Trump campaign criticizes Democrats for including Clinton in DNC The Trump re-election campaign was quick to call out Democrats for giving Bill Clinton a lengthy speaking slot Tuesday, bringing up past allegations of sexual misconduct and alluding to Monica Lewinsky. "It's 2020 and Democrats are still honoring Bill Clinton. He's the last person who should be giving lectures on what should or should not be happening in the Oval Office," the campaign said in a statement. "Democrats have moved on from #MeToo and fully embraced hypocrisy," the campaign added. The campaign did not, of course, address the many allegations of misconduct levied against the president.







Virtual roll call takes viewers on a trip around the country Not every element of the Democratic National Convention has translated well to an all-virtual environment. The roll call was not one of those elements. Showing a video feed of delegates in each state and territory announcing their delegations added a bit of zest to the convention procedure, which usually takes place in a noisy sporting venue or convention center. c'mon you downers. this is the closest you're getting to traveling. drink it in! — CeciliaKang (@ceciliakang) August 19, 2020 And for those of us stuck at home due to the pandemic, the roll call was also a reminder of all the places we want to travel when it's safe to do so again.







Schumer's ambitious agenda faces one big obstacle: the filibuster Schumer's speech laid out an ambitious agenda for next year if Democrats sweep the 2020 election and he takes over the upper chamber, but there's just one catch. Speaking to the Democratic convention Tuesday, he laid out goals that include making "health care affordable for all," tackling income inequality, combating climate change, protecting voting rights, fighting systemic racism, moves to "restore" the Supreme Court, rebuilding infrastructure, saving the Post Office, defeating COVID-19 and overhauling the immigration system. "And out of this long national nightmare, America will finally awaken—to a brighter future, and a new day," said Schumer. It's a lofty agenda by any standard. But most of it could be thwarted by Republicans if the 60-vote threshold — which Schumer has not called for eliminating — remains. Election forecasters place Democrats short of 60 seats even if they run the table and win each one of the most competitive races.







New York Times security guard from viral video nominates Biden for president A New York Times security guard whose enthusiasm for Biden went viral formally nominated Biden as the Democratic pick for president. "In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me, that he actually cared, that my life meant something to him," she said. Jacquelyn Asbie escorted Biden into The New York Times' Manhattan office in January when he met with the editorial board ahead of their primary endorsement (which went to Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren). Watch New York Times security guard nominate Joe Biden at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 00:48 "Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself," Asbie said. "We've been through a lot, and we have tough days ahead. But nominating someone like that to be in the White House is a good place to start. That's why I nominate my friend Joe Biden as the next president of the United States." Honored to have won Jacquelyn's endorsement. pic.twitter.com/tGpNZjXacu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2020 Asbie told The Washington Post earlier Tuesday that she's been inspired by Biden's life story and how he has handled the tragic deaths of his first wife and daughter in a 1972 car accident and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. Selecting a young, Black security guard to be the first person to nominate Biden for president can be seen as a nod to the former VP's political persona as a champion for working-class America. Her presence also underscores how central Black women voters were to his success in the 2020 Democratic primary.







AOC backs Sanders for president, ignores Biden in brief remarks In one of the shortest speeches of the convention, progressive star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Biden for president Tuesday but instead nominated his 2020 rival, Bernie Sanders. Her appearance was a part of the procedure of the convention to give a nod to the person who came in second place in the delegate count. "In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, and espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America," she said. Watch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's full remarks at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 01:37 It's not a surprise that Ocasio-Cortez, who has spoken explicitly about her morals driving her politics, backed Sanders, who she also endorsed during the primaries. The self-described Democratic Socialist, known for stinging her critics on social media, is one of the most outspoken, progressive and youngest members of Congress. She spoke to those who are actively participating in social justice protests around the country and those who want a nationwide movement that fights for "social, economic, and human rights," including health care for all, tuition-free higher education, a higher minimum wage and protecting unions. Ocasio-Cortez notably did not mention by name any of the signature policies that she and Sanders champion, including the Green New Deal or Medicare for All. She also does not mention Biden or Trump by name. Sanders has backed Biden, and in a speech Tuesday night noted many of the policies both candidates agree on, such as raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, making it easier for workers to join unions and affordable child care.







