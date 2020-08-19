SEE NEW POSTS

Whose party is this? To many Democratic party observers, appealing to white college-educated voters is key to winning elections. But in reality, white college-educated voters made up about 28 percent of the party's voters in 2019, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. And in 2016, a narrow majority voted for Trump. Together, all groups of white voters make up about 42 percent of the Democratic base, according to that Pew data. That's a minority. The slow way that that reality has seeped into the public and Democratic Party's understanding of itself has remained a constant topic of debate in black and Latino political circles. And it prompted some to question the wisdom of giving Ocasio-Cortez 60 seconds to speak during the second night of the Democratic Convention. The New York politician, a Latina, is widely regarded as a rising star in the party with online fan clubs and social connections in states far from New York. Traditionally, it is unusual to give a first-term representative a featured convention speaking slot. But, Ocasio-Cortez used her short one to second the nomination of Sanders, a Democratic socialist and the preferred candidate of many self-identified progressives inside the party. Biden, the party's presumptive nominee, prevailed during the primary season in large part because of his success with another major force within the party, black voters who described themselves as most concerned with pragmatic matters, such as electability, but often supportive of progressive policies.







An entirely unscientific ranking of the DNC roll call states Maine: The quaint background just made us want to go stay at the closest bed & breakfast. Hawaii: At the end of the day we really just want to be on the beach. Delaware: Since it's Biden's home state, after all. Rhode Island: Free calamari and a beach? We'll take it. Montana: We just want to know how will the cows vote.







Live look at Kamala Harris during roll call Kamala is loving this roll call. pic.twitter.com/sQtGnrKLAx — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 19, 2020







Here's why AOC nominated Bernie If you were confused, no worries!



Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.



I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.



I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020 Share this -







Trump campaign criticizes Democrats for including Clinton in DNC The Trump re-election campaign was quick to call out Democrats for giving Bill Clinton a lengthy speaking slot Tuesday, bringing up past allegations of sexual misconduct and alluding to Monica Lewinsky. "It's 2020 and Democrats are still honoring Bill Clinton. He's the last person who should be giving lectures on what should or should not be happening in the Oval Office," the campaign said in a statement. "Democrats have moved on from #MeToo and fully embraced hypocrisy," the campaign added. The campaign did not, of course, address the many allegations of misconduct levied against the president.







Virtual roll call takes viewers on a trip around the country Not every element of the Democratic National Convention has translated well to an all-virtual environment. The roll call was not one of those elements. Showing a video feed of delegates in each state and territory announcing their delegations added a bit of zest to the convention procedure, which usually takes place in a noisy sporting venue or convention center. c'mon you downers. this is the closest you're getting to traveling. drink it in! — CeciliaKang (@ceciliakang) August 19, 2020 And for those of us stuck at home due to the pandemic, the roll call was also a reminder of all the places we want to travel when it's safe to do so again.







Schumer's ambitious agenda faces one big obstacle: the filibuster Schumer's speech laid out an ambitious agenda for next year if Democrats sweep the 2020 election and he takes over the upper chamber, but there's just one catch. Speaking to the Democratic convention Tuesday, he laid out goals that include making "health care affordable for all," tackling income inequality, combating climate change, protecting voting rights, fighting systemic racism, moves to "restore" the Supreme Court, rebuilding infrastructure, saving the Post Office, defeating COVID-19 and overhauling the immigration system. "And out of this long national nightmare, America will finally awaken—to a brighter future, and a new day," said Schumer. It's a lofty agenda by any standard. But most of it could be thwarted by Republicans if the 60-vote threshold — which Schumer has not called for eliminating — remains. Election forecasters place Democrats short of 60 seats even if they run the table and win each one of the most competitive races.







New York Times security guard from viral video nominates Biden for president A New York Times security guard whose enthusiasm for Biden went viral formally nominated Biden as the Democratic pick for president. "In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me, that he actually cared, that my life meant something to him," she said. Jacquelyn Asbie escorted Biden into The New York Times' Manhattan office in January when he met with the editorial board ahead of their primary endorsement (which went to Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren). Watch New York Times security guard nominate Joe Biden at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 00:48 "Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself," Asbie said. "We've been through a lot, and we have tough days ahead. But nominating someone like that to be in the White House is a good place to start. That's why I nominate my friend Joe Biden as the next president of the United States." Honored to have won Jacquelyn's endorsement. pic.twitter.com/tGpNZjXacu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2020 Asbie told The Washington Post earlier Tuesday that she's been inspired by Biden's life story and how he has handled the tragic deaths of his first wife and daughter in a 1972 car accident and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. Selecting a young, Black security guard to be the first person to nominate Biden for president can be seen as a nod to the former VP's political persona as a champion for working-class America. Her presence also underscores how central Black women voters were to his success in the 2020 Democratic primary.







AOC backs Sanders for president, ignores Biden in brief remarks In one of the shortest speeches of the convention, progressive star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Biden for president Tuesday but instead nominated his 2020 rival, Bernie Sanders. Her appearance was a part of the procedure of the convention to give a nod to the person who came in second place in the delegate count. "In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, and espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America," she said. Watch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's full remarks at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 01:37 It's not a surprise that Ocasio-Cortez, who has spoken explicitly about her morals driving her politics, backed Sanders, who she also endorsed during the primaries. The self-described Democratic Socialist, known for stinging her critics on social media, is one of the most outspoken, progressive and youngest members of Congress. She spoke to those who are actively participating in social justice protests around the country and those who want a nationwide movement that fights for "social, economic, and human rights," including health care for all, tuition-free higher education, a higher minimum wage and protecting unions. Ocasio-Cortez notably did not mention by name any of the signature policies that she and Sanders champion, including the Green New Deal or Medicare for All. She also does not mention Biden or Trump by name. Sanders has backed Biden, and in a speech Tuesday night noted many of the policies both candidates agree on, such as raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, making it easier for workers to join unions and affordable child care.







UAW worker nominates Sanders for president Bob King, the former president of the United Auto Workers union, nominated Bernie Sanders for president during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, as Sanders has delegates from the primary that allow for him to be nominated as a purely symbolic act. "Bernie's moral clarity has emboldened the Democratic Party's fight for justice," King said in nominating Sanders. "The grassroots energy of his supporters has cemented important advances in our platform. Bernie will continue to lead a movement that helps defeat Trump and delivers transformational change." Former UAW union President Bob King endorses Bernie Sanders at DNC Aug. 19, 2020 01:08






