to white college-educated voters is key to winning elections. But in reality, white college-educated voters made up about 28 percent of the party’s voters in 2019, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. And in 2016, a narrow majority voted for Trump. Together, all groups of white voters make up about 42 percent of the Democratic base, according to that Pew data. That’s a minority.
The slow way that that reality has seeped into the public and Democratic Party’s understanding of itself has remained a constant topic of debate in black and Latino political circles. And it prompted some to question the wisdom of giving Ocasio-Cortez 60 seconds to speak during the second night of the Democratic Convention. The New York politician, a Latina, is widely regarded as a rising star in the party with online fan clubs and social connections in states far from New York.
Traditionally, it is unusual to give a first-term representative a featured convention speaking slot. But, Ocasio-Cortez used her short one to second the nomination of Sanders, a Democratic socialist and the preferred candidate of many self-identified progressives inside the party.
Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee, prevailed during the primary season in large part because of his success with another major force within the party, black voters who described themselves as most concerned with pragmatic matters, such as electability, but often supportive of progressive policies.
An entirely unscientific ranking of the DNC roll call states
Maine: The quaint background just made us want to go stay at the closest bed & breakfast.
Hawaii: At the end of the day we really just want to be on the beach.
Delaware: Since it's Biden's home state, after all.
Rhode Island: Free calamari and a beach? We'll take it.
Montana: We just want to know how will the cows vote.
Live look at Kamala Harris during roll call
Here's why AOC nominated Bernie
Trump campaign criticizes Democrats for including Clinton in DNC
The Trump re-election campaign was quick to call out Democrats for giving Bill Clinton a lengthy speaking slot Tuesday, bringing up past allegations of sexual misconduct and alluding to Monica Lewinsky.
“It’s 2020 and Democrats are still honoring Bill Clinton. He’s the last person who should be giving lectures on what should or should not be happening in the Oval Office,” the campaign said in a statement.
“Democrats have moved on from #MeToo and fully embraced hypocrisy,” the campaign added.
The campaign did not, of course, address the many allegations of misconduct levied against the president.
Virtual roll call takes viewers on a trip around the country
Not every element of the Democratic National Convention has translated well to an all-virtual environment.
The roll call was not one of those elements.
Showing a video feed of delegates in each state and territory announcing their delegations added a bit of zest to the convention procedure, which usually takes place in a noisy sporting venue or convention center.
And for those of us stuck at home due to the pandemic, the roll call was also a reminder of all the places we want to travel when it's safe to do so again.
Schumer’s ambitious agenda faces one big obstacle: the filibuster
Schumer's speech laid out an ambitious agenda for next year if Democrats sweep the 2020 election and he takes over the upper chamber, but there's just one catch.
Speaking to the Democratic convention Tuesday, he laid out goals that include making “health care affordable for all,” tackling income inequality, combating climate change, protecting voting rights, fighting systemic racism, moves to “restore” the Supreme Court, rebuilding infrastructure, saving the Post Office, defeating COVID-19 and overhauling the immigration system.
“And out of this long national nightmare, America will finally awaken—to a brighter future, and a new day,” said Schumer.
It's a lofty agenda by any standard. But most of it could be thwarted by Republicans if the 60-vote threshold — which Schumer has not called for eliminating — remains.
Election forecasters place Democrats short of 60 seats even if they run the table and win each one of the most competitive races.
New York Times security guard from viral video nominates Biden for president
A New York Times security guard whose enthusiasm for Biden went viral formally nominated Biden as the Democratic pick for president.
"In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me, that he actually cared, that my life meant something to him," she said. Jacquelyn Asbie escorted Biden into The New York Times' Manhattan office in January when he met with the editorial board ahead of their primary endorsement (which went to Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren).
Watch New York Times security guard nominate Joe Biden at the 2020 DNCAug. 19, 202000:48
"Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself," Asbie said. "We’ve been through a lot, and we have tough days ahead. But nominating someone like that to be in the White House is a good place to start. That’s why I nominate my friend Joe Biden as the next president of the United States."
Asbie told The Washington Post earlier Tuesday that she's been inspired by Biden's life story and how he has handled the tragic deaths of his first wife and daughter in a 1972 car accident and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.
Selecting a young, Black security guard to be the first person to nominate Biden for president can be seen as a nod to the former VP's political persona as a champion for working-class America. Her presence also underscores how central Black women voters were to his success in the 2020 Democratic primary.