UAW worker nominates Sanders for president Bob King, the former president of the United Auto Workers union, nominated Bernie Sanders for president during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, as Sanders has delegates from the primary that allow for him to be nominated as a purely symbolic act. "Bernie's moral clarity has emboldened the Democratic Party's fight for justice," King said in nominating Sanders. "The grassroots energy of his supporters has cemented important advances in our platform. Bernie will continue to lead a movement that helps defeat Trump and delivers transformational change." Former UAW union President Bob King endorses Bernie Sanders at DNC Aug. 19, 2020 01:08







Bill Clinton lambastes Trump's presidency as 'only chaos' Bill Clinton eviscerated Trump in his speech before the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, with the former president panning Trump's handling of the pandemic and saying his presidency is "only chaos." "Donald Trump says we're leading the world," Clinton said. "Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple. At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center. There's only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there." "If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he's your man," Clinton added. "Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards." Watch Bill Clinton's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 04:52 Clinton said Democrats are "united in offering you a very different choice: a go-to-work president." "Joe won't just put his signature on a check and try to fool you into thinking it came from him," Clinton said, referencing Trump having his signature placed on direct COVID-19 relief checks to Americans. "He'll work to make sure that your paycheck reflects your contribution to, and your stake in, a growing economy." "You know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully, and belittle," Clinton added. "And you know what Joe Biden will do: build back better. It's Trump's 'Us vs. Them' America against Joe Biden's America, where we all live and work together. It's a clear choice. And the future of our country is riding on it." Clinton has spoken at every Democratic convention for more than three decades, including giving the nominating speech for Barack Obama in 2012. But a number of progressives have expressed dismay with Clinton having a featured speaking slot post-#MeToo era.







Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter praise Bidens for work helping unpaid caregivers Former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter praised Joe and Jill Biden Tuesday night, highlighting the work they have done together helping unpaid caregivers juggling a job and other responsibilities. "Joe knows well, too well, the sorrows and struggles of being a family caregiver, from Joe's time as a young widower thrust into single parenthood with a demanding job to he and Jill caring for their own parents and their son Beau at the end of their lives," Rosalynn Carter said. "He knows caregiving is hard even on the good days." Speaking of his own presidential campaign, Jimmy Carter remembered Biden as "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate." "Joe Biden must be our next president," Mr. Carter concluded. Watch President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's tribute to Joe Biden at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 02:21







Schumer slams Trump: 'America, Donald Trump has quit on you' Schumer gave a scathing speech assailing Trump at Tuesday night's DNC, telling the American people "he has quit on you," citing the administration's policies and its COVID-19 response. With the Statue of Liberty behind him, Schumer said Trump has "divided our country, diminished our greatness, and demeaned everything that this statue represents." "Millions are jobless. 170,000 Americans have died from COVID. And Donald Trump says, 'It is what it is," Schumer said. Presidents should never say, 'It is what it is.' President Lincoln, honoring the great sacrifice at Gettysburg, didn't say, 'It is what it is.' President Roosevelt, seeing a third of the nation ill-housed, ill-clad, and ill-nourished, didn't say, 'It is what it is.'" He added, "America, Donald Trump has quit on you. He has quit on you." He called Biden "a man with a steady hand and a big heart who will never—ever—quit on America." Schumer also noted that the White House is not the only goal, but Democrats have to keep control of the House and win a majority of Senate seats. "We will stay united, from (Bernie) Sanders and (Elizabeth) Warren, to (Joe) Manchin and (Mark) Warner—and with our unity, we will bring bold and dramatic change to our country," he said. Watch Chuck Schumer's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 03:14







Sally Yates eviscerates Trump: 'Trampled the rule of law' Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general ousted by Trump, said the president is "bankrupting our nation's moral authority" in a fiery speech during the convention Tuesday. Yates, who was fired 10 days into her stint as acting attorney general after she refused to defend Trump's travel ban, said that policy "was the start of his relentless attacks on our democratic institutions — and countless dedicated public servants." Sally Yates warns 'the future of our democracy is at stake' at the 2020 DNC Aug. 19, 2020 03:11 Trump has "trampled the rule of law, trying to weaponize our Justice Department to attack his enemies and protect his friends," she said, adding. "His constant attacks — on the FBI, the free press, inspectors general, military officers, and federal judges — they all have one purpose: to remove any check on his abuse of power." Yates' speech fit in with the theme of many over the course of the first two nights — searing criticism of the president, something that was delivered by speakers all over the political spectrum. In closing, she explained why she's supporting Biden. Trump "treats our country like it's his family business — this time bankrupting our nation's moral authority at home and abroad," Yates said. "But our country doesn't belong to him. It belongs to all of us. Joe Biden embraces that."